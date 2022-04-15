Editor’s note: This is the second of a four-part series profiling the newest additions to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23.
They were teammates twice at Utah State and on April 23, they will enter the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame together.
Two classes are being added this spring, making up for missing a year because of COVID. These former Aggies teammates are members of the 18th and 19th classes. Jaycee Carroll, who now lives in Wellsville, played basketball for USU from 2005-08. Tai Wesley, who resides in Pocatello, Idaho, played basketball from 2008-11, but spent a year redshirting prior to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so he was on a team when Carroll was a freshman.
Both had similar thoughts when contacted by USU to let them know they had been selected for the Hall of Fame. Of course Wesley joked around a bit.
“I thought they had the wrong guy, and asked if they were trying to reach Jaycee Carroll. I offered to give them his number,” Wesley said. “No, I was overwhelmed. I had to pinch myself. It didn’t seem real. The Hall of Fame is such a high thing.”
“I was very excited and thought it was a great honor,” Carroll said. “Utah State has such a great history of athletics and especially the basketball program. It’s just a great honor.”
Carroll and Wesley will join their coach, Stew Morrill, in the Hall of Fame, plus a teammate in Spencer Nelson.
“My time with Tai Wesley was brief and weird,” Carroll said. “He was a redshirt freshman, then disappeared (on an LDS Church mission) and then came back as a redshirt freshman and was OK, but not great yet because of those mission legs. It’s well deserving that he (Wesley) is going in. ... Joining Spencer is great. It’s an Aggie family. It’s a cool group to be a part of.”
“I taught Jaycee everything he knows,” Wesley quipped. “We were freshmen together. He played and I redshirted, then I came back from my mission and played with him his senior year.”
Carroll, who now runs a farm with his wife Baylee and is also working at a financial firm in wealth management, has been on the Hall of Fame committee’s radar for some time. He just retired from playing professionally and is more available to be inducted.
One of the greatest basketball players in school history, Carroll was a two time All-American, two-time first-team all-Western Athletic Conference honoree and the 2008 WAC Player of the Year. The Evanston, Wyoming, native is the all-time career leader at USU in points (2,522), field goals made (880), field goals attempted (1,721), 3-point field goals made (369), 3-point field goals attempted (793), double-figure scoring games (121), games started (132) and total minutes played (4,596).
“I had a phone conversation with (USU athletic media relations director) Doug (Hoffman) and we were talking about the night I broke the scoring record,” Carroll said. “My comment back then was, ‘this record has stood for 25 years as Greg Grant had it, it would be pretty cool if my record would last for 25 years.’ I told Doug, it’s been almost 15 years since I broke that record. It seemed like 25 years was a long ways away, but we are closer to that now than when I broke it.”
As a four-year starter, Carroll helped USU to a 94-40 (.701) record, including a 45-21 (.682) conference mark, and four trips to the postseason with two NCAA and two National Invitation Tournament appearances. As a senior in 2008, he led USU to a WAC regular season co-championship as he was named the league’s Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American. Carroll also led USU to a Big West Conference Tournament Championship as a freshman in 2005, and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Carroll was tabbed an AP All-American as a junior, as well, as he led the WAC in scoring in each of his final two seasons at USU, and garnered Freshman All American accolades from both CollegeInsider.com and Rivals.com.
“I’ve played so many games since my Aggie career,” Carroll said. “My freshman year really stands out, just the shock people had with the success I had, the team we had, tournament MVP, Big West champions, NCAA Tournament against Lute Olsen (Arizona) and Channing Frye. My sophomore year, moving into the WAC, a bigger conference with better competition and getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, that really stands out. My junior year, as a 6-foot-2 guard, I led the team in scoring and rebounds. That was pretty unique and a cool thing. Beating Nevada by the same score a week-and-a-half apart when they were ranked in the Top 10 was a great highlight. My senior year, being Player of the Year, breaking the scoring record, having the 44-point night in the Spectrum. I think we broke an attendance record for total people going to games that year, and coach Morrill set the record for all-time wins that year. Plus, Kris Clark broke the single-season assist record. There were a lot of unique things that happened that year.”
In addition to eight school records, Carroll ranks in the top 10 all-time in school history in eight more statistical categories and among the single season top 10 in 23 categories, including the school record holder of 3-point field goals made (114), 3-point field goals attempted (229, T-1st) and minutes played (1,304). He also owns two single-game records, including 3 point field goals made (10) and free throw percentage (100.0 percent, 15 15), and is among the top 10 in five other categories. Carroll finished his career ranked No. 2 in NCAA history with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 46.5 percent.
Following his collegiate career, Carroll played professionally in Europe for 13 seasons and helped Real Madrid to a pair of Euro League Championships (2015, 2018), three Spanish League Championships (2013, 2015, 2016) and a FIBA Intercontinental Cup Championship (2015). He was the Spanish League’s top scorer in 2010 and 2011 and the EuroCup’s top scorer in 2011.
Since retiring and living full time in the valley, Carroll, his wife — a former USU cheerleader — and their four kids have been to some home games. It was the first time he has been to a game since his Senior Night in 2008.
“So many people were a part of this; it is not an individual thing,” Carroll said. “The Hall of Fame is awesome. It’s a big honor.”
Regarded as one of the best all-around basketball players in school history, Wesley earned AP Honorable Mention All-American honors following his senior season in 2011 after being named the WAC Player of the Year. He averaged 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.6 blocks per game, while shooting 59.5 percent from the field that season. Wesley was also a two-time first-team all WAC honoree and a three-time member of the WAC all-tournament team.
“I have so many great memories at Utah State,” Wesley said. “... My senior year sticks out. Also, my sophomore year in the WAC championship against Nevada on their homecourt. That one was special because Nevada was so good. My senior year, Bracketbuster at Saint Mary’s, that was special.”
As a four-year starter, Wesley helped USU win four-straight regular season WAC titles, two WAC Tournament Championships and play in three-straight NCAA Tournaments, along with one NIT. Overall, USU posted a 111-28 (.799) record during his career, including a 55-9 (.859) conference mark. USU also went 68-1 (.986) at home during his four-year career.
“Those trips to the NCAA Tournament weren’t very memorable,” Wesley said. “We got hosed my senior year.”
Wesley is the only player in USU history to finish his career with more than 1,700 points, 850 rebounds and 350 assists. He played in a school-record 139 games and ranks third in career starts (128), fourth in free throws attempted (608) and double-figure scoring games (101), fifth in field goal percentage (.597), sixth in rebounding (873) and free throws made (428), seventh in field goals made (657) and total minutes played (3,768) and ninth in scoring (1,749) and assists (356). Wesley is also one of only two players in USU history to lead the team in field goal percentage and blocks in each of his four years.
Wesley makes it down to some games and keeps tabs on how the Aggies are doing.
“I like the current team and the players,” Wesley said. “I’ve known Rylan Jones since he was a little boy. Those are my guys and I want them to do well.”
Following his collegiate career, Wesley spent nine years playing professionally. After beginning his career with successful stints in Europe, he made a name for himself in Australia and New Zealand, winning two Australian NBL championships and three New Zealand NBL championships. Wesley also competed on the Guam national team on numerous occasions.
Wesley and his wife Chyna have four children. He owns the Pocatello franchise for Olo builders and is also doing loans for a mortgage company. He will join teammates, his coach and his wife’s grandfather — Rod Tueller — in the Hall of Fame.
“I think about it and it puts a smile on my face,” Wesley said of the Hall of Fame. “It’s something that you dream of. Honestly, it wasn’t something that was on my radar. It’s surreal. ... I cherish my time at Utah State.”