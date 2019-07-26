The 2019-20 non-conference schedule is shaping up nicely for Utah State’s men’s basketball program.
Case in point: The Aggies are already slated to square off against three fellow NCAA Tournament teams from this past season, per Jon Rothstein, who is a college basketball insider for CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated.
Rothstein reported Friday that USU will play Florida in the 2019 Orange Bowl Classic. That game will take place on Dec. 21. The Gators beat Nevada and advanced to the round of 32 in the Big Dance this past March.
Last week, Rothstein reported, per sources, USU will face LSU and North Texas at the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, which will take place from Nov. 22-24. LSU was a No. 3 seed at the ’19 NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16.
The matchups from the Orange Bowl Classic and Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic have yet to be officially announced, but it is official USU, LSU and North Texas will be a part of the tourney in Jamaica.
Also last week, Rothstein reported Utah State and Saint Mary’s will compete in a home-and-home series, beginning this upcoming season. The Gaels will host the Aggies this winter, with Saint Mary’s making the return trip to Logan during the 2020-21 campaign.
The Gaels upset Gonzaga in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament this past season to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. USU earned an impressive 80-63 victory over Saint Mary’s on a neutral court in Las Vegas last November.
The two-game series between the two mid-major programs has yet to be officially announced.
TRACK & FIELD
A pair of former USU athletes will be competing in the finals of an event at the Toyota United States Track & Field Championships, which are currently taking place at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Cierra Simmons-Mecham, who recently completed her final year of eligibility for the Aggies, punched her ticket to Sunday’s finals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The 2018 first-team All-American finished eighth in her Friday heat of the steeplechase with a time of 10 minutes, 15.04 seconds.
Dillon Maggard, who showcased his talents for the Aggies from 2015-18, will compete in Sunday’s finals of the 5,000. The native of Kirkland, Washington, was a nine-time All-American during his illustrious career at USU, matching former U.S. Olympian James Parker for the most All-America honors in program history.
Maggard, who runs professionally for the Brooks Beasts Track Club, placed 13th in the 5,000 at the USA outdoor championships a year ago. He clocked in at 13:55.06.
Real-time results from this meet are available at https://results.usatf.org.