Returning to a traditional schedule played in the fall is a welcome sight for Utah State head volleyball coach Rob Neilson.
In his first year at the helm, Neilson faced more hurdles than usual. First, the 2020 season was canceled, then brought back and took place in the spring of 2021 with a conference-only slate of matches. COVID-19 restrictions also played havoc in his first season at the Aggie helm, where the team finished with a 5-10 record.
Looking ahead, Neilson is excited for his second season at USU. On Wednesday, the schedule for the upcoming volleyball season was announced.
“We can’t wait to begin the Fall 2021 season,” Neilson said in a press release. “Our team has improved dramatically over the last season, and we’ve added high-level recruits we expect to contribute immediately. We are on the rise and we’re ready to take our program to the next level. Most importantly, we can’t wait to play in front of our fans, friends and families in a packed Estes Center.”
Fans will be allowed this fall and get to see the Aggies begin the 2021 campaign. The teams opens the season by hosting the annual Utah State Invitational on Kirby Court inside the Wayne Estes Center on Aug. 27-28. The tournament will feature North Dakota, Seton Hall and Weber State.
The Aggies will play three in-state schools, in two tournaments and take on three opponents that played in the NCAA Tournament — Weber State, Utah Valley and UNLV. USU will play Boise State and Fresno State just once apiece, while facing the other eight conference teams twice each.
After opening the season at home with a tournament, the Aggies head to Bozeman, Montana, the following weekend for another tournament Sept. 3-4. They will face Portland, Arkansas and tourney host Montana State.
The second weekend in September, USU travels to the Bay Area to face Cal State Bakersfield and host St. Mary’s in Moraga, California. The next day, Sept. 11, USU plays at San Francisco. On. Sept. 14, the Aggies head south to take on Utah Valley, followed with a match at Southern Utah on Sept. 15. USU wraps up non-league action on Sept. 18 by hosting Idaho State.
Mountain West Conference play begins with two road matches at Wyoming (Sept. 23) and Colorado State (Sept. 25). The rest of league action will follow with the Aggies hosting Nevada (Sept. 30) and San Jose State (Oct. 2), going on the road at New Mexico (Oct. 7) and Air Force (Oct. 9), hosting UNLV (Oct. 14) and San Diego State (Oct. 16), at Boise State (Oct. 19), hosting Fresno State (Oct. 23), at San Diego State (Oct. 28) and UNLV (Oct. 30), hosting Air Force (Nov. 4) and New Mexico (Nov. 6), at San Jose State (Nov. 11) and Nevada (Nov. 13) and then wraps up at home against Colorado State (Nov. 18) and Wyoming (Nov. 20).
For the first time since the 2007 season, the MW will host a conference tournament, which was set to return last season before it was canceled due to COVID. The Mountain West Tournament will take place Dec. 2-4 in Las Vegas.
GYMNASTICS
USU head coach Amy Smith has added a member to her coaching staff.
Stephen Hood was announced Wednesday by the Aggie coach. Hood will be the primary coach on vault and co-coach on bars, along with associate head coach Erik Lewis, who is entering his fourth season at USU. Lewis will continue to assist Smith on floor this upcoming season.
“Erik and I are beyond excited to announce the addition of Stephen Hood to our coaching staff,” Smith said in a press release. “Stephen is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the NCAA right now, and we are thrilled that he wants to be an Aggie and help us continue with the success that the program has recently had.
“Stephen’s passion and enthusiasm through the interview process was apparent. His endless curiosity and love for the sport of gymnastics was infectious. He is going to fit right in with the staff and team. We are excited to get him on campus and get rolling.”
Hood arrives in Logan after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant coach at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas.
“I am thrilled to join the Utah State gymnastics staff and am looking forward to joining the Aggie Family,” Hood said in a press release. “It is exciting to be a part of a program with great momentum, and I expect us to take USU gymnastics to places it hasn’t been. I have big ambitions and expectations of this team and look forward to working with these incredible young women.
“Our coaching staff is extremely well-rounded, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with Amy and Erik on a daily basis. The future of our team is bright and it is such an exciting time to be an Aggie.”