Not only did the Aggie women make history on Sunday, they lived to play another day.
On the first day of competition at the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center, Utah State capped the three-game start to the tourney with a thrilling upset. The Aggies became the first No. 11 seed to win a tournament game with a 81-79 overtime victory against sixth-seeded San Diego State.
With the win, USU (8-22) advanced to the quarterfinals and played third-seeded Wyoming late Monday night in Las Vegas.
Hailey Bassett capped off a career night Sunday with the game-winning shot. The senior forward drilled a 18-foot jumper with two seconds to play in the extra period. The bucket gave her 29 points for the contest, and the Aggies the chance to play again.
“Honestly, it was really scary,” Bassett said, who also grabbed seven rebounds. “I was trying not to get another foul, obviously, because I wanted to play in the game. ... So, I tried to stay in the game for as long as I could and tried to do my best.”
She played with four fouls most of the second half and into overtime. The senior played nearly 30 minutes. Bassett made all three of her 3-point shots in the game. It was just her night as she came into the contest having made 10 treys on the season and 22 for her career.
“We had an opportunity to have the ball at the end and, obviously, Hailey hit a big-time shot for us,” USU interim head coach Ben Finkbeiner said. “We needed that.”
It has been a rough season for the Aggies, who have had close games slip away at the end. Not this time.
There were seven ties in the game, but USU never trailed. The game was knotted at 14-14 after the first quarter, but the Aggies were able to build a 34-25 lead by halftime. After three quarters, USU was up 54-47, letting a 15-point lead get cut more than in half. The game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation.
“This win is big for these players because they have been working extremely hard, as has so many other teams in the country,” Finkbeiner said. “Not everybody gets sort of a reward for it. There’s no guarantee on that. And with us obviously struggling a little bit this season, the fact we’re an 11 seed tells you we’ve been through adversity and injuries and different things. But to have a little bit of a payoff at the tournament ... it’s great to get some reward.”
The 11 3-pointers by the Aggies in the game is tied for fifth most in the MW women’s tournament.
USU’s Steph Gorman had a career-high seven assists. She also scored 17 points. Lindsey Jensen-Baker joined Bassett and Gorman in double-digit scoring with 14 points. Taylor Franson hauled in a team-best nine rebounds. Emmie Harris drew praise for her play as she was on the court for nearly all of the 45 minutes, missing just six seconds.
Taylor Kalmer led the Aztecs (14-17) with 22 points, while Sophia Ramos netted 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
How did it feel to make history as the first 11 seed to win?
“I’m really excited,” Bassett said. “We just celebrated in the locker room and now, we’re going to make it back to business and get another win tomorrow.”
“I definitely just think it showed how good we can be when we play to our potential,” Gorman said. “So, it’s really good to see.”
The Aggies will continue to be the underdog, but that is fine with them.
“I’m actually really excited because I like coming in and no one believing in you, and proving them wrong,” Bassett said.
AGGIE AWARDED
Senior forward Marlene Aniambossou was named the 2019-20 Mountain West Sixth Player of the Year on Sunday. Aniambossou is the first Aggie in program history to receive this award.
Aniambossou came off the bench for USU in 14 conference games this season, leading the Aggie reserves with 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She played in 17 conference games and led USU in both field goal and free throw percentage in MW action, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 80.0 percent at the free throw line. In her 17 league games, Aniambossou tied for second on the team in scoring with 10.2 points per game and tied for second in rebounds with 5.1.
Aniambossou scored in double figures in nine conference games this season, including eight of the last nine games she played in. She hit the game-winning bucket in the 58-56 victory at Boise State on Feb. 8, and was perfect from the field in a 67-61 loss to Colorado State on Feb. 12. She netted a career-high 18 points in that game, hitting 5 of 5 shots from the field, including 2 of 2 from behind the arc, and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Aniambossou’s two 3-pointers against the Rams were her first makes from behind the arc in her career.
She missed the final game of the regular season and will miss postseason action after suffering an ACL tear.