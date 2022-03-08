LAS VEGAS – For only the second time since joining the Mountain West Conference beginning with the 2013-14 season, the Aggies go into the men’s basketball tournament as the seventh seed.
The last time was 2018, and Utah State made a run to the semifinals. In fact, the Aggies have reached at least the semifinals four straight years, having played in the championship the past three seasons.
But that is all in the past.
First-year head coach Ryan Odom acknowledges the success, but is focused on this season. The Aggies (17-14) take on 10th-seeded Air Force (11-17) Wednesday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV in a first round game. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. MT.
“We need to be ready and energetic on both sides of the ball,” Odom said. “We are looking forward to the game, and our guys will be ready. … We view this as a big opportunity. We need to focus on the first game and see what happens. We can not worry about anything other than the first game.”
This is the first-ever postseason meeting between these two schools. USU is 13-6 all-time in the MW tournament. The Aggies are a perfect 4-0 in first round games.
“I think the Aggies will make for a pretty dangerous seven seed,” USU forward Justin Bean said. “We have to play with a chip on our shoulder. We can’t come in looking at all the other seeds and measuring where we are at. We have to come in and know we are capable of beating anyone in this conference on any given night, and it’s going to have to be in Vegas. … We need to live for the moment and not put too much pressure on ourselves.”
Nevada and New Mexico will get the action started Wednesday, followed by the Aggies and Falcons. Fresno State and San Jose State tangle in the third and final game Wednesday.
The top five teams received byes into the quarterfinals. Boise State, No. 23 Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming and UNLV will begin action on Thursday. Only the Cowboys and Rebels know who they are playing as they will square off.
Most prognosticators have four teams from the league making the NCAA Tournament. Teams playing on Wednesday would like to make the top seeds sweat.
“Obviously, this league is as good as it’s been in years, but we have played all of the teams super tough,” Aggie forward Brandon Horvath said. “We have the talent and just need to keep believing.”
In order to reach the semifinals, USU will have to win two games like it did in 2018. But the task at hand is getting to the quarterfinals. In order to do that, the Aggies will have to win the rubber match against the Falcons as each school won on their home court during the regular season.
“We started out the conference season playing Air Force, and they got the better of us,” Odom said. “We played much better against them later in the season.”
USU is a 13.5-point favorite for Wednesday’s game. The Aggies were a double-digit pick in the MW season opener back on Dec. 29, in Colorado. That didn’t turn out so well as USU fell, 49-47.
In the second meeting, however, it was all Aggies on Feb. 1. USU handed Air Force it’s worst loss of the season, 73-46.
In the first meeting, the Aggies shot 32.7 percent from the field and made just 1 of 19 from long range. They also missed six free throws. Still, they only trailed by a point with three minutes to play. USU came up empty on four straight possessions. The Aggies had the last shot, but a 3-point attempt by Steven Ashworth was off the mark.
Bean was the lone Aggie to reach double figures with 18 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, as did Horvath, who had nine points.
The Falcons made eight 3-pointers in the game and shot 36 percent from the field. A.J. Walker led the way with 16 points.
“They (Falcons) can certainly shoot it from behind the arc,” Odom said.
In the second game, USU had its best shooting night of the season, making 61.9 percent of its shots and made 16 of 17 from the foul line. The Aggies were 5 of 16 from beyond the arc and did have 18 turnovers. Bean and Horvath each had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Sean Bairstow chipped in 15 points and Ashworth added 10. Horvath flirted with a triple-double as he had a career-high seven assists.
Air Force shot 36 percent and made just 2 of 15 3-point shots. No Falcon reached double digits.
“We turned it over too many times here,” Odom said. “It was one of our better shooting games. Our guys were confident and aggressive. We’ve got to be the aggressor.”
For the season, Walker leads the Falcons, averaging 14.6 points a game. Freshman Jake Heidbreder nets 10.4 ppg. Air Force normally starts three freshmen, including Ethan Taylor who averages 8.8 points, team-best 4.8 rebounds, team-best 3.7 assists and team-best 1.4 steals a game.
“Taylor really didn’t play much in either game against us,” Odom said. “He gets in foul trouble in the first game. He was off to a good start here (Logan) but gets hurt. He really helps their team.
“Walker is a tremendous player. He is capable of scoring big numbers.
Bean and Horvath continue to lead USU with 17.8 and 13.6 points and outing, respectively. Bean is grabbing 9.8 rebounds a game.
Brock Miller and Ashworth both missed the last game at San Jose State last Friday – a 75-52 win. Both are expected to play, coming off the bench.
Bairstow, RJ Eytle-Rock and Rylan Jones will join Bean and Horvath in the starting lineup.
“Steven has been back practicing, which is good,” Odom said. “Brock has had two practices after the birth of his child. Both will get minutes.”
Air Force comes to the tournament plenty rested. The Falcons last played on March 1, when they beat San Jose State, 58-54, to end a nine-game losing streak.
The Aggies have competed well for most of the league season, despite ending up with more losses than wins. The resilient bunch just keeps bouncing back.
“We’ve just got to keep believing, as corny as that sounds,” Horvath said. “I can’t remember how many close losses we have had. We feel like we can play with anyone and have played with all the good teams to the last minute, at least once. We just have to take it one at a time. We need to focus and approach it with the mentality of win or go home. It’s now or never. We can’t leave anything out there.”
Bean had similar thoughts.
“We have proven we can compete with any team in the conference,” Bean said. “We just need to do a better job of closing out games. That is a key point, and the coaching staff has gone over that. We have a mature group, so we keep smiling and stay positive.”
Before leaving for Las Vegas on a bus Monday, Odom reminded his team of their trip to the Myrtle Beach Invitational back in November. They won that tournament, but didn’t go there planning on playing Oklahoma in the championship game. In fact, it took double overtime to beat Penn in the first round. The key was USU approached it one game at a time.
“It takes a lot of effort because everybody wants the same thing when you get to these tournaments,” Odom said. “You’ve got to play disciplined and go for it in that game. You can’t worry about what’s on the other side, because it may be nothing. Every team is going to give their best effort in this tournament. Some are playing to stay in the (NCAA) tournament and get a better seed. Some are playing to try and earn their way in like us.”