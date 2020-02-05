This certainly isn’t Gary Andersen’s biggest recruiting class as the head football coach at Utah State, but he’s confident it has the potential to be a very productive one.
USU’s most recent recruiting class is comprised of 24 athletes, 12 of which signed Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. The Aggies had eight players make their commitment official as part of the early signing period, and four others have recently returned from serving missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Of USU’s class of 2020 signees, 19 are high school seniors, including eight from the Beehive State. Expect several of those players to make immediate contributions, Andersen asserted.
“What I will say about those 19 kids, minus the six who are leaving on their mission, is they will compete to play,” Andersen said. “I don’t look at one of them and say, ‘That is a guaranteed developmental guy that has no chance to get on the field and play for us.’ ... We wanted to recruit length, we got that done. We wanted to recruit speed, we got that done. We wanted to recruit football intelligence, I believe we got that done.”
The Aggies had their fair share of struggles defensively during the 2019 campaign, especially when a handful of injuries to standout players tested their depth. USU has addressed those needs by inking 12 recruits on defense.
The rest of USU’s most recent recruiting class is comprised of six athletes on offense, four specialists and a pair of freshman who could make an impact on either side of the ball.
One of the headliners of this recruiting class is running back John Gentry, who was swayed by the Aggies late in the process. Gentry comes from the same renowned Texas high school program as current USU wide receiver Ajani Carter and was rated as the No. 52 tailback in the nation by 247sports.com.
The one-time University of Arkansas verbal commit had scholarships offers from nearly 20 FBS programs, including Utah, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. Gentry, an elite sprinter, accounted for 3,586 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns during his final three prep seasons, and helped lead North Shore High to back-to-back 6A state championships.
“(Landing) John Gentry was a battle to the very end,” Andersen said. “What a strong family and what strong parents. ... To have mom and dad both be able to come on the trip and feel who we are and what we are about, they got to feel Aggie Nation at the basketball game. Those things are big.”
Two other recruits the Aggies landed very late in the process were UCLA graduate transfer Marcus Moore and prep senior Breaker Mendenhall, who is the son of current Virginia and former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall. Breaker Mendenhall, who was recruited by USU as a safety, was a second-team all-district selection as a defensive back and first-team honoree as a wide receiver as a senior at Western Albemarle (Virginia) High School.
Moore, a 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive end, spent four seasons at UCLA, with his most productive one coming as a redshirt freshman in 2017 (20 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, and one forced fumble). The Pasadena, California native played sparingly from 2018-19, but the last time the Aggies took a calculated risk on a graduate transfer that came from a similar situation — wideout Jalen Greene from USC — it paid off handsomely.
“Marcus Moore played in the Pac-12 and has played at a high level,” Andersen said. “Throw on his tape and see what he has done. He is a very good football player and he has the right attitude.”
The other nine players who inked with USU on Wednesday had pledged their commitment to the program last week or earlier. Those athletes were Sky View offensive lineman Justice Ena, Servite (California) High long snapper Jacob Garcia, Orem High cornerback Jakob Robinson, Canyon (California) High kicker Joey Roully, Boerne-Champion (Texas) High safety Bowen Fjord, Farmington High kicker/punter Ryan Marks, Northridge High receiver Otto Tia, Gilbert (Arizona) High tight end Broc Lane and junior college transfer wideout Justin McGriff. McGriff, who spent his freshman season at the University of Nebraska, has three years of eligibility remaining and, at 6-6, provides a big target the Aggies were lacking in ’19.
“Justin (McGriff), watch his tape,” Andersen said. “He’s a giant wide receiver, not a big wide receiver. You’d think that he accidentally got himself on the football bus (instead of the) basketball bus when he jumps off for a game.”
Ena helped propel the Bobcats to their first-ever state title this past fall and was a difference-maker as an offensive and defensive lineman. The son of USU inside linebackers coach Justin Ena was a first-team all-state honoree as an O-lineman and only allowed one sack in 14 games for Sky View.
“Justice competed all year long at a high level with, really, an injury that could have taken him out of football probably pretty early in the season, but he kept on battling, so that showed some toughness, which is not a surprise with his pops,” Andersen said. “He is tremendously athletic. I sit back and we say, ‘Yeah, he is going to be an offensive lineman right now.’ That’s hard for me to say and I kind of bite my lip when I say that because I watch his tape and think, ‘Boy, he would be a heck of a defensive lineman, too,’ so that just speaks to his athleticism.”
Garcia is the top-ranked class of 2020 long snapper nationally according to the 247sports.com. Likewise, Roully and Marks are five-star prospects as specialists, both of whom punted and handled kickoff, field goal and extra points duties in high school.
Robinson intercepted six passes in six different games for the Tigers, who captured back-to-back-to-back state championships — the final at the 5A level.
Fjord contributed with 108 tackles, three INTs, 13 passes defended and one forced fumble during his senior season at Boerne-Champion. Fjord is also as elite hurdler and posted similar times in the 110-meter discipline to that of current Aggie All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver.
The 6-5, 225-pound Lane caught 23 passes for 265 yards and five TDs in just six games as a prep senior. Lane was also a pivotal playmaker defensively as he chipped in with 42 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in just five games.
Tia, who was a 6-3, 205-pound receiver at Northridge, was recruited by USU as an athlete. Andersen quipped his offensive and defensive coaches will be fighting for Tia’s services once he returns from his mission.
Fjord, Ena, Marks and defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta, who signed during the early period, will also serve missions before enrolling at Utah State.
Andersen spoke highly of the four recently returned missionaries, all Utah natives, who are part of this recruiting class — linebacker Mata Hola, tight end Josh Sterzer, LB Izzy Vaifo’ou and athlete Crew Wakley, who was a record-setting quarterback at Jordan High.
“It is a crew that if you look at them as a whole, they are long, they are athletic and they compete like crazy,” Andersen said. “Their film jumps off at you and they love Utah State. ... Those guys, I believe, will be four difference makers in our program as we go forward. Is that going to happen this year? I don’t know. We will see as they come in and they get back into shape, and all those things that come with it.”
Andersen also raved about Boise State transfer Keegan Duncan, who was a highly decorated multi-sport athlete out of Idaho 2A program Declo. Duncan, an incoming freshman, enrolled at USU during the ’19 fall semester, but was a push-forward recruit, so he is part of the recruiting class of ’20. The 6-3, 220-pounder will play linebacker for the Aggies.
“Every day he is hungry to get better,” Andersen said of Duncan. “He’s strong, physical and tough-minded. He is going to be coached by coach Ena at an inside linebacker position. There is nobody better to do that, to be able to bring a young player along and get him in a position to play at a high level early. The switch, the tweaks within the defensive scheme, will allow Keegan to play within his talent level. He is a tremendous athlete. He can run and he is long-levered. He is going to be a sideline-to-sideline player, which we want our linebackers to be, but yet he can still be tough and physical.”
In addition to Vakauta, the other players the Aggies signed during the early period were prep punter Stephen Kotsanlee, Tualatin (Oregon) High safety Luke Marion, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) High LB Dahlin Mesake, record-setting Helix (California) High tailback Elelyon Noa, and junior college transfers James Hansen (defensive tackle) and Xavion Steele (cornerback). Hansen will be a sophomore eligibility wise, and Steele a junior.
Kotsanlee, Mesake, Noa, Hansen and Steele are currently students at USU.
Andersen said he is looking to add a linebacker and running back, preferably with considerable college experience, prior to the start of the ’20 campaign.