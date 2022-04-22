Utah State’s annual Blue vs. White Spring Football Game will take place Saturday at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Gates at Maverik Stadium will open at noon.
The South Ticket Office at Maverik Stadium, as well as concessions on the south concourse, will also open at noon. Ticket office representatives will be available to answer any ticket-related questions and assist with football season ticket renewals.
A large number of former Aggies, including numerous current and former NFL players such as Kevin Curtis, Will Davis, Curtis Marsh, Phil Olsen, Al Smith, Michael Smith, Robert Turbin, Bobby Wagner and Kerwynn Williams, among others, will be in attendance and recognized as a group during the scrimmage.
Utah State will also recognize its 2021 and 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Classes. The induction ceremony will be held later that evening at 7 o’clock, at the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus. Tickets are still available for the event for just $10 and can be purchased at the door.
The four inductees into the 2021 class include: Kathy Beasley-Houchen, an All-American softball player; Jaycee Carroll, a two-time All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; Bobby Wagner, a three-time first-team all-conference football player; and Lance White, a two-time All-American pole vaulter.
The four inductees into the 2022 class include: Trever Ball, the school's first All-American cross country runner; Robert Turbin, a two-time all-conference football player and conference offensive player of the year; Tai Wesley, an All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; and Barb Zahl-Klein, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history.
Football season ticket renewals are currently being accepted. To renew, fans should visit www.utahstateaggies.com or do so in person or by phone through the USU Ticket Office during regular business hours (435-797-0305). New season ticket orders can also be made at this time.