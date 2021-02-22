It’s all about scoring in gymnastics.
Utah State had its best ever score at Southern Utah with a 195.975 last Friday in a loss to the Thunderbirds (197.275). The mark was good enough to help the Aggies move up a spot in the national rankings on Monday.
USU moved up one spot to No. 22. The Aggies are also ranked on one even — the balance beam. They check in at No. 19 with a team average of 48.963 on the apparatus.
Individually, Autumn DeHarde is first in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference and 12th in the nation on beam with an average of 9.895. The senior was honored by the conference on Monday as the co-MRGC Beam Specialist of the Week after she won the title with a season-high-tying 9.925 against Southern Utah last weekend.
SOFTBALL
USU posted a 2-3 record at the Dixie State Classic last weekend.
The Aggies began with a 6-3 loss to BYU, followed by an 8-0 (6 innings) loss to Utah Valley. USU then picked up its first win of the season with a 15-7 win over Montana, but later fell to No. 2 Washington, 10-1 (6). The weekend ended in a 4-3 win over Dixie State.
USU set a single-game home run record in the win against Montana with six, while junior Gabriella Jimenez tied the single-game record with three homers. Jimenez hit a team-best .448 (7 of 16), with three home runs and five RBIs.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Once again the Aggie women played a Mountain West opponent much closer in the second game of a two-game series. USU fell to Boise State, 81-72, Saturday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum despite five players reaching double digits in scoring.
Emmie Harris led the Aggies (4-15, 2-12 MW) with 16 points. Joining her in double figures were Monique Pruitt (15), Shyla Latone (13), Jessica Chatman (12) and Faith Brantley (10). Pruitt grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and came up with a career-best five steals. Harris led the team in assists with five.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sophomore Bridger Altice was one of eight USU runners to compete at the UNLV-hosted Battle Born Collegiate Cross Country Challenge last weekend. He crossed the finish line first out of 26 runners to win the men’s Green Race as he ran the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 33.4 seconds.
USU’s men, currently ranked 19th in the nation, had three other competitors in the Green Race. Junior Devin Pancake placed fourth (25:12.9), freshman Brennan Benson took sixth (25:34.2) and freshman Garrett Faragher finished ninth (25:45.1).
On the women’s side, sophomore KaryLee Taylor led the Aggies in the 6K Green Race as she placed 11th out of 50 runners with a time of 21:42.3. Junior Madison Taylor finished 15th (21:51.2), junior LeAnn Larkin-Hatch was 21st (22:30.8) and sophomore Megan Terry was 24th (22:43.4).
MEN’S TENNIS
The Aggies posted a 1-1 home record last week as it fell to Denver, 6-1, and defeated Colorado Mesa, 7-0.
Against the Pioneers, the Aggies picked up one win in doubles play as Jack Ninteman and Roko Savin posted a 6-3 victory at the No. 2 position. Sergiu Bucur earned the sole point for USU with a three-set win at the No. 1 position (3-6, 6-2, 6-1).
Against the Mavericks, the Aggies swept every match. In doubles, Felipe Acosta and Javier Ruiz posted a 6-4 win at the No. 1 position, Ninteman and Savin posted a 6-2 win at the No. 2 position, and Bucur and Arvid Hjalte notched a 6-3 win at the No. 3 position. In singles, Bucur won in straight sets at the No. 1 spot (6-4, 6-1). Acosta won in straight sets at the No. 2 spot (6-3, 6-0). Souf El Mesbahi won in straight sets at the No. 3 spot (6-1, 6-2). Savin won in straight sets at the No. 4 spot (6-3, 6-0). Ruiz won in straight sets at the No. 5 spot (6-1, 6-2) and former Bear River High star Keanu Rigby won in straight sets at the No. 6 spot (6-1, 6-2).