A seven-run lead was not quite enough for the Aggies Thursday evening at Johnson Field.
Utah State took a big lead into the final frame of regulation and then found itself playing an extra inning against visiting Nevada in a Mountain West Conference game. The Wolf Pack plated seven runs in the seventh to force extra innings, and won with a solo home run in the eighth.
Just when it looked like the Aggies were going to end a two-game skid, Nevada rallied for a 10-9 win in a game that lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.
“It’s tough when you score nine runs,” USU head coach Steve Johnson said.
The Aggies (21-18, 7-3 MW) looked to be in control. They had a firm handle on the game. In fact, USU had a chance in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to end the game via the 8-run mercy rule. Each time the Aggies couldn’t quite put the final nail in the coffin.
It certainly came back to bite them.
“Yeah, we could have, but I can’t fault the offense,” Johnson said. “You score nine runs in a game, especially a conference game, you’ve got to win it.”
Heading to the seventh, USU held a 9-2 lead. The hosts were just three outs away from victory.
Jessica Stewart came on to pitch for the Aggies. Five batters, five hits and three runs later, Nya Laing took over in the circle. The former Logan High ace faced just two batters, allowing two hits and two runs.
“Sometimes you make a change and think you have room for it,” Johnson said. “We just gave up seven straight hits. You can’t do that. It doesn’t matter what the score is or who is playing.”
Mia Reynolds came on in the top of the third with no outs and two runners aboard. In four innings of work, she had struck out seven, given up six hits and one earned run.
“Mia was cruising,” Johnson said. “We thought we could get an inning of work from Jessica and close it like she has done before. It didn’t work out.”
Back to the seventh, USU had seen its lead shrink to two with two runners on and no outs. Aggie starter Kapri Toone returned to the circle and struck out the first batter she faced. Nevada (13-28, 3-10) then got a RBI sacrifice fly to deep right field to pull within a run.
The Wolf Pack tied the game on a ground-ball error. A groundout finally ended the seventh, but the damage was done. Nevada had seven hits in the seventh and sent 12 batters to the plate.
“We were getting behind and giving them too much of the zone,” Johnson said. “Hitting is contagious. All the sudden their confidence grew, and that was it.”
The Aggies went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh.
As clouds rolled in and the rain began to fall again, this time heavier than earlier in the game, the Wolf Pack was howling with enthusiasm in their dugout.
Alycia Coats led off the eighth for the visitors by taking a 2-2 pitch from Toone and bouncing it off the top of the fence in center field for a solo home run. Toone retired the next three batters, but the Aggies were now trailing.
Emily Tidd began the bottom of the eighth for USU with an infield single, but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice. Claire Raley made it interesting, getting behind in the count 0-2, battling back to a full count and then fouling off several pitches one of which cleared the fence in right field, but was just foul. Raley ended up grounding out.
Mazie Macfarlane, who had two hits in the game, including a two-run single to begin the Aggies scoring back in the third inning, came to the plate. She would strike out swinging.
Nevada finished with 16 hits, committed two errors and stranded 11 base runners. Coats and Charlie Hawkins each had three hits.
Macfarlane, Tidd and Gabriella Jimenez each had two hits for the Aggies, who tallied eight hits for the game. Jimenez had a two-run homer in the fifth to give USU a 7-1 lead. USU committed four errors in the game.
“We did everything we needed offensively,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to clean up some of the errors, but we’ve got to get outs.”
Nevada struck first with a run in the top of the third after two errors by the Aggies. USU quickly responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame and led the rest of the way until the eighth.
“We were a little sloppy at the beginning of the game, but were able to keep it to one (run),” Johnson said. “We responded and were playing well.”
The Aggies scored twice in the third and fourth, plated three in the fifth and brought home two in the sixth. It wasn’t quite enough.
USU suffered another blow in the bottom of the third when starting shortstop Lexi Orozco went down in a heap swinging. The senior left the game and did not return. She has a bad shoulder and her status is unknown.
USU and Nevada will meet again Friday for the second meeting in a three-game series. First pitch at Johnson Field is scheduled for 4 p.m.