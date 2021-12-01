It was a much better start for the Aggies Wednesday morning in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
And there were no late-game heroics needed for the Utah State women’s basketball team. The Aggies scored the first eight points of the game against Dixie State and put the contest away in the fourth quarter on elementary school day, cruising to a 81-64 victory in front of 2,737 fans.
“We did not put 40 minutes together again, but I was proud with the way we started the game,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said. “We’ve been needing to start better and finally did that today. ... Happy with the strong finish, and we got the win.”
The shrill voices of more than 2,500 students from 11 elementary schools lit up the blue lights that mark high decibel levels in the Spectrum on several occasions. There were times the officials, coaches and players just couldn’t communicate because of the noise.
“It was very, very loud in here and I’m thankful for the support,” Ard said. “Shout out to our student section because they made a sign after the first quarter that said “Loud” and “Quite” because they (elementary students) kept cheering while we were shooting free throws and when we had the ball. I’m very appreciative of one of the bananas in the student section. That was very helpful.”
There were three fans dressed in banana costumes and did get the students coordinated better as the game progressed.
“It was great having them here and hopefully we gained some fans from it,” Ard said of the visiting youngsters. “I hope some of the kids had a good time and they want to come back to our games.”
The Aggies (4-3) are still looking to put together a complete game. The Trailblazers (2-4), who were down 18 points late in the first quarter, got back to within four just before halftime.
“We have struggled with getting started,” Ard said. “I was very, very pleased today, but we need to figure out how to bottle that up and do that (all the time). We need to keep our foot on the gas.”
USU never gave up the lead in the game, and used a 12-3 run early in the fourth quarter to get some breathing room.
“You can’t let a team hang around that long,” Randhawa said. “We knew we had to set the tone early in the fourth.”
Faith Brantley drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Randhawa to ignite the fourth-quarter surge. Lace Hawthorne made a layup off a pass from Brantley, who stole the ball on the other end and triggered the fastbreak. Hawthorne drove to the hoop for a bucket, followed by a 3-pointer by Randhawa and a basket in the paint from E’Lease Stafford that gave the hosts a 69-55 lead with 6:43 to play.
“Coach always says shooters shoot, so I feel she has a lot of confidence in me and my team has a lot of confidence in me to take big shots,” said Randhawa, who led the Aggies with 22 points. “I just let it fly and they went in. It was fun.”
Joining Randhawa in double-digit scoring was Hawthorne with 21 points on 10 of 14 shooting. Stafford had nine points and 10 rebounds. A trio of Aggies grabbed 10 boards as Olivia Wikstrom and Adryana Quezada came off the bench to join Stafford. Hawthorne hauled in eight rebounds.
Eleven Aggies saw playing time, with nine scoring points and nine grabbing at least one rebound as USU finished with 49 boards to Dixie State’s 36.
“Kaylin (Randhawa) hit two big threes, Faith (Brantley) was huge for us defensively, and Laci (Hawthorne) had a great game,” Ard said. “We’re getting there. More pieces are coming together.”
The Trailblazers were a bit short handed as only eight players were available. Dixie State’s starters all played at least 35 minutes.
Breaunna Gillen led the Trailblazers with a game-high 23 points and game-best six assists. Emily Isaacson, the daughter of former Aggie men’s basketball player Dave Isaacson (1997-98), netted 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Talia Sireni finished with 10 rebounds.
Having had some rough starts of late, USU was more determined and focused on Wednesday.
“We changed up our warm up a little bit, and we had a team meeting about getting our energy up,” Randhawa said. “I think it really helped us today.”
Hawthorne opened the scoring after the Aggies controlled the opening tip. She grabbed her own miss and put it back in. Randhawa made a pair of free throws, Manna Mensah finished off her own miss, and Hawthorne scored in the paint to give the hosts a quick 8-0 lead.
After the Trailblazers did get on the scoreboard, it got worse for the visitors. USU reeled off 11 unanswered points. After a Dixie State free throws, Hawthorne gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 21-3, with a longer jumper with a minute left in the opening quarter.
“I thought we came out and had a great first quarter,” Randhawa said. “That was something we’ve been struggling with is coming out strong. We did that tonight, which we’re really happy about… We just have to put together 40 minutes of good basketball which we’re still working on doing.”
Isaacson drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the first quarter. Dixie State missed its first eight shots from beyond the arc.
USU took a 23-9 lead into the second quarter.
The Trailblazers got back into the game with an 8-0 run midway through the second. Sireni made two foul shots to get Dixie within 37-33 with 10 seconds left in the first half.
It was enough time for Randhawa to drive into the lane and spin toward the hoop for a layup. USU took a 39-33 lead into the break.
The Aggies expanded their lead to 12 with 3:28 left in the third, but the Trailblazers scored the final five points of the quarter to get within 57-50 heading to the fourth.
After Dixie State opened the fourth with a bucket, USU responded with its 12-3 run that gave them some breathing room.
“This team, they have a lot of heart,” Ard said. “They normally have it in the fourth quarter, which is great, but very stressful to coach and stressful for the fans. We have to figure out a way to bottle that up earlier. We can’t wait until the fourth quarter. That’s going to get us in some games. ... We have to figure out a way to have that heart for 40 minutes and we’re not quite there yet but we’re working on it and getting better every day.”
USU is back in action Saturday, taking on UTEP in El Paso, Texas.
“We’re starting to figure it out a little bit more, just taking it one game at a time,” Randhawa said. “This one is over with and now we have to travel over to UTEP and focus on them, learn the scouting report, get ready for them and just take each game one-by-one.”