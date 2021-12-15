OGDEN – A quick start was more than enough for the Aggies Wednesday night at the Dee Events Center.
Utah State scored the first 10 points against Weber State and never looked back against one of its in-state rivals. The Aggies rolled to a 95-80 win.
“It was a fun atmosphere, a fun game,” said USU guard Steven Ashworth, who came off the bench to score a career-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. “For a while, it was a shootout. We couldn’t get the stops that we wanted to. We turned that around in the second half, getting some defensive stops. This was a team victory.”
The Aggies (8-3) were 15 of 30 from 3-point range and ended the Wildcats (9-2) 15-game home winning streak. The 15 made 3-pointers were a season high. USU has now won three in a row, seven of the last nine and 17 of the last 21 against Weber State.
“Our guys did a great job, certainly offensively in the first half,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “That gave us a little bit of a cushion. Steven (Ashworth) was fabulous with his shooting performance in the first half.”
The Aggies lost two starters to injuries in the second half. Justin Bean went down in a scrum, twisting an ankle. He played 21 minutes and did not return down the stretch. Rylan Jones hit his head trying to draw a charge with just under five minutes to play. Jones did walk off, but did not return either.
“I think Bean will be fine, but we will see how that shakes out,” Odom said. “... We will see how it shakes out with Rylan. He seems to be fine right now, but you never know.”
Max Shulga came on and played a season-high 21 minutes. He finished with five points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
“Max, I thought, was great in a fill-in situation, I thought he played well,” Odom said. “Brandon (Horvath) was fabulous. Brock (Miller) got us off to a great start. Obviously, we know what Steven (Ashworth) and Rylan (Jones) did. They were tremendous.”
Horvath had a double-double, with season highs in points (20) and rebounds (14). Brock Miller also netted 20 points, which was a season high, and also grabbed a career-high seven rebounds. RJ Eytle-Rock added 11 points.
“Bean wasn’t having a typical Bean game,” Odom said. “He did not get a lot of shots in the game. Our other guys stepped up huge for us.”
Former Aggie Koby McEwen led the Wildcats with 26 points.
“He (McEwen) is tremendous, what a great player,” Odom said. “I told him so at the handshake line. We wish him well. They are going to have a great year. He is tough to guard.”
Dillon Jones added 19 points, and Seiko Sisoho Jawara chipped in 16.
“Give Utah State credit,” Weber State head coach Randy Rahe said. “They played really, really well. … It does get a little frustrating when you do guard them (Aggies) and everything they throw up is going in.”
Miller drained a 3-pointer just 16 minutes into the contest, as the Aggies raced out to a 10-0 lead. Miller scored the first five points, and the Wildcats called a timeout.
“We have talked about our response, how are we going to come out,” Odom said. “We wanted to make sure we got off to a good start. If you want to win on the road, you got to enter the game quickly. You can’t get behind early. Our guys did a good job of being aggressive, but not taking bad shots.”
Ashworth then heated up, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and scoring seven straight points during a 10-3 surge by USU. A three-point play by Trevin Dorius gave the visitors a 25-11 lead eight minutes into the contest.
“I think the last time I had a game like this was my last game in high school,” Ashworth said. “That was the last time I shot it like this. … This is a gym all of us Utah guys grew up shooting in, playing in the state tournament championships. It was a little hometown feeling.”
The Wildcats clawed some ground back with a stretch where they outscored the Aggies 13-6 to get within 31-24 with 8:45 left in the opening half. McEwen drilled a 3-pointer to cap the run.
Then Eytle-Rock took his turn getting hot from long range, drilling a pair of treys as USU reeled off eight unanswered points to take a 39-24 lead with six minutes left in the first half.
Ashworth got on a heater again, sinking a trio of long-range bombs. The last one gave the Aggies their largest lead of the first 20 minutes, 52-35, with 2:30 left before halftime.
USU took a 50-44 lead into the break, as the Aggies were 10 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Wildcats also were hot from outside, making 7 of 14 3-point attempts.
“For us to make 10 threes in the first half was huge,” Odom said. “We encouraged our guys at halftime to continue to play the way they were offensively, because they were sharing it so well.”
Weber State got back within 65-54 with 14:12 to play.
Then USU heated up from long range again. Ashworth had a pair of 3-pointers and Shulga converted a three-point play to give the Aggies a 80-59 lead with 9:38 left in the contest.
The USU’s lead expanded to 88-61 as Eytle-Rock and Miller both drained treys. With 6:56 to play, it looked good for the visitors.
The Wildcats made one last run. They scored 11 straight points to get within 90-75 with 3:50 to play.
An Ashworth 3-pointer ended a stretch of more than three-and-a-half minutes of not scoring. The Aggies then cruised to the victory.
“I’m really excited for our guys,” Odom said. “That was a tough, hard fought win. Obviously, Weber State is off to a great start this season.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 56 in the Kenpom rankings, while Weber State checked in at No. 113. … The 95 points were the most USU has scored against WSU since 1988. ... The Aggies outrebounded the Wildcats, 40-29, and are now 8-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent. … The 59 points were the most in the first half by the Aggies since scoring 66 in 2019 against Eastern Oregon. … USU had 23 assists, marking the sixth game where it has had at least 20. Rylan Jones led the way with 6, while Brandon Horvath, Steven Ashworth and Max Shulga had four each. … The Aggies shot a season-high 100 percent from the foul line (8 of 8). … Justin Bean had scored in double figures for 20 straight games, dating back to last season. He finished with just two Wednesday. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Wildcats 45-28.
GAME BALL
Several worthy candidates. Steven Ashworth gets the nod as he scored a career-high 27 points off the bench, going 9 of 17 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. He also had two rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks or charges taken by the Aggies in the first half.
Brandon Horvath wasted no time getting the dunk count going in the second half. He took a pass from Justin Bean 40 seconds into the second half and slammed it home. A minute later he drove to the basket and threw down another.
Max Shulga took his second charge of the season at the 13:14 mark of the second half.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 9, Justin Bean 7, Brandon Horvath 6, Szymon Zapala 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 15, Max Shulga 2, Brandon Horvath 1, Justin Bean 1, Steven Ashworth 1, Travis Wagstaff 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies returned home after the game and will be back on the road Saturday. They take on Iowa (7-3) on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in their fifth neutral-site game so far this season. The Hawkeyes last played on Dec. 9, and come into Saturday’s contest having lost three in a row.