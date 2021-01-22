There was no Spectrum Magic for the Aggies late Thursday night.
They could have used a little help in the second and final game of their series with visiting Colorado State.
The Rams were able to bounce back from a 19-point loss two nights ago to end Utah State’s 11-game winning streak. Colorado State used a 10-0 run down the stretch to take the lead for good after nine lead changes throughout the contest and made free throws in the final minutes to secure a 84-76 Mountain West Conference victory in front of 1,592 fans on Spectrum Magic Night.
“You never want to lose, ever,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We’ve been on a good run. We haven’t lost since Dec. 5.”
But that came to an end as Colorado State (11-3, 8-2 MW) was more determined and shot much better than the first game. USU (12-4, 9-1) struggled at times to make buckets -- especially from beyond the arc -- and ended up missing eight free throws, including the front end of two one-and-ones during a crucial stretch of the second half.
“They outcompeted us tonight,” Aggie forward Alphonso Anderson said. “We didn’t bring it. I have to be better personally with free throws down the stretch. I work every day on that, I need to knock them down. We’ve just got to be better. We’ll be back at it at practice, and look forward to the next one.”
Anderson, who scored 10 points off the bench, did go 1 of 4 from the foul line and missed the front end of a one-and-one. But he was not alone. Other missed foul shots loomed large in a tight game.
“We missed too many free throws, but that is basketball some nights,” Smith said. “We need to get better.”
Colorado State is the third team this year -- first in 14 games -- to shoot 50 percent from the field against USU. CSU also shot 45.0 percent (9 of 20) from behind the 3-point line, which is the second-highest shooting percentage by an Aggie opponent this season. The Rams were 25 of 29 from the free throw line.
“Tough night for the Aggies,” Smith said. “I thought Colorado State played a great game in every way, shape and form. They defended us well, they made it difficult for us on the offensive end. We just couldn’t guard them. You’re not going to win a lot of games if you give up 50 percent from the field and they shot 29 free throws.”
USU shot 42.2 percent from the field, was 8 of 31 from 3-point range and went 14 of 22 from the foul line.
“They just made a lot of big-time plays late in the clock,” Smith said. “They were able to find a way to put the ball in the hole when we had them on the ropes. Congrats to Colorado State.”
The Rams were led by Isaiah Stevens with a game-bests in points (18), rebounds (8) and assists (8). Joining Stevens in double-figure scoring was Kendle Moore (16), David Roddy (15) and Dischon Thomas (15).
“I’m so proud of our team,” CSU head coach Niko Medved said. “We challenged them pretty good after the last game and I think we all realized we didn’t bring the level of intensity that it takes to win a game like this. What a great response from our guys. I just thought we played our tail off and it just felt different from the beginning.”
Joining Anderson in double-digit scoring for the Aggies was Brock Miller (14), Neemias Queta (13), Rollie Worster (12) and Steven Ashworth (10). Marco Anthony and Justin Bean each had six rebounds, while Worster and Ashworth dished out five assists each.
“It was a tough night for the Aggies, we have to bounce back,” Smith said. “Fifteen turnovers is too much. That’s been a bit of an issue for us the last four games. We’ve been able to get away with it, but after a while that will catch up to you. Tough night, have to regroup and get better.”
The game began with swings of momentum as the Aggies scored the first five points as Queta converted a three-point play, and Bean turned a steal into a dunk. Then the Rams answered with six straight points.
After four lead changes, USU was off and running. The Aggies scored 11 unanswered as Queta had six points. With 14:14 left in the first half, it was looking good for the hosts as they held a 19-9 lead.
“We got casual after the early lead,” Smith said.
Enter Thomas. He scored 11 straight points for the Rams as they went on a 18-2 run over a span of nearly six minutes. CSU built a 27-21 lead with eight minutes left in the opening half.
“We did not get into the right positioning and it hurt us,” Smith said.
Ashworth hit a pull-up jumper to end a scoring drought of six-and-a-half minutes for the Aggies. USU battled back to tie the game at 35-35 on a 10-3 surge.
However, the Rams went into the break with a 37-35 advantage.
“Dischon (Thomas) comes in and knocks down a couple of shots and we really kind of kicked it into gear from there,” Medved said. “I could go on and on about our guys, but the defense and the toughness and the intensity was just awesome and we had a ton of timely plays. What a tremendous win for our ball club.”
It was looking like the hosts might take over again in the second half. The Aggies scored the first six points to start the second half and surged back in front, 41-37. Bean had four of the points.
The Rams used a 8-2 surge to get back in front as USU struggled to find the bottom of the net. With 11:43 to play, CSU held a 48-46 lead.
Anderson scored six straight points to get the lead back for the Aggies, 56-53, with 7:39 left in the contest.
Then the Rams went on the deciding 10-0 run as USU went nearly three minutes without scoring. CSU made 11 of 12 free throws over the final 1:42 to end a six-game skid against the Aggies.
“Credit to them,” Smith said of the Rams. “It’s a great win for them. Like we said all along, they’re a really great team.”
TIP-INS
Utah State started the day at No. 42 in the NET rankings, while Colorado State checked in at No. 63. … The Aggies and Rams head coaches were on the same staff of Tim Miles at Colorado State from 2008-12. … The 84 points USU gave up was the second most it has this season as VCU scored 85 in the season opener. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 34-33, for the 16th straight game this season and are 64-12 under Smith when that happens. … USU fell to 9-1 on the season and 50-9 under Smith when its bench outscores its opponents reserves as USU had a 23-22 advantage. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Rams, 65-40. This is the fourth most-played opponent for USU in school history.
GAME BALL
He was in foul trouble in the second half, but made his presence felt once again. Neemias Queta finished with 13 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from the foul line. The junior also grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists, blocked three shots and came up with two steals in 27 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The only dunk of the first 20 minutes came in the early going when Justin Bean came up with a steal and threw down a two-handed dunk.
Trevin Dorius timed it just right to grab a missed 3-point shot and slam it home seven-and-a-half minutes into the second half for the lone dunk after halftime.
Season dunk count: Neemias Queta 23, Bean 6, Dorius 5, Marco Anthony 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Anderson 1, Sean Bairstow 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head out on the road for four games. They start a two-game series at UNLV (5-6, 2-2) on Monday at 7 p.m. The Rebels beat NAIA Benedictine Mesa, 99-45, Thursday night.