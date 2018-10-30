With the opener fast approaching, the Aggie men’s basketball team is getting excited about playing someone other than themselves.
They did host a closed scrimmage against Northern Colorado almost two weeks ago and will play NAIA school Evergreen State on Thursday in an exhibition contest, but the real deal is just around the corner. Utah State opens the 2018-19 campaign on Nov. 6, at Montana State.
“We are super excited to get this season going,” Aggie guard Brock Miller said after practice Tuesday. “... We are ready and very excited ... always ready to play games. We know what coach wants and expects out of us. We all, as a team, have a common goal and that is to win. That’s what we are going to do. We are going to go out and play to win every single night. That’s what it’s all about. We are excited to compete.”
First-year head coach Craig Smith is also looking forward to getting started, but like any coach is wishing there was more time to prepare. However, there comes a time when you just have to start.
“I think the guys were ready about three weeks ago (for a game),” Smith said after practice Tuesday afternoon. “... They are chomping at the bit. You could feel it today. We had a good practice, but you could feel they wanted to play somebody different.
“It will be good to have a different team come in here with a different jersey color and whole different scheme. Let’s see where we are at.”
With three true freshmen, two redshirt freshmen and three sophomores, the Aggies have some youth. That can be good, but the lack of Division I experience could be concerning at the start of the season.
“We have five freshmen that I anticipate will all play minutes for us and I would say major minutes for us,” Smith said. “I’m excited to see where we are at.”
For Miller, he can’t wait to get back on the court. He had last season come to an abrupt end just five games in because of a season-ending injury. He was seeing good minutes off the bench and had actually worked his way into being named a starter. Then he hurt his foot. But he is back and declared himself 100 percent healthy.
“I’m feeling great and excited to have four years here,” Miller said.
He was able to redshirt last season.
Like all of his teammates that were at USU last year, Miller feels the transition to Smith and his staff has been “really smooth.” He can’t wait to get going.
“We all feel comfortable, are enjoying it and having fun,” Miller said. “We are playing well and really looking forward to this season.”
The closed scrimmage was also a chance for the Aggies to prepare for an opponent. While Smith can not talk about specifics from that outing, he did talk in generalities.
“It was fantastic, got a great look,” Smith said. “All of our guys played and played meaningful minutes. It’s so good to play somebody else. You really get a much truer sense of what your strengths are as a team and what we need to improve on and maybe some different ideas.”
Smith said as a coach he is always teaching and evaluating, but being a first-year guy at USU, that is even more true.
There is some good news as guard/forward Dwayne Brown has been cleared to practice full time. He had been recovering from a hand injury that happened just before school started.
“We told Dwayne, ‘don’t expect the team to come back to you, you need to catch up to the team,’” Smith said. “He had a very good summer, but then had that setback. He brings a different dimension to our team.”
Norbert Janicek was also helping out, playing some on the scout team. The Aggie big man saw his career come to an end because of injury. He is finishing up school and helping out where he can.
“He had a little hook shot early in practice that he nailed,” Smith said. “I told Norby that I wish we could have that out there this year. That’s a tough thing for him, but I think he is in a good place mentally. Your heart goes out to him. He has been really good for our guys.”
Former Aggie recognized
The sharp-shooting Jaycee Carroll, who continues to play professionally in Spain, was recently named the best 3-point shooting college basketball player this century.
Athletes were ranked according to a 3-point index that used a formula that helped those that played all four years. The formula weighed made 3-pointers during a player’s career and the percentage they shot from distance.
Carroll made 369 3-pointers during his Aggie career and shot 46.53 percent from beyond the arc, which the article called an “absurd” percentage.
How did Carroll react? He posted the story on Facebook and wrote: “See if you can guess where I rank!”
The Aggie career leader in scoring and holder of numerous other records at USU is enjoying the spotlight from afar.