It appears Utah State’s football program won’t have five scholarship quarterbacks on its 2020 roster after all.
That’s because Henry Colombi has elected to enter the transfer portal, a decision that was first reported Wednesday afternoon by a couple of different people, including Brian Phillips of ustateaggies.com.
Colombi was USU’s second-string signal caller during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns and was the program’s clear-cut favorite to replace first-round NFL draft pick Jordan Love this upcoming season — at least prior to this week. The news of Colombi’s decision came two days after the Aggies officially announced former University of Utah quarterback Jason Shelley had been added to the 2020 roster.
Should Colombi indeed transfer, the Aggies will be without an athlete who appeared in 13 games during his time in Logan. The native of Hollywood, Florida, completed 76.8 percent of his passes (53 of 69) for 460 yards and two touchdowns, vs. one interception. He also rushed for 139 yards and a pair of scores.
Colombi mostly saw mop-up action, but helped Utah State blow out Hawaii as a redshirt freshman in 2018. The Aggies were leading the Warriors 28-3 late in the first half when Love went down with an injury. Colombi played the entire second half and directed the Aggie offense to 28 points in the third quarter. No. 2 went 9 of 11 through the air for 48 yards and added 34 yards on three rushing attempts.
Later that season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder showcased some speed with a 37-yard scoring scamper against UNLV.
Colombi tossed a pair of touchdown passes in USU’s 62-7 victory over Stony Brook last fall, including a sublime 30-yard fade in stride to Derek Wright.
The former 3-star recruit sparkled during his final two seasons of high school. Colombi was limited by an injury as a senior, but was named Florida’s 4A Player of the Year after accounting for 3,564 yards and 37 TDs as a junior. Colombi also played basketball in high school.
Colombi’s father, Henry, responded to several Aggie fans on Twitter after Wednesday’s news broke and tweeted: “In due time Henry will make a statement but I can assure you Henry has nothing but love for Logan and Utah State University and only wishes the best for his teammates.”
Henry Colombi Sr., a current high school coach and former Ole Miss player, also tweeted: “Our gratitude goes to Coach Matt Wells and athletic director John Hartwell for Affording my son the opportunity to pursue his education and athletic career in beautiful Logan at Utah State University.”
In addition to Shelley, USU’s other scholarship quarterbacks are redshirt freshmen Andrew Peasley, Cooper Legas and Josh Calvin. Peasley has been with the program since the spring of 2018.