With finals week behind them, the Aggies approached this week like a second round of finals.
The Utah State women’s basketball team is playing three games in six days this week before taking a 10-day break. Then the Aggies head full force into conference play.
The first test was on Monday, and USU passed with flying colors. Thursday was a bit harder, but in the end the Aggies came through, rallying from being down 13 points in the third quarter to beat Idaho State, 69-61, in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“This week is a big week for us,” said USU forward Hailey Bassett, who finished with 15 points. “Our coach joked about treating these games like our finals. Obviously, tonight we got an A. We won. The goal for Saturday is to get another A because who doesn’t want to pass finals.”
A pep talk from interim head coach Ben Finkbeiner also helped. Bassett said the Aggie coach kept telling them there was time to come back and they just had to believe.
“We made plays that were just winning plays,” Finkbeiner said. “We talked a lot about that. ... We closed the game out so well. We stopped turning the ball over and made a few adjustments on defense.”
Trailing 47-34 with 5:16 left in the third quarter, the Aggies (5-7) started to claw back. Taylor Franson hit a jumper off a pass from Marlene Aniambossou to spark a 14-3 run that stretched into the start of the fourth period. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Lindsey Jensen-Baker and Faith Brantley led to a timeout by the Bengals (4-5).
“Those (threes) definitely helped us a lot,” Bassett said. “Every time we scored the momentum was just going with us. We kept hitting shots and got excited for each other. Our bench helped a lot in believing in us. ... We needed to play as a team and follow our theme that is ‘all in.’”
Bassett hit a jumper off a pass from Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole as the shot clock was about to expire. Then Basset sank two free throws at the end of the third quarter. Aniambossou scored a rebound bucket to pull the hosts within 50-48, just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We got a couple of offensive boards that were big,” Finkbeiner said. “... We have three or four very consistent players. We have pretty good balance and now some others are coming along.”
Both teams struggled to score for stretches in the fourth, but then Jensen-Baker drilled a 3-pointer when Brantley grabbed an offensive rebound and found her. Jensen-Baker then sank a pair of foul shots to give USU its first lead of the game since 2-0. The free throws came with 3:34 to play, putting the Aggies up, 55-54.
Idaho State held the lead for more than 34 minutes in the contest.
With the game tied at 58-58, Bassett drove to the hoop, scored and was fouled. She sank the free throw with 1:50 to play. The Aggies stayed in front the rest of the way as they made 9 of 11 foul shots down the stretch.
“Early in the game I had passed up the drive,” Bassett said. “I saw the clock and knew I had to make a play. I just tried to use my athletic ability and get a spark and it kind of worked. Thanks to our free throw shooters, oh my gosh. Our free throws shooting was amazing.
“... We put our foot down and said we are winning this game. That’s what we did.”
USU was perfect at the foul line until less than a minute to play. The Aggies made their first 20 free throws and finished 24 of 26.
“We got them (Bengals) in foul trouble and obviously made our free throws,” Finkbeiner said. “Any time you shoot 16 more free throws than your opponent, you are going to have a good chance of winning.”
Jensen-Baker led USU with a game-high 22 points as she was 9 of 9 from the free throw line. Aniambossou joined Jensen-Baker and Bassett in double-digit scoring with 11 points as she was perfect from the field (2 of 2) and at the foul line (7 of 7). Aniambossou just missed a double-double, as she grabbed a game-best nine rebounds, which tied her career high.
Tomekia Whitman led the Bengals with 20 points. Diaba Konate added 13 points.
Franson scored the first points of the game, but then the Aggies went more than four minutes without scoring. The Bengals used a 9-0 run to build a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Idaho State scored the final four points of the first half to take a 37-30 lead into the break.
The visitors scored the first six points of the second half to build their 13-point lead, which they maintained until midway through the third quarter.
The Aggies go for the finals sweep on Saturday, traveling south to take on Utah Valley at 2 p.m.
“We passed the first two tests,” Finkbeiner said. “... It feels like the momentum is turning for us. We need to get this third one going into Christmas and then look forward to conference.”