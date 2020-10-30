It was certainly an interesting offseason for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
Summer practices were shortened and even called off for some stretches as the university was closed. With so many international players on the team, it took some time to get everyone on campus.
The team has dealt with several quarantines and athletes and coaches have tested positive for COVID. Through all of that, the team began official team workouts on Oct. 15 — the first day the NCAA allowed practices. The Aggies elected to go with individual workouts for several days before turning to team practices.
“It’s definitely different,” USU head coach Craig Smith said in a telephone interview. “Just like anything, it kind of epitomizes the real world and what’s going on for a lot of us. A lot of things are different from what we’ve always known. It’s like anything in life and we’ve said it since we got here: NBA — next best action. You just got to be able to figure things out whether that’s mentally, physically, practice design. You name it. From team travel to how the guys go to class, it has affected everything, but it’s no different than everywhere else in the country. You just have to deal with it the best that you can and figure it out.”
The NCAA moved the opening date for games back to Nov. 25, when it is normally the end of October. The Aggies have not officially announced their schedule to start the season. The Mountain West Conference did release an 18-game schedule. That begins until Dec. 29. USU opens league play on that day at Air Force.
Smith said the Aggies have lost a few games they had scheduled because of the date changes. The coach said they are close to announcing it, but waiting for one more piece of the puzzle to fall in place before going public.
“We better get it together soon because we start playing in a few weeks,” Smith quipped. “It has certainly affected us and our MTE (multi team events) where we can play two or three games. We were supposed to go to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for that ESPN tournament. We’re still trying to iron out a few details of our MTE, but we feel good about it. ... Once that MTE is ironed out, that will take care of a lot of things. We are really close.”
Once the tournament is set, USU will work with other schools on the schedule to get dates set. Two games that were supposed to be played before going to Myrtle Beach and a contest against Davidson will not happen this season.
“We had three games scheduled in state and potentially could add another one,” Smith said. “Again, a lot will be determined by the dates of our MTE, then we will adjust and fill in holes.”
Meanwhile, the team is practicing and preparing for a season without Sam Merrill. The normal preparation over the summer did not happen, but many schools were dealing with similar restrictions.
“We normally get eight weeks and we got about three-and-a-half weeks,” Smith said. “With those three-and-a-half weeks, we had a fraction of our team. Four guys we didn’t even know if we were going to get here in Kuba (Karwowski), Szymon (Zapala), Z (Zahar Vedischev) and Max Shulga. We were fortunate to get all four of those guys here.
Karwowski and Zapala are from Poland, Vedischev is from Russia, and Shulga is from the Ukraine. There is also Sean Bairstow from Australia, Liam McChesney from Canada, and Neemias Queta from Portugal on the roster. Bairstow and McChesney were able to return the first of July and had time to quarantine and be ready to go. Queta stayed never returned home, staying in Logan over the summer. The other four had different journeys in getting back to USU.
“The borders were close over there in Poland, Ukraine and Russia,” Smith said. “We had a lot of help within our athletic department, within the university and even some people in the state really helped get those guys here and understand the protocols. Those guys did a good job on their end as well. We were fortunate to get them back when we did.”
Karwowski and Zapala arrived with enough time to quarantine for 14 days before the semester started. Vedischev and Shulga arrived just as school was starting, so they had to do some online work in school while fulfilling their quarantines.
“Instructors did a great job working with our guys and vice versa,” Smith said. “There has been a lot of different things you need to deal with and negotiate. Is it convenient for everybody? No. You got to figure it out.
“The leadership at Utah State has been fantastic in helping all the student athletes whether it’s basketball or football. There has been a lot of uneasiness, but we tell the guys all the time, you’ve got to be able to control what you can control. So much of life is about your attitude and your effort. These are the rules and this is what we are dealing with. There is no way to control everything, so you need to just control what you can control.”
With less than four weeks from when they can play a game, the Aggies are taking it a day at a time.
“We are excited, but there are a lot of unknowns,” Smith said. “... There are a lot of things that are different, even at practice. It sucks, but it is what it is.”