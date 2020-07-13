The battle to replace Jordan Love as Utah State’s starting quarterback is more intriguing than it was a few days ago.
That’s because the Aggies have added University of Utah transfer Jason Shelley to the 2020 roster. The addition was officially announced by USU on Monday morning, but was first reported by Patrick Kinahan of 1280 the Zone on Saturday.
Shelley, who helped lead Utah to its first-ever Pac-12 South title two seasons ago, has two years of eligibility remaining. The former Lone Star (Texas) High School star spent three seasons in Salt Lake City, where he redshirted in 2017.
Redshirt junior Henry Colombi was the clear-cut favorite to take over for Love, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers a few months ago. Colombi, who is entering his fourth season at USU, was the No. 1 signal caller entering spring camp and was Love’s primary backup in 2018 and 2019.
Colombi is one of four quarterbacks the Aggies returned from a season ago as he is joined by redshirt sophomore Andrew Peasley and redshirt freshmen Cooper Legas and Josh Calvin, who was the team’s Scout Offensive Player of the Year last fall.
Shelley elected to enter the transfer portal in February after seeing limited playing time at the QB position in eight games for the Utes this past season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound dual-threat signal caller was moved to safety prior to Utah’s matchup against Texas in the Alamo Bowl. Shelley made one open-field tackle in that game.
The grandson of former Utah State safety Phillip Shelley endeared himself to Utah fans during the 2018 campaign when he took over for starting QB Tyler Huntley, who broke his collarbone in a November showdown against Arizona State. Shelley started the final five games of the season and helped propel the Utes to back-to-back-to-back wins over Oregon, Colorado and BYU. The road triumph over Colorado allowed Utah to punch its ticket to the Pac-12 Championship contest.
Shelley played a big role in Utah’s memorable come-from-behind win over BYU. The Cougars led 27-7 late in the third quarter before the Utes scored 28 straight points to prevail, 35-27. No. 15 burned BYU on a game-winning 33-yard touchdown run with 1:43 left in the final quarter.
As a redshirt freshman, Shelley completed 98 of 168 (58.3 percent) of his passes for 1,162 yards and five TDs, vs. six interceptions. He also rushed for 192 yards and three scores on 63 attempts. Shelley threw for 302 yards against Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl and a combined 483 yards in the aforementioned victories over Oregon and Colorado.
Shelley only attempted 11 passes and rushed the ball 19 times as a redshirt sophomore. He was listed on the depth chart as Utah’s co-No. 2 quarterback last fall, along with redshirt junior Drew Lisk.
Texas transfer Cameron Rising is eligible to play for the Utes this upcoming season, as is South Carolina graduate transfer and fellow 4-star recruit Jake Bentley. Those two are expected to be the frontrunners for the starting QB position, which surely convinced Shelley to enter the transfer portal.
Shelley was a high school star for the Rangers as he was the Offensive Player of the Year for his district as a junior and senior, and was the district’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore. Shelley took over as the team’s starting QB midway through his freshman season.
In his final three seasons at Lone Star, Shelley passed for 8,772 yards and 84 touchdowns, and also racked up 3,163 yards rushing and 54 rushing TDs. Shelley was ranked as the 12th-best dual-threat signal caller nationally by 247Sports as a prep senior.