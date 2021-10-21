Before the Aggies take the field for their Homecoming football game Friday night, there will be a special ceremony taking place on the southeast concourse of Maverik Stadium.
The Aggie Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the Merlin Olsen statue. The athletics department at Utah State is hosting it. Kickoff for the game is at 7:30 p.m.
“I am looking forward to being there for this ceremony,” said former Aggie and NFL great Phil Olsen in an email to The Herald Journal.
Following brief comments from team chaplain Josh Longorio and Olsen, who played football at USU from 1967-69, those assembled will participate in the Aggie Roll Call. The roll call is when someone in the audience calls out the name of an Aggie who has passed on. The short program will last roughly 15 minutes.
Last January former USU head coach Chuck Mills passed away. He was loved by his players. Mills, who made many coaching stops during his career, held a special place in his heart for USU and tried to return each season for a game.
“Chuck Mills was a miraculous person,” Olsen said.
Many athletes that played for Mills will be back this weekend for the game and the Aggie Remembrance Ceremony.
Mills was the 16th head coach at USU, guiding the Aggies from 1967-72. He left with an overall record of 38-23-1 at the USU helm. Mills was inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008, and called it one of the best days of his life. The former coach also said the six years he spent at USU were some of the best of what turned out to be 92 years of life.
Mills had asked to have some of his ashes scattered at places he loved, including at the football field at USU. Some were dropped over Merlin Olsen Field Sunday morning from a helicopter, Phil Olsen said. A video of that will be played at the stadium before the game. Athletes who played for Mills will present the game ball to the officials Friday night.
“As a last request, coach Mills asked that his ashes be spread in the places he loved so much during his lifetime,” Olsen said. “Chris McGurk, one of coach Mills’ closest friends from Hawaii, has been kind enough to ship portions of coach Mills ashes to North Chicago High School, Pomona College, IUP, USMMA, USU, Wake Forest, SOU, USCGA and to coach Mills dear friends in Japan. I’ve heard that each school and his friends in Japan are planning a unique remembrance event of their own to recognize and honor coach Mills.”
The Aggie Remembrance Ceremony was first held in 2011 and has continued to gain popularity ever since.