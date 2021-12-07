After their first loss this season, the Aggies bounced back in a big way.
They are hoping to do the same thing after their second loss Wednesday night in Provo. It certainly will not be easy as Utah State takes on No. 24 BYU. Tipoff at the Marriott Center is scheduled for 7 o’clock and will be televised by BYUtv.
“I’m excited about this game,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “We love going into other team’s arenas. … When the ball is tipped up, it’s going to go down between the two teams. While the crowd certainly impacts it from a noise standpoint and puts pressure on the other team, it’s going to come down to execution and focus and what actually happens within the game.”
When Odom was at Virginia Tech, he got to experience games at Duke and North Carolina. This will be his first visit to the campus of BYU.
“I’ve seen a lot of cool arenas and crowds in my day,” Odom said. “This is going to be another historic place to go. From a coaching perspective, it’s another place I can check off. But this is certainly not about that, obviously.”
Utah State (6-2) has had almost a week to prepare for the Cougars (7-1) and move on from a disappointing 60-58 home loss to Saint Mary’s. The Gaels made two free throws with less than a second on the clock to escape with the win.
“The team has responded great,” Odom said. “We have been working on ourselves.”
While the ending was disappointing to the Aggies, it didn’t have to come down to a last-second call by the officials. USU had chances that were squandered before the fateful whistle.
“Not taking anything away from Saint Mary’s, but if you go back and watch the film there were baskets we left out there,” Odom said. “Part of that is on us. We weren’t as in sync as we needed to be on offense. We had some open looks at the end to win the game. We had the ball at the end with a tie game. Certainly, you want that.”
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak by the Aggies, who last suffered a setback in the season opener at home to UC Davis on Nov. 9, 72-69. Following that loss, USU picked up a big win against Richmond in a neutral-site game in Annapolis, Maryland. The Aggies then went on to win the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.
Wednesday will be the first true road game for USU this season.
After suffering their first defeat of the season last Wednesday at Utah Valley in overtime, the Cougars went to Missouri State and won Saturday, 74-68. BYU lost senior forward Gavin Baxter to an injury against the Wolverines. The 6-foot-9 Baxter had started the first seven games.
“They (Cougars) have had some unfortunate injuries,” Odom said. “You feel bad for any team that loses a player of Baxter’s caliber. They have done a nice job of figuring it out since that happened.”
Also missing has been another senior forward Gideon George, who started the first six games. Guards Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucans and forward Caleb Lohner have started every game for the Cougars this season.
Barcello leads BYU with 18.6 points a game. Lucas is the only other Cougar averaging double figures with 11.9 ppg. He also averages 5.0 assists an outing. Lohner is averaging 7.4 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds a game. Spencer Johnson adds 9.6 ppg off the bench.
“They (Cougars) are relentless on the glass,” Odom said. “They really challenge you. We need to do a really good job of blocking them out. Barcello and Lucas really make them go. They are both not afraid to make big shots.”
Keeping the Cougars in front of them when the Aggies are playing defense will be key. The USU coach stressed that his team can not get “spread out and out of sorts.”
BYU ranks third in the nation in 3-point field goal defense, as opponents are only shooting 23.4 percent.
“They are really stout on the defensive side of the ball,” Odom said of the Cougars. “They do a really good job of making things difficult and taking key guys out. We’ve got to be on our game. We know it will be a hostile environment.”
Forward Seneca Knight is no stranger to the Aggies, having played at San Jose State. With the injuries, he has become a starter for BYU.
“He is a good player, a solid shooter from three, a really versatile defender and a guy we will have to deal with,” Odom said. “We have a ton of respect for him.”
USU ranks fifth in the nation in assists with 19.4 a game. Rylan Jones leads the Aggies in dimes with 5.4 a game, while also scoring 9.5 ppg.
In the scoring department, Justin Bean is tops in the Mountain West Conference in scoring (22.1) and rebounding (12.5). Brandon Horvath joins Bean in double-digit scoring with 13.3 ppg. Brock Miller adds 9.8 ppg.
USU has lost nine in a row to BYU, the last three by a combined 12 points. The Aggies last win in the series came in 2011, at the Spectrum.