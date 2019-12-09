After playing two conference games last week, it’s back to non-league games for the Aggies for three weeks before they turn their full attention to Mountain West action.
Utah State, which fell out of the Top 25 for the first time this season, hosts NAIA Saint Katherine Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
The Aggies (9-1) won both of their games last week, but dropped down to No. 26 in others receiving votes. They didn’t seem to even blink Monday as they prepared for the Firebirds (3-8), who will play this game as an exhibition.
Utah State head coach Craig Smith gave the team a day off and felt like Monday’s practice went well. After Saint Katherine, the Aggies face three good teams on neutral sites, beginning with BYU on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
“We’ve got to take care of business at home, which fortunately for us we have been able to do pretty well,” Smith said.
With a lower-division team visiting Tuesday, will the coach watch how much his starters play with some big games on the horizon?
“It just depends on how the game is going,” Smith said. “... You try to script things, but sometimes it goes out of script and you have to be able to adjust.”
One thing is for sure, though: Aggie center Neemias Queta will be on a restriction to his minutes. He was just cleared before Saturday’s game to start playing and was limited to 10 minutes. Smith did not say how many minutes Queta would play against the Firebirds.
“He will definitely be on a minute restriction, but to what point I don’t know that yet,” Smith said of Queta. “It all depends on how he reacts and how he feels.”
Queta was doing full-court play at practice Monday, according to the coach. He scored six points, grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot against Fresno State in his season debut.
His presence was felt. The crowd reacted, and so did his teammates when he checked in for five minutes in each half.
The Aggies continue to have four players averaging double figures in scoring. Sam Merrill leads the way with 17.7 points a game, followed by Justin Bean (15.0), Alphonso Anderson (12.2) and Diogo Brito (10.9). Brock Miller is close to making it five at 9.3 points a game.
Bean was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday after averaging 16.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in two wins last week against San Jose State and Fresno State. He also shot 54.2 percent from the floor and 85.7 percent from the free throw line.
Saint Katherine will be an interesting test of the Aggies. The Firebirds, who come to Logan after a 91-61 win against Cetys Mexicali — which ended a eight-game losing streak — have had 12 players start a game and usually play more than 10 in each game. Thirteen athletes are averaging 9.2 minutes or more a game for the Firebirds.
“This is a game where we just need to be ready to play,” Smith said. “We had an emotional game the other night. Finding a way to win that game was huge. Now you have to bounce back quickly.”
Smith said playing last Saturday and then Tuesday will help the Aggies prepare for the rest of league play as that is how most of their remaining conference schedule plays out.”
The Firebirds tallest players are 6-foot-6. There are three of them, but they still have rebounded well. In fact, 6-2 guard Zethan Dumpson had a game where he had 18 boards. He leads his team in scoring with 13.3 ppg.
“Obviously, they are a lot smaller than us,” Smith said. “They can really stretch you out. ... We’ve got to be sharp as they will do some full-court press. It will be a good game for us in the respect that we need to be prepared to see a lot of different things.”
Two other Firebirds average double digits in scoring in Jared Strate (11.8) and Nygil Carr (11.3). Dumpson averages 6.5 rebounds an outing.
“They are constantly subbing, so we need to be aware of their personnel and getting the right matchups that will favor us,” Smith said. “
Ideally, the Aggies would like to get some younger players off the bench more minutes Tuesday. The coach praised center Trevin Dorius and guard San Bairstow for their play as of late. He said they have earned more minutes.
“I’m excited to see where we are at mentally and how sharp we are,” Smith said. “We’ve got to execute our stuff.”