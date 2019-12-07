There is just something about the Aggies and Bulldogs getting together on the hardwood.
Recently the two have played tight games right down to the buzzer, and Saturday was no different. In fact, it took an extra five minutes to decide the outcome.
No. 25 Utah State survived a rough shooting night to beat Fresno State in Mountain West action Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in overtime, 77-70, in front of an announced 9,815 fans. The Bulldogs had left Logan with three wins in the last five visits before Saturday.
“Our crowd was fantastic tonight and we needed every bit of that throughout the night,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We’ll take it. It wasn’t pretty. ... Our guys found a way to win.”
It was certainly a roller coaster ride. The Aggies (9-1, 2-0 MW) trailed by eight points seven minutes into the second half, then had a four-point lead with 1:41 left in regulation and had to go to overtime.
“It was rough, a grind-out game,” said USU guard Sam Merrill who had a team-best 24 points and matched his career high with eight rebounds. “A lot of teams can hang their head thinking we had it won and allow that to lose the game for them. Fortunately, we have tough group.”
Fresno State (2-6, 0-2) got a 3-pointer of the backboard at the buzzer of regulation from New Williams to force the extra five minutes. The Bulldogs scored the first bucket of OT, but the Aggies did not flinch.
“To have the character that we had in overtime, when a lot of teams would hang their head or be thinking about how it (Williams’ 3-pointer) went in, it says a lot about our guys,” Smith said. “We held them scoreless for something like three-and-a-half minutes in overtime, and we found ways to get enough baskets. We made our free throws in the second half, finishing 21 of 22 from the line in the second half and overtime. That was the difference. Abel Porter hit a humongous three in the right corner.”
All of that certainly added up to a win. It also helped that Justin Bean got a rebound bucket to tie the game after the Bulldogs scored first in OT. Merrill then drilled a 3-pointer, Porter hit a wide-open trey, and USU made all eight of its free throws in the final 1:38 of the contest.
“It was a rough offensive night from us, but it’s always good when you have a team that can win the ugly ones,” said Porter, who finished with 13 points. “Luckily, we strapped down on defense toward the end and were able to get some stops. Our free throws were huge. We made our free throws and that ended up being a big part of the game.”
Indeed it was. USU made a season-high 91.2 percent from the free throw line (31 of 34). That helped big time as the Aggies shot season lows from the field (35 percent) and from 3-point range (21.1 percent).
“Ton of credit to Fresno State,” Merrill said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of that lately, teams playing well, making a ton of shots. We went through a long stretch where we could not score. We only had 10 turnovers in 45 minutes, so that’s really good. We just could not make a shot. We’re a veteran team and we found a way to get some stops to come back from that eight-point deficit, and finally made some shots down the stretch.”
Joining Merrill and Porter in double-figure scoring was Bean with 14 points and Diogo Brito with 10. Bean also grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds.
Williams led the Bulldogs with 26 points, while Nate Grimes had 22 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out early in the OT.
“I thought we showed a little more grit than we have in the second half, playing together,” Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson said. “We had a better flow offensively at times, only 10 turnovers on the night. One too many.”
The Aggies jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but it was short lived. The Bulldogs used a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the game.
USU made six straight free throws to build a 25-21 lead late in the first half and had several chances to add it to, but missed shots and turnovers prevented that. The Aggies took a 27-24 lead into the break.
Neither team could find a good shooting rhythm over the first 20 minutes. There were six lead changes and five ties in the first half.
There was more of the same in the second half. For the game, there were 18 lead changes and the score was knotted nine times.
The Bulldogs built a 41-33 lead on a 9-0 run as Williams scored every point. USU clawed back, putting together a 8-0 run as Merrill had four points.
But it would be decided in overtime.
TIP-INS
USU is now 65-19 all-time as an AP ranked team. … The Aggies have won their last five overtime games, dating back to the 2015-16 season. … USU has now won 12 straight at home, which is the longest streak since winning 32 from 2009 to 2011. … The Aggies improved to 33-3 under Smith when leading at halftime. … USU won the rebound battle, 48-37. … Merrill moved into seventh on the career field goal attempts list as he passed Jalen Moore (1,210) and now has 1,220. Merrill also moved into a tie with Moore for ninth in career game started with 97. … Diogo Brito had a season-high nine rebounds, tied his season high in assists with five and played a season-high 35 minutes. … Fresno State assistant coach Tarvish Felton was an Aggie assistant with Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 38-25.
HE’S BACK
A promotional video shot early last summer announced Neemias Queta was coming back to Utah State and pulling out of the NBA draft.
However, Saturday was the first time the 7-foot center from Portugal has seen time on the court. After injuring a knee playing for his country in the European championships, Queta has been working to get back on the court with his Aggie teammates.
At the 10:17 mark of the first half, Queta checked into the game and was greeted with a standing ovation. He ended up playing 10 minutes. Queta scored six points — all from the free throw line — grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot.
“It was exciting to see Neemias (Queta) back,” Smith said. “We put him back in there and the game flipped. He was on a minute restriction, so we utilized those minutes.”
Queta was on the floor in the second half for five minutes and it was during the Aggies’ 8-0 run to get back in the contest.
“We know how important he (Queta) is for us,” Merrill said. “I think everyone saw that tonight in that stretch, his ability to affect shots around the rim and in the paint. To come in and hit 6 for 7 free throws is awesome.”
Merrill said the team was told 20 minutes before the game that Queta would be seeing some time.
MERRILL ON WATCH LIST
Senior guard Sam Merrill was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Thursday. The award is given to the men’s basketball player of the year and Merrill is one of 46 athletes in the nation named to the initial list.
Merrill, the 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year and MW Tournament MVP, led the Aggies to both the regular season and conference tournament title a season ago after pacing USU with a team-best 20.9 points per game.
This season, Merrill leads the Aggies in scoring with 17.7 points per game and is second on the team with 4.1 assists per game. Merrill is also averaging 4.9 rebounds per game. Merrill is the only player in the state of Utah and the only player in the MW on the initial list.
The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.
While all Division I players are eligible for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the USBWA board has chosen the players on the watch list to promote the award and give the membership, which votes on all USBWA awards, an early look at some of the best players in the country. In January, the USBWA will release a second watch list, followed by finalists after All-America balloting is completed in March.
GAME BALL
This is becoming a one-man award lately. Bean gets the nod again after his seventh double-double of the season and fifth in a row. The sophomore forward pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds and finished with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field and made all six of his free throws. Bean also came up with a career-high five steals, dished out three assists and blocked a shot in a career-high 45 minutes. He did not come off the court.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There was one dunk in the first 20 minutes as Bean took an inbound pass from Brito and threw it down nine minutes in. It would be the lone slam of the game for the Aggies.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 6, Alphonso Anderson 5, Kuba Karawowski 4, Brito 4, Bean 3, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home but go back to non-conference play for three weeks. They host NAIA Saint Katherine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Firebirds (2-8) played a game late Saturday night.