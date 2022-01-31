If the Aggies take care of business at home this week, they could double their Mountain West Conference wins.
The Utah State men’s basketball team plays three games in five days at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies begin with Air Force on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
“I’m excited to be back in the Spectrum, and I know the players are,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... I just told the team success is never final. We are still 3-5. We need to be the hungry team when that ball tips.”
The Aggies (12-9, 3-5 MW) have taken some lumps at home this season. USU has dropped four games in the Spectrum by a combined 10 points. Focusing on the next opponent and not thinking about the whole week is being stressed.
It shouldn’t be hard for the Aggies to concentrate on the Falcons (10-9, 3-5). It was Air Force that handed USU its first conference loss back on Dec. 29, 49-47. It started a trend of close league losses, with the exception of an overtime win at New Mexico.
That trend ended last week as the Aggies broke out of their shooting slump from long range and were better overall in two blowout wins against teams in the upper half of the MW standings. USU handed San Diego its worst loss of the season, 75-57, then on Saturday thumped Nevada, 78-49, the most lop-sided win in the long series between the schools.
“We have had 10 threes in back-to-back games and hopefully we can keep that going,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “... Our bench is deep, best since I’ve been here and that has shown the last couple of games. ... I will never complain about being in the Spectrum. I can not wait. These games are flying by. We are going to make the most of it and give our fans something to cheer about.”
Six different USU players reached double figures against the Wolf Pack on Saturday as Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock each scored 12 points to lead the team. Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga added 11 points each, while Brandon Horvath and Sean Bairstow chipped in 10 points each. Horvath led the Aggies in rebounds with seven.
“I feel like everyone is being themselves at the moment,” Eytle-Rock said. “We are sharing the ball and playing with a lot of confidence. ... We are just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment.”
Ashworth was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday. For the week, he averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game, while shooting 47.3 percent (9 of 19) from the floor, 43.8 percent (7 of 16) from behind the 3-point line and 100.0 percent (3 of 3) at the free throw line.
“He has been great for us,” Eytle-Rock said of Ashworth. “A lot of things he does are things you won’t even see on the stat sheet. He’s been a great leader for us. He has been bringing lots of energy for us. He talks and brings the group together and has been sharing the ball well. He has been great for us.”
The Falcons come to Logan after a 63-61 loss at home to Wyoming. The Cowboys hit a last-second shot to win the game.
Air Force is always a test with how they are patient on offense and make teams guard them for the full shot clock. On defense, the Falcons have been coming up with a number of steals and blocks this season.
“Air Force is a great team and play the game the right way,” Odom said. “They control the game with their offense and their defense. They are very patient and run their offense extremely fast. ... We have to maximize our possessions. We’ve got to move the ball and get inside their defense, but also remain shot ready.”
In the first meeting, USU had a nightmare outing in shooting from 3-point range. The Aggies connected on just 1 of 19 attempts from beyond the arc and ended up shooting 32.7 percent from the field for the game.
“Just because we went 1 for 19 the last time we played them doesn’t mean we can shoot threes against them,” Odom said. “We need to make sure we shoot the right threes. ... Their defense can give you the deer in the headlights because they switch and put two guys on the ball for a second. They don’t run at the ball. They leave that one guy alone a lot of times. They are good at minimizing the rim shots, because they go after it and try to block or steal it. They are good at it.”
The Aggie coach said his team was “a little lethargic” in the first game against the Falcons. USU also missed six free throws, going 12 of 18 from the foul line.
“We had some opportunities around the rim,” Odom said. “And when we did get fouled, we didn’t finish at the line. You need to maximize each possession. ... We just need to do everything a little bit better than we did in the first game.”
The Falcons are led by A.J. Walker with 15.8 points a game. He is the lone Air Force player averaging double figures. Ethan Taylor and Jake Heidreder are close at 9.9 and 9.3 ppg, respectively. Taylor also leads the team in rebounds (5.6) and assists (4.0).
“Walker is a really good guard,” Odom said. “Taylor is a dynamite freshman and another freshman, No. 3 (Heidbreder) can really shoot the rock.”
Bean leads the Aggies with 18.2 points and 9.9 rebounds a game. He is joined in double-digit scoring by Horvath (12.0) and Bairstow (10.0).
Starting point guard Rylan Jones has missed the last three games with a concussion. He has been cleared to play and has been practicing. Jones will see time against Air Force.
“Rylan can play in this game, but not sure how many minutes,” Odom said. “He has cleared the concussion protocol. He will come off the bench, and we will see how he does. We will ease him back into it. At the same time, he is a really good player and we need him.”
Brock Miller (back) is still out and has not been practicing.