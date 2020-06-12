With the loss of three veteran guards, the Aggies have some minutes up for grabs in the upcoming 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
Another athlete was added to the mix on Friday. Utah State head coach Craig Smith announced the signing of guard Karson Stastny.
The 6-foot-4 athlete from Celina, Texas, will join the team this fall and has four years of eligibility.
“We are thrilled to announce Karson will be joining the Utah State basketball family,” Smith said in a press release. “Karson has great feel for the game. He is skilled and can really shoot the ball. Karson is a fantastic young man that will thrive in Cache Valley.”
Stastny had a decorated career at Celina High School, scoring more than 2,000 career points and tallying more than 500 assists. As a senior, he averaged more than 20 points per game and added five rebounds and five assists per contest. Stastny shot 64.2 percent from the floor, including 45 percent from behind the 3-point line and 82.7 percent from the free throw line.
The incoming Aggie freshman accumulated several individual accolades in high school as he was a four-time district MVP, three-time Texas Area Basketball Coaches (TABC) all-region selection and a TABC all-state selection as a senior. Stastny was also a two-time first-team all-area selection by the local media, along with earning all-Texomaland first-team honors.
He also excelled on the track, where he won a district championship in the 200 meters and high jump, while also competing in the triple jump. He recorded a solid clearance of 6-feet, 2-inches in the high jump.
Away from the court, Stastny was an exemplar student as a member of the National Honor Society, National BETA Club, National Math Society and part of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. He graduated in the top 10 percent of his class and is planning on majoring in accounting at USU.
The newest Aggie comes from a basketball pedigree, as his father, Bobby, was his high school basketball coach, and his sisters each played collegiately, representing Lipscomb and Texas Woman’s University.
Stastny will be competing with five guards already in the program for playing time. Junior Brock Miller is a two-year starter with 64 starts under his belt. Marco Anthony sat out last year after transferring from then-national champion Virginia and will be a junior. Sophomore Sean Bairstow saw action in 32 games last season as a true freshman off the bench and averaged nearly 12 minutes a game. Rollie Worster and Steve Ashworth are incoming freshmen.
Gone are all-league guard Sam Merrill and sixth-man Diogo Brito, who both graduated. Two-year starter Able Porter also graduated, but has one more year of eligibility and transferred to Ohio State.