Thursday night will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Aggie men’s basketball team.
In its lone exhibition game of the 2018-19 season, Utah State welcomes Evergreen State to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 7 o’clock.
“We approach every opponent the same way,” first-year Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “We’re big into scouting reports, big into personnel, we’re big into doing certain things to take away their strengths. Obviously, it’s a new coaching staff, a new language, new everything. We are going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Utah State has won 17 of its last 18 exhibition games. Getting a win is important, but playing an opponent is also something the Aggie athletes are looking forward to.
“The coaches do a great job of scouting and studying,” USU guard Brock Miller said. “We have watched film on them and have a scouting report. We will be ready for them.”
Evergreen State is an NAIA school located in Olympia, Washington. The Geoducks went 5-24 last season, and four players return from that squad. There are many new faces on the roster for this upcoming season. Smith and his staff have tried their best to put together a scouting report on the Geoducks, who had two 6-foot-11 players that are no longer with the team.
“This year, from what we’ve heard and that’s always the hard part, they are not nearly as big,” Smith said. “They have a ton of new players. It’s a bit of a crap shoot. ... We tape from all over the place. They have played two exhibition games, but there is no film.
“We are big on game prep and watch a lot of film. That’s the hardest part early on. You can prepare for X, Y and Z, but they may throw A, B and C at you. That’s where you are really tested. Hopefully, we have covered everything.”
Senior Ryan Quigley earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year for Evergreen State. He averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. Fellow senior Dalton Groenewold is also back, but was injured most of last season.
Smith explained that making priorities is important, especially with a new staff.
“It’s a fine line as a new staff,” Smith said. “If everything is important, sometimes nothing is important. You need to fine tune and pick and choose what you really need to work on. Hopefully, we have covered our bases in a lot of areas.”
The Aggies return four players that saw significant playing time and were starters last season in guards Sam Merrill and Diego Brito, and forwards Quinn Taylor and Dwayne Brown Jr. Guards Abel Porter, Crew Ainge and Miller also saw time last year.
“We’ve got a lot of good players, but the main thing is we don’t care about the minutes,” Miller said. “We care about winning. It’s a matter of who is playing well, who can be in at the right time to put us in the best position to win. That’s what we are worried about. Our chemistry is really good. I don’t think we are going to have any problems with that.”
And the coach’s take on distributing minutes to 12 players that will dress?
“It depends on how the game is going,” Smith quipped. “You look at different lineups, different things offensively and defensively.”
Merrill, a junior, led the Aggies in scoring, assists and steals during the 2017-18 season. He also was a leader in 3-point field goals made, attempted and percentage, and in minutes played. Merrill averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Taylor, a senior, averaged 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists an outing last season. Brown, a senior, averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while Brito, a junior, averaged 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Projected starters for the exhibition game are Ainge, Merrill, Brito, Taylor and freshman big man Neemias Queta. Freshman Tauriawn Knight, sophomore John Knight III, Porter and Miller will see time at the guard spots, while Brown and redshirt freshman Justin Bean will back up the forwards. Freshman Ben Fakira will be Queta’s backup.
USU will approach this exhibition game like any other contest that counts.
“We use the same approach so we can get a feel of how we go about things, from film session to the walk through to our scout team,” Smith said. “It’s invaluable for us. It’s been fun because our guys get a different level of focus.”
With Brown back from a hand injury, the Aggies are the healthiest they have been since Smith took over.
“This is far and away the healthiest we’ve been, knock on wood,” Smith said. “It’s been great to have 12 guys in practice.”
After the exhibition game, USU will open the regular season next Tuesday at Montana State.