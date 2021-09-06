While the Aggie football team is garnering plenty of attention and rightfully so after the season opener early Sunday morning, Utah State had a pretty successful weekend in other sports as well.
The volleyball and soccer teams both picked up a pair of victories to continue nice starts to the 2021 season. The cross country teams began what they hope will be a successful fall as well.
First a look at the soccer team.
The Aggies (5-0-1) still have not tasted defeat. They followed up an exciting 2-1 overtime win against in-state rival Utah Valley University on Friday with another extra-time victory.
On Sunday USU hosted Marquette at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field. Cache Valley native Sammie Murdock scored the game winner in the 105th minute to give the Aggies a 2-1 double overtime win. USU has not tasted defeat now in 11 matches.
USU was scoreless over the opening 45 minutes for just the second time this season as Marquette (1-3-0) recorded five shots to the Aggies’ four. The hosts turned up the heat in the second half, logging 10 shots to the Golden Eagles’ two.
Forward Sara Taylor put the Aggies on the board in the 58th minute when midfielder Kami Warner played a dangerous cross across the front of goal. Murdock narrowly missed on an initial attempt, but the ball continued to carry and found the foot of Taylor, who redirected the shot into the back of the net.
The Golden Eagles equalized in the 83rd minute when Elsi Twombly was in the right place at the right time as the USU backline played a ball too calmly with Marquette pressing. As the ball came off the chest of the USU backline, Twombly threw her leg toward a 50-50 ball and put the ball through the legs of USU keeper Diera Walton.
The match remained knotted through the first overtime and into the second overtime until Murdock scored the game winner. Murdock redirected a strong cross from Taylor into the back of the net for her second goal of the season. Midfielder Ashley Cardozo and Taylor were awarded the assist on the goal.
USU finished the match with 17 total shots to Marquette’s nine. The Aggies recorded 13 of those shots after the half, while the Golden Eagles finished with just four shots after intermission. Taylor led USU with three shots, with all three on frame. Murdock was just behind with two shots of her own, with each shot also on goal.
On Monday, Taylor was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. In the win against UVU, she scored the first goal in the 14th minute. Then on Sunday was a part of both goals, scoring and getting an assist.
For the week, Taylor recorded five points on two goals and one assist and totaled six shots with four on goal in 135 minutes on the pitch.
The award marked the second-straight week the Aggies have been honored with weekly conference accolades, as Walton was recognized as the MW Defensive Player of the Week after posting back-to-back shutouts against Northern Colorado and Weber State.
USU will be back in action on Friday, hosting UC Riverside at 1 p.m., at Bell Field.
VOLLEYBALL
The Aggie volleyball team wrapped up play in the two-day Bobcat Classic in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday. USU (4-2) went 2-1 at the classic and finished off the tournament with a bang, beating host Montana State in five sets, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9.
At the conclusion of the Bobcat Classic, a pair of Aggies were named to the all-tournament team in sophomore outside hitter Tatum Stall and freshman setter Beatriz Rodrigues.
In the final match Saturday, most of the sets went down to the final points. The Aggies had the early lead in the fourth and looked to be cruising to a four-set victory. The Bobcats had other thoughts, forcing a fifth set.
USU never trailed in the fifth set.
The Aggie attack was successful on Saturday, hitting .255. USU has had a hitting percentage above .210 for all six matches this season. Stall led the team with 13 kills and was joined in double figures by middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and outside hitter Hailey Cuff with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Boyd hit a team-high .526.
Rodrigues led the Aggies with 26 assists, while libero Abby Peterson had a team-high 11 digs.
USU is back in action this weekend in the Bay Area Invitational. The Aggies will play Cal State Bakersfield at Saint Mary’s on Friday at noon, followed by a match at San Francisco at 8 p.m. The team will return to Moraga on Saturday to take on the Gaels at 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Sagebrush Invitational Saturday at the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course marked the beginning of the season for the Aggies. Mark Crandall led the men’s side in the 7K, while Emma Thornley paced the women in the 5K.
“We wanted to see where some people were at,” USU head coach Artie Gulden said in a press release, “and get to know a little bit about how the freshmen raced and things like that, and we accomplished that today.”
Crandall’s time of 21 minutes, 39 seconds, narrowly beat Walker Cole, who finished with a time of 21:43. Roberto Porras, Will Dixon and Max Wehrli rounded at the top five finishers for the Aggies.
“Mark is a great success story, in terms of a fairly average to good high school runner who has come in and worked really hard over a period of years,” Gulden said. “Now, he’s running really well and making a huge contribution to the team.”
On the women’s side, Thornley’s time of 18:15 put her 15 seconds clear of Tori Parkinson, a former member of the USU cross country team from 2014-17. Thornley’s performance as a freshman was indicative of the strong performance by the Aggie newcomers in their first action in a USU uniform.
“Our freshmen really ran well,” Gulden said. “Emma being able to go get Tori (Parkinson), based off of Tori’s marathon and half-marathon results, she’s in really good shape. So, it’s really encouraging to have Emma be able to go get her and beat her.”
Thornley and Parkinson were followed by freshmen twin sisters Kaybree and Karlee Christensen and Madison Taylor, to complete the top-five finishers for the invitational.
“(The group broke) apart early in the race, earlier than we would have wanted,” Gulden said. “But, the ladies were able to find each other in the middle part of the race and kind of get into groups of two or three, and then work together really well.”
USU will be back in action on Sept. 18, as part of the Montana State Invitational in Bozeman, Montana.