Utah State seems to be gaining momentum.
Not only have the Aggies won three in a row, but each time have dealt their opponent its worst loss this season. The USU men’s basketball team is certainly on a roll at the moment in Mountain West Conference play.
The Aggies avenged their first loss of the league season Tuesday night, cruising by Air Force, 73-46. Next up for USU is a first meeting with San Jose State Thursday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
“We need to make sure our bodies are ready and not over doing it,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “We are at home, so we don’t have to travel. But sometimes it’s easier on the road because you are all together and have more time to watch film. Nothing changes in our preparation.”
The Spartans (7-13, 0-8 MW) were supposed to visit the Spectrum on New Year’s Day, but went into a pause due to COVID protocols. San Jose State comes to Logan having lost eight in a row. The Spartans worst setback came against Colorado State, 78-42. They lost at home to Fresno State on Tuesday night, 73-43.
“It’s a quick turnaround for both teams,” Odom said. “They played a late game, a hard-fought game against Fresno State. It will be interesting to see how both teams respond. They have some travel ahead of them to get here.”
The Aggies (13-9, 4-5) have held their last three opponents to less than 60 points, and the last two to under 50. But that is in the rear view mirror. Odom is not going to let his team get ahead of itself.
“We need to take the mentality that this is the next team in our way,” Odom said. “We lost four in a row and now have had some success the last three games. Success is never final. That is the message to our team. We need to keep improving. Our execution, fight and hunger has to be there, it’s got to stay the same. That’s the message and we have smart guys.”
USU certainly came ready to play Tuesday. The Aggies used a 10-0 run to take the lead for good four-and-a-half minutes into the contest against the Falcons (10-10, 3-6).
USU shot a season-high 61.9 percent (26 of 42) from the floor against Air Force, marking the best shooting performance by a team in the MW this season. The Aggies shot 80.8 percent (21 of 26) from inside the 3-point line against the Falcons.
“We have let some games slip away,” said USU forward Brandon Horvath, who flirted with a triple-double as he had 17 points, nine rebounds and tied a career high with seven assists. “We know what it takes. We put the hammer down and finished the game.”
For the ninth time this season the Aggies had at least 20 assists. Sharing the ball has become crucial for them to have success.
“Our identity is passing the ball,” Horvath said. “During that little (losing) stretch, we tried to create for ourselves too much. We watched film on it and are getting back to sharing more.”
USU is third in the nation in total assists (393), eighth in assists per game (17.9) and 25th in both assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38) and field goal percentage (.482). Playing defense was also a big key Tuesday night.
“How we got the lead was really important to our team,” Odom said. “Score stop; that’s how you get leads. You get multiple stops in a row, and then you get baskets on the other end. For us, offensively, we played much better in this particular game than we did the first time we played them. The ball was moving, as evidenced by the 20 assists.”
Four Aggies reached double figures in the scoring department. Horvath and Justin Bean led the way with 17 points each, followed by Sean Bairstow with 15 and Steven Jackson with 10.
Heading into Thursday’s game, Bean continues to lead the team in scoring (18.2), rebounding (9.9) and steals (1.7). Horvath and Bairstow are also averaging double figures in the scoring department with 12.3 and 10.4 points per game, respectively. Rylan Jones, who saw minutes off the bench Tuesday after missing three games with a concussion, leads the team in assists with 5.0 an outing.
The Spartans have two athletes averaging double figures in the scoring department in Omari Moore (13.8) and Trey Anderson (10.1). Anderson has been coming off the bench of late. Moore also leads the team in rebounding (5.7) and assists (4.7). Seven-footer Ibrahima Diallo is the top rebounder at 8.3, but is out indefinitely with an injury.
“Moore is a dynamite player,” Odom said. “He is playing really good basketball. He looks really fluid out there and has good size for a guard. They have shooters around him.”
SJSU starts three freshmen and two more see minutes off the bench. Senior Trey Smith is averaging 8.7 ppg, while Shon Robinson chips in 8.4, and Tibet Gorener nets 7.9.
“I like their team,” Odom said. “You watch them on film and they had some really nice wins in the non-conference against some quality opponents. The Mountain West has been a little bit unforgiving so far. They have been in games. They really rely on their shooting and their attempts have gone up. They really search for threes and one through five can shoot.”
The Spartans made 17 3-pointers in one game this season. The Aggie coach called SJSU one of the better shooting teams in the MW.
“They (Spartans) are playing better than their results are showing right now,” Odom said. “... They run a ton of sets and really challenge your defense. They run some different zones on defense. In a one-day prep, it’s not easy to prepare for.”
The Aggies have won the last six meetings with the Spartans, and 19 of the last 20.
“We are never going to disrespect another program,” Odom said. “... We don’t have a right to over look anyone. I told the team today in film, what’s our record in conference? We are 4-5. We have a losing record in conference. This is another opportunity to change that. We’ve got to be ready.”