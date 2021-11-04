Down a few players due to injury, the Aggies started off just fine Thursday night in the Estes Center.
Then the Utah State volleyball team had to dig deep. Visiting Air Force was determined to not get swept.
In the end, the Aggies bounced back from their first loss in nearly a month to keep a hold on second place in the Mountain West Conference standings. USU took care of the Falcons in four, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, in front of 464 mostly boisterous fans.
“It’s good to get a win,” Aggie head coach Rob Neilson said. “We’re excited to be back home. We are getting battle tested here with some injuries going on. We had some people come in, step up and do a great job. That was fun to see.”
Utah State (18-7, 10-3 MW) had a six-match winning streak halted at UNLV last Saturday. The Aggies were aiming to avoid a negative streak.
“We are struggling with some injuries, but we definitely have people on the bench that can pick up all of the slack that we are missing,” said outside hitter Tatum Stall, who finished with 13 kills, eight digs, five block assists and four huge service aces. “We are working really hard on our confidence and playing together with those coming in off the bench.”
It was almost looking like the match might go five. After the Falcons (6-17, 3-10) had won the third set, they built a 14-9 lead in the fourth and seemed to have the momentum on their side.
Enter Stall. The sophomore served up back-to-back-to-back aces during a 4-0 run that got the hosts back in the set.
“Those three aces in a row were big,” Neilson said. “When you can go on runs like that, it’s a big deal.”
After the first two aces, Stall went deep with her third serve and that worked as well.
“I just went back to the basics and was focusing on my contact on the ball and the movement,” Stall said. “That’s how you get the aces. I was so happy. That pushed our momentum in the fourth set, which is what we needed.”
A 7-1 surge put the Aggies in front for good. Stall had three kills and teamed up with Inka Mehtola for a block as USU built a 23-20 lead.
“We just needed to find a way to get our momentum back and just play our game,” Stall said. “... We did some things we just normally don’t do in the third set. We picked it up in the fourth and that’s how we got the win.”
A kill by Kylee Stokes and a net violation on Air Force ended the match. The Aggies improved to 9-1 in home matches this season and completed a season sweep of the Falcons, having won in Colorado earlier this year in a four-set match. USU is 11-5 against Air Force in the all-time series.
“We just have to approach it as, next woman up,” Neilson said. “We need to keep competing like crazy and work hard and let the chips fall where they may.”
Kristy Frank led the Aggies with a match-high 15 kills and hit .294. Mehtola hit .571 to lead the hosts with five kills, and the sophomore middle blocker also had six block assists. Setter Beatriz Rodrigues, who was filling in for starter Kalena Vaivai who is out with a thumb injury, paced the team with 15 digs and 24 assists. Libero Abby Peterson had 10 digs. Corinne Larsen continued her assault on the school record books as she had one solo block and five block assists and sits fourth in both categories for a career. She also had seven kills.
“Abby did a great job; Corinne is battling and getting after it,” Neilson said. “Beatriz did a good job setting and running the offense. We had a freshman, Kalia (Thunstrom), step in and do a good job. It was fun to see everyone doing their job.”
The Falcons were paced by Bailey Keith with 10 kills. Mac Russ, Joi Harvey and Aaryn Scires each had five block assists.
USU received some bad news this week as Kennedi Boyd has been lost for the season. The middle blocker was leading the league in hitting percentage at .423 and ranked 12th nationally. Boyd hit .813 with 13 kills in first meeting with Air Force this season, which is a school record in a four-set match.
“She got dinged and has some history so we are trying to work through that,” Neilson said. “That’s a tough one. She was killing it.”
Air Force, who came into the match having beaten Wyoming in four, jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the opening set. Then the Aggies came to life.
Mehtola sparked a 12-2 run with a kill. Stall had the final two kills of the surge, as USU took a 14-5 lead.
The Aggies never looked back. Larsen had back-to-back kills, and Stall recorded her fifth finisher of the first set to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
“I thought we had a lot of momentum at the start,” Stall said.
The second set was more of the same.
USU fell behind early, Mehtola recorded a kill to jump start a 6-1 run. The Falcons hung around as the lead changed hands three times, but then the Aggies used another 6-1 surge to get in front for good. Larsen had an ace, a block and a kill during that stretch.
Frank finished off the set with a kill.
“I thought we executed pretty well in the first two sets,” Neilson said. “We did a nice job in serve and pass. We forced them (Falcons) into some shots they really didn’t want to hit.”
The third set was owned by the Falcons. They never trailed and built a 19-12 lead. USU made it interesting with a 5-0 run, but could never get in front and overcome five service errors.
“They (Falcons) answered and were really aggressive from the service line,” Neilson said. “We did a nice job of responding, just ran out of points in that third set. … We let them off the hook with service errors, and that gives a team life.”
Then the Aggies found themselves behind in the fourth until Stall served them up close, and the rest of the USU squad heated up as well.
The Aggies will face New Mexico (17-7, 8-5) on Saturday in the Estes Center. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. USU dropped the first meeting with the Lobos in a five-set match last month.
“We have a tough road ahead of us with New Mexico, but we are excited,” Stall said. “They are a really good team with powerful hitters. We have to be really disciplined on the block and win serve-receive.”