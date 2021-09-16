All streaks come to an end.
While Utah State would have loved to stay unbeaten in soccer, Utah had other plans Thursday evening at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field. The Utes edged the Aggies in an entertaining game, 2-1.
“This takes a little away from the undefeated thing, but we can move forward,” USU head coach Manny Martins said. “... We are going to learn from this one. We made some errors that led to a foul, that led to a goal. That’s controllable. We have grown so much from the fist game to now.”
The Aggies (6-1-1) had gone 12 straight, dating back to last season, without tasting defeat. It was a school record. USU also had its eight-match home winning streak snapped, which was the longest since the 2011 season.
“Utah is a good team,” Aggie midfielder Ashley Cardozo said. “We can’t expect to go undefeated forever. I thought we played pretty well. We will fix some things and move on.”
A few mistakes proved costly for the hosts. The Utes (5-3-1) took advantage on both of their goals.
“We made errors that led to the goals,” Martins said. “We can fix those. It’s unfortunate, but it’s an opportunity for us to grow.”
Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening half. The Aggies came out the aggressors and possessed the ball for large chunks of time, but could not finish. It was an improvement from their last outing against UC Riverside.
“Against UC Riverside we came out a little too soft, and we wanted to flip that switch and come out on the front foot,” Cardozo said. “That’s how we play. ... We were excited for the chances we had in the first half.”
The match was nearly eight minutes old before Utah got the ball past midfield and in a scoring opportunity.
“I thought we had a good first half,” Martins said. “We knew they (Utes) were a team that wanted to keep the ball. Our shape and positioning was good in the first half. ... We had some clear chances in the first half but we lacked the quality to put it away.”
Both teams took four shots over the first 45 minutes. Kami Warner, Sara Taylor and Nicole Hadlock each had good chances, but were off the mark for the Aggies.
The second half started off with a bang. In the 50th minute, Utah’s Taliana Kaufusi spun and got off a shot that USU keeper Diera Walton got in front of, but it bounced off the usually sure-handed Walton and into the net to the delight of Ute fans in attendance.
“We can’t train for that unlucky bounce,” Martins said. “We will look at the things we can control.”
It did not take the Aggies long to equalize. Two minutes to be exact.
Cardozo took a pass from defender Karstyn Peterson and noticed the Utah keeper was off her line. Cardozo ripped a shot from way out that nestled into the upper 90 in the 52nd minute to knot the score at 1-1.
“I was absolutely (thinking to shoot); I saw that the goalie was a little bit forward so I thought it was the perfect time to chip it over,” Cardozo said. “... I felt it in my bones. I knew that was going in.”
Later in the second half Warner nearly copied Cardozo with a long shot, but Ute keeper Chelsea Peterson was able to recover and get a hand on the ball, punching it over the top for a corner kick. The Aggies didn’t get a shot on the corner kick in the 66th minute.
In the 83rd minute, the Utes got a good bounce, while the Aggies will look at it as an unlucky bounce. Courtney Talbot took a free kick just outside the 18-yard box, straight in front of the goal. Talbot’s kick bounced off the cross bar and then took a bounce off the back of a diving Walton and pinged into the goal. It would end up being the game winner.
Cardozo did get a free kick in the closing minutes on the edge of the 18-yard box, but her shot was just off the mark, hitting the post and bouncing away.
“We need to figure out ways to finish our shots,” Cardozo said.
For the game, USU trailed in shots for the first time this season as Utah finished with a 13-8 advantage. The Utes also finished the match with nine corners to the Aggies’ two.
Freshman forward Heidi Smith and freshman midfielder Kenli Coon each made their collegiate debuts during the match, playing in 11 and five minutes, respectively. Once again defenders Kylie Olsen and Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi played the full 90 minutes.
USU will now travel to No. 18 BYU (5-2-1). The Cougars and Utes tied earlier this season, 0-0. BYU is coming off a 7-0 win Thursday against Idaho State.
“I’m excited for the next game,” Martins said. “It’s an opportunity to go out and play in a tough spot against a team that is right now doing really well. ... We are going to go and try to win. That’s the only way we play.”