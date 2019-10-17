Volleyball fans got their money’s worth Thursday night at the Wayne Estes Center.
However, those cheering for the Aggies left on a down note. Wyoming held off a scrappy Utah State side to earn a tough five-set victory and remain in second place in the Mountain West standings. The Cowgirls rallied late in the fifth set to record the win, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13.
“I’ve been telling them we can go and compete with teams,” Aggie head coach Grayson DuBose said. “We shouldn’t ever be afraid of anyone. That’s a good team. They (Cowgirls) went five with (No.14) Colorado State.”
The final set was a back-and-forth affair. Neither team led by more than two points as both teams kept fighting. There were 10 ties and seven lead changes in the fifth.
“I told the team we need to keep getting better, and we are,” DuBose said. “We are competing hard and hanging around. We are right there. We just need to continue to figure out ways to score points. ... I thought we did some good things. We’ve just got to get them in the end.”
A rotation mistake by the Aggies (2-16, 2-4 MW) when it was 6-6 and USU had served up an ace was costly.
“We didn’t have the right server after the replay,” DuBose said. “It’s one of those unfortunate things. It was a hiccup, but we will battle back.”
Both head coaches used challenges and fans were on the edge of their seats throughout the fifth set. Just when it was looking like the Aggies were seizing control after kills by outside hitter Hailey Cuff and middle blocker Autumn Spafford, the Cowgirls (10-7, 5-1) finished off the set with a 4-0 run. Wyoming got kills from Jackie McBride and Halie McArdie, a hitting error by USU and a match-ending block by KC McMahon.
“We just have to believe that we can win now,” DuBose said. “We have showed we can compete. That’s the second-best team in our conference. We have to believe it, and I think we are starting to figure some things out.”
USU was trying to win its second straight five-set match, having topped New Mexico in five last Saturday. It was not to be.
Cuff led the Aggies with 17 kills, while opposite side hitter Izzie Belnap and outside hitter Whitney Solosabal each had 13 finishers. It was a season-best tally for Belnap, who hit .393. Middle blocker Kelee Call played the final four sets and had eight block assists. Belnap had six block assists.
“Hailey Cuff has been doing a fantastic job the last couple of matches,” DuBose said. “... Kelee has earned an opportunity and took advantage of them tonight for sure.”
Grace DuBay led the Aggies with 17 digs, while Heidi Carpenter had 12.
As a team, USU had 55 kills, the second most of the season.
“Our kills are up and our blocking has continued to be consistent, so that’s nice,” DuBose said. “... Our kids have bought into the system and really following the scouting reports well on the block. That’s been fun.”
McMahon led the Cowgirls with 18 kills, and McArdie added 15. Madi Fields had a match-high 21 digs.
The match did not begin well for the Aggies, but the hosts came back after a tough opening set and made a match of it.
“We started to compete after the first set,” DuBose said. “In the first game we served the libero way too many times. I think she (Fields) is the best libero in the conference. We got away from here and started to compete better.”
Next up is a home date with the top dog in the MW. No. 14 Colorado State visits the Estes Center on Saturday, with the match beginning at 1 p.m.