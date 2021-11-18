It hadn’t happened in more than 39 years.
The last time Utah State beat Colorado State in volleyball gas was going for $1.30 a gallon and stamps were 20 cents. The first artificial heart was invented and Ronald Reagan was president. Several of the top songs in the U.S. were Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger and Ebony and Ivory by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.
Yes, it’s really been that long. It was 1982.
But the Aggies got the job done Thursday night in front of a packed Estes Center crowd that was loud throughout the match. A streak of 32 straight losses to the Rams ended in a four-set thriller as USU prevailed, 21-25, 27-25, 25-10, 25-22 in front of more than 1,000 fans. With the victory, the Aggies also moved into a tie with the Rams for first in the Mountain West Conference.
“We’ve been working so hard and this match was so important to us,” said USU outside hitter Kristy Frank, who finished with a career-high 22 kills and a hitting percentage of .378. “Beating the No. 1 team just proves that we can beat anyone in the conference and that we can win the conference. It’s so good to see all of our hard work paid off.”
It was a total team effort by the Aggies (21-8, 13-4 MW) in the battle for first place. USU outhit Colorado State (17-9, 13-4) .246 to .129 and out blocked the visitors 18.0 to 8.0. The 18 blocks were a season high for the USU.
“What a great team win,” Aggie head coach Rob Neilson said. “To take Colorado State down in a critical match, I thought our players played composed. I am so proud of this group.”
With the crowd on their feet, USU middle blocker Corinne Larsen triggered the celebration with her fifth kill of the night to end the fourth set and the match. Her teammates on the bench stormed onto the court, and the students soon followed.
“It was amazing tonight,” Frank said. “Everyone came to help us out.”
It certainly was a big night for USU volleyball. University president Noelle Cockett was in attendance as was Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson, who congratulated Neilson on the court after the match.
“The HURD was in effect and we love seeing them,” Neilson said. “They helped us win a ton of points. It gets me a little emotional to see how it is growing. We think we can do special things here.”
Inka Mehtlola, Kylee Stokes, Larsen and Katie Langford gave the Ram hitters fits throughout the match at the net. Mehtola and Stokes each had a block solo and seven block assists. Larsen finished with eight block assists as the senior continued to climb the career charts at USU, and Langford had five assists.
“Inka blocked a ton of balls,” Neilson said. “She also had a huge kill in a pressure moment near the end of the fourth set. … We got contributions from everyone. It was a great team win.”
Stokes added 11 kills, while Langford had eight and hit .294. Beatriz Rodrigues led the team with 12 digs and the setter had 26 assists. Tatum Stall and Abby Peterson each had 11 digs. Peterson had served up three aces and always seemed to be serving when USU went on runs.
“She (Peterson) has a nasty little float (serve) that is diving and moving around,” Neilson said. “We have some size when she (Peterson) is serving that creates a problem defensively. It was fun to watch.”
The Rams were led by Annie Sullivan with 10 kills. Alexa Roumeliotis came up with a match-best 15 digs, and Sasha Colombo had five aces. Karina Leber had six block assists.
Despite having some nerves to start the match in front of a packed Estes, the Aggies hung tough with the Rams in the opening set. There were eight ties and five lead changes until CSU went on a 6-0 run to take a 17-12 lead.
The Rams were serving for the set at 24-17 when the Aggies showed some fight. USU staved off four set points before dropping the first.
“We were really good in stretches, but gave up a couple of runs,” Neilson said of the first set. “It’s jitters. You have a young team that hasn’t been through some of these moments. I felt like for 70 percent of that first set we were really good and ready to play. I told them way to get the jitters out, now let’s go take it to them.”
Message received and followed.
Colorado State did jump out to a 4-0 lead to start the second on a couple of aces. Then Peterson came up to serve. The libero had just one ace, but her teammates seemed to come to life as USU went on a 7-0 run to take a 8-5 lead. Three kills by Langford during a 7-2 surge gave the hosts a 15-9 lead.
The Rams clawed back and eventually took the lead twice at 22-21 and 25-24. However, the Aggies would not be denied, scoring the final three points -- the last two on blocks by Stokes and Mehtola.
“Our team has performed well at the end of sets all year long,” Neilson said. “To win that second set was huge. Once you have a little belief, it goes a long way.”
With the match square at 1-1, USU seemed to relax and dominated the third set. A 5-0 run powered once again with Peterson serving put the Aggies in front for good, 7-3. Frank had six kills in the third. USU scored the final seven points to take the set, including the finishing kill by Stokes.
“We just needed to gain our confidence,” Frank said. “We just needed to go and play our game. … The belief came after that. We needed to fix a few things and play confident. When we did that, we were good.”
In the first meeting this season in Fort Collins, Colorado, the Rams swept the Aggies 25-17, 25-21, 25-8. That final set had stuck with USU, which took place nearly two months ago.
“We had a similar score when we played them the first time, so this was payback for us,” Frank said of the third set. “It was our revenge.”
“We remembered that Colorado State had hammered us,” Neilson said. “It’s funny, sometimes the ball just bounces your way. We got a lot of breaks that set. That is obviously a great team. It was fun to get rolling.”
Needing just one more set to end a long drought, the Aggies built a 6-2 lead to start the fourth. They built a 15-8 lead with a 4-0 surge, capped by a block by Larsen and Stokes.
“It was big to turn around and play well to start the fourth,” Neilson said.
Colorado State proved why it is the perennial favorite in the MW and fought back to within 22-20. With the crowd urging them on, the Aggies were able to finish the big win.
“This is really emotional,” Frank said. “Our team did so well. I’m so proud. Now we can be 100 times more confident.”
The celebration was still going on well after the match. The coach said he wants his team to enjoy the victory, but there is still work to be done. USU hosts Wyoming on Saturday in the regular season finale. To stay on top of the league, the Aggies most likely will need to win.
“Coach has already told us to come ready to practice and get better so we can be ready for our match on Saturday,” Frank said.
Wyoming (16-13, 8-9) lost at Boise State Thursday night in three, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14. San Jose State, who was tied with USU starting the day, also lost, falling to UNLV in three, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14. A win Saturday would possibly mean a regular season title should Colorado State stumble at Boise State on Saturday.
“Our group knows we have bigger goals in mind, so we need to take care of business,” Neilson said. “We will take care of what we can and stay focused on Wyoming.”