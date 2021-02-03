After taking a few days off and then working on a “little bit of everything,” the Aggies are ready to return to action.
Utah State will do just that Thursday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The Aggie men’s basketball team will face Fresno State in the first of a two-game Mountain West Conference series. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on KJZZ.
“We’re excited to play again,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We’ve been able to regroup, get healthy and get our minds right.”
After taking two days off as a team — some athletes worked out individually with coaches — there were two good practices on the weekend, Smith said.
“We have been able to fine tune some things,” Smith said. “We were able to go back to the basics with some things and add some things to our packages offensively and defensively. We tweaked some things.”
The Aggies (13-5, 10-2 MW) have won seven of the last eight meetings with the Bulldogs (7-6, 5-6), but most of those contests were decided by just a few points, in overtime or on a last-second shot. The last loss to the Bulldogs actually came at home in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in 2019. That was USU’s lone setback at home that season.
“We have had some great games with Fresno State our first two years here,” Smith said.
“We have had some battles. There have been a lot of close games the last two years and even before that.”
The Aggie coach is expecting another tough battle. Fresno State had five games canceled because of COVID-19 and didn’t play for a long stretch in December. Since returning, the Bulldogs have been getting better.
“They (Bulldogs) are starting to hit their groove,” Smith said. “They have been tough at home. They are big, strong and athletic.”
Fresno State comes into the game after sweeping last-place New Mexico. It took overtime for the Bulldogs to win by two in the first game with the Lobos. Fresno State won the second game by 10 points.
Before the week between games, USU won at UNLV 83-74. That victory halted a two-game skid by the Aggies.
There is plenty on the line for USU. The Aggies enter Thursday’s game in second place in the MW, a half game behind Boise State. The Bulldogs are in sixth, but there is a logjam in the middle of the standings.
If the conference tournament goes as currently planned, the top five teams from the regular season get a bye in the first round. Things could change as New Mexico may not even finish the season, and Boise State head coach Leon Rice has been quoted talking about shrinking the tournament to protect the top teams and the health of everyone.
“I haven’t even thought about it because I can’t control it,” said Smith when asked about his thoughts on the conference tournament. “I try not to waste my time thinking about it. You could make the argument every year to protect the top four teams. I would have to think more about that, but I’ve got enough to worry about trying to help our team be the best we can be.”
For now, the Aggies are concentrating on the Bulldogs, who can cause some problems matching up. Super-athletic forward Orlando Robinson is a 7-footer who can shoot 3-pointers and also drive. Fresno State can play big as there are a trio of 7-footers on the roster, or go small, which the Bulldogs have done. There are six Fresno State athletes averaging at least one steal a game.
“Most of those steals are catastrophic, meaning they lead to direct baskets the other way,” Smith said.
Most nights Fresno State will use 11 athletes and have played up to 14 in a game. Learning personnel and recognizing who is in the game will be vital for USU.
The Bulldogs have also been tough at home. They are 7-1, with the lone setback at home coming against Wyoming way back in early January.
Robinson leads Fresno State with 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks a game. The sophomore has been a double-double machine.
“Orlando Robinson is a very good player that does a lot of different things for them,” Smith said. “He is so versatile, an excellent passer and can score at every level. ... Robinson is good no matter where they put him. That guy is a player. He has a unique game and puts a lot of pressure on you. I anticipate a lot of different guys guarding him whether it is Neemias (Queta), Justin Bean, Alphonso Anderson or Trevin Dorius. I don’t think it will be a steady diet of one guy.”
Two other Bulldogs average double figures in scoring in guard Deon Stroud (13.2) and guard Isaiah Hill (10.2).
“Deon Stroud is a freak athletically,” Smith said. “His highlight reel is unbelievable. ... You have to prepare for almost two different teams as they will go small and post up Stroud (6-foot-6) or Anthony Holland (6-4). We are going to have to be able to adjust and see what works best for us.”
Nearly five Aggies are averaging double digits in scoring. Queta leads the team with 12.4 ppg, followed by Marco Anthony (11.4), Bean (10.3), Rollie Worster (10.0), and Brock Miller is close to joining his fellow starters at 9.9.
Queta, Bean and Anthony are leading USU in rebounding with 9.3, 7.4 and 5.3 boards an outing, respectively. Worster flirted with a triple-double last week at UNLV as he scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dishes out nine assists. Worster leads the team in assists with 3.5 dimes a game. Queta blocks 2.9 shots a game.