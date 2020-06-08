Another Wickizer will be putting on an Aggie basketball uniform.
Several weeks ago on social media there was a picture of Matthew Wickizer and the Utah State men’s basketball coaching staff. Monday afternoon the Aggies made it official with the announcement by head coach Craig Smith that the 6-foot-9 forward was joining the team.
Wickizer is the son of 7-footer Nate Wickizer, who played at USU from 1992-95. He is also the nephew of forward Jon Wickizer, who competed for the Aggies from 1993-96.
The younger Wickizer will join the team after recently coming home from a two-year mission in Italy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“We are thrilled to announce that Matthew Wickizer will be joining our program,” Smith said in a press release. “Wick has great size, skill and can really shoot the ball. He grew up an Aggie fan and has tremendous passion for the Aggies. He fits the culture of our program as he will do whatever it takes for our team to be successful.”
The younger Wickizer did attend many games as his father has had season tickets for years. His parents also helped USU in 2009 with a sizable donation when the locker rooms at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum were completely remodeled.
Wickizer played his senior year at Kearns High School, helping lead the Cougars to an overall mark of 20-4 and a Region 2 title during the 2017-18 season. The Cougars won seven of their last eight games and 13 of their final 15, as Wickizer scored in double figures in each of the final four games. Overall, Wickizer scored in double figures in eight contests during the season, including a season-high 20 points against Hillcrest.
On the glass, Wickizer pulled down five or more rebounds in 14 games and logged 10 or more rebounds in two games as he finished with double-double performances of 15 points and 11 rebounds against Cyprus and 18 points and 10 rebounds against Granger.
During his senior season, he ended up averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a game. He ranked second on the team in blocks, third in rebounding and fifth in scoring. Wickizer shot 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range as he made 40 of 87 attempts from beyond the arc. He also knocked down 67 percent of his free throws. Wickizer earned second-team all-Region 2 honors.
The elder Wickizer led the Aggies in blocks in three seasons and still ranks second in the USU record books with 148 career rejections. He also led the team in field goal percentage for two seasons and in scoring during one campaign. Nate Wickizer’s name can be found throughout the record books at USU.