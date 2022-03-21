Aggie gymnastics head coach Amy Smith has been saying most of the season her team was capable of scoring better than 197.
In a handful of meets Utah State was on pace to break that barrier, but a hiccup would happen. On several occasions Smith likened it to being on a roller coaster ride. She continued to hang on tight and encourage her team to perform to its full potential.
On Saturday night at Boise State’s ExtraMile Arena, the 25th ranked Aggies did just that. And on a big stage.
For the first time, USU captured the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference (MRGC) title. In the process, the Aggies broke that 197 mark with a season-best score of 197.025, which is the second-best mark in school history.
“I’m speechless,” Smith said in a press release. “The coaches have known what this team has been capable of all year, and to put it together tonight is so incredibly special. I don’t even have words to describe how proud, how happy, and just how relieved that they were able to do this for them, to realize the potential that they could get to.”
The Aggies (14-9) captured their sixth conference title overall, their first since 2005 (Western Gymnastics Conference).
No. 24 Boise State (9-7) placed second overall with a 196.50, Southern Utah (9-10) finished third with a 196.50 and No. 21 BYU (13-7-1) rounded out the team scoring in fourth with a 196.375.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better night than what we got,” Smith said. “I am just so happy for these girls. They have worked so hard and to be able to compete at this level, and to understand what it takes, is really cool.”
Junior Rebecca Wells led the Aggies as she became the third USU gymnast to win the MRGC all-around title with a 39.40, which is the second-best score for a conference championship meet and tied for 11th all-time in school history.
“It felt amazing to just do what we normally do in practice,” Wells said. “After being here for three years, I’m so happy and proud of our team that we finally won conference tonight. It’s just surreal. I can’t believe it.”
USU had an individual champion in three of the four events, as Maia Fishwick earned a share of the bars title with a career-high-tying 9.95, Carley Bayles won beam with a career-high-tying 9.925, and Brie Clark had a career-high-tying 9.95 to capture the floor crown. The Aggies had six top-three finishes and scored 49.325 or higher on three events.
“My emotions are all over the place,” said Clark, who was named the MRGC Floor Specialist and Freshman of the Year. “It still doesn’t feel real. Also, getting those two awards was a shock to me, and I teared up whenever they said my name. It feels surreal. It doesn’t feel real, but I know this whole team deserves every bit of this moment.”
The Aggies began the meet on beam — their best event where they are ranked 13th nationally. USU did not disappoint as the team scored a 49.375, which ranks sixth all-time in school history and the best-ever for a conference championship meet.
Sofi Sullivan tied for second on beam with a 9.90, while Wells, Clark and Brianna Brooks had matching 9.85s to tie for seventh. Following the first rotation, USU was in the lead, where it would stay for the duration of the meet.
“We were super excited that we were starting on beam,” said Wells, who on Monday was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. “It’s one of our strongest events, and we went out there and did what we were supposed to do. Vault went great, floor went great, and then ending on bars was awesome. We really capitalized on it.”
The Aggies carried their momentum from beam to floor. All six of USU’s gymnasts recorded a 9.825 or better. Eve Jackson, Trinity Brown and Amari Evans tied for fifth with identical 9.85s.
USU finished with a 49.325 on floor, bringing its team total to 98.70 at the midway point of the meet.
“I was very happy that I could do what I know how to do for the team,” Clark said. “We always talk about bringing our best when our best is needed, and everybody brought their best today, and it really showed up. It’s just so amazing because this is such a special team.”
The Aggies moved to vault in the third rotation, where they recorded their lowest team score of the night with a 48.95. Wells tied for second with a 9.85 and Brooks tied for fifth with a 9.825.
Closing the meet on bars, where it had to count a fall in each of its last two meets, USU turned in one of its best performances in school history on the event to wrap up the title.
“All year long, all we’ve talked about is attitude and energy, and if we control our attitude and energy, our gymnastics is there,” Smith said. “We had an incredible intrasquad on bars this last Tuesday, and the attitude and energy was there. They just took that, and they brought it into this meet. I don’t know if I’ve had more fun on the floor with the team than I did tonight. It was just absolutely incredible. I can’t believe it.”
Jessica Gutierrez led the Aggies off on bars with a 9.80, while Wells followed with a 9.875. Senior Grace Rojas, seeing action in just her fifth meet of the season due to injury, had a career-high 9.90 in the third spot to place sixth. Brooks notched a 9.85 in the fourth spot, setting the tone for Fishwick and her stellar 9.95 to give USU its 49.375 on the event, which ranks second all-time in school history and is the top score for a conference championship meet.
“It was so cool to finish the meet on bars, because that’s the event we struggled with the past couple of weeks, so to be able to win the meet on bars is just amazing, and just means so much for this team,” Clark said. “It’s only up from here, because I know we have more room in the tank.”
The Aggies now await to find out where they will be going for regionals. The NCAA will announce that on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
USU wrapped up the Aggie Classic on Saturday at Johnson Field with a win and two losses.
The Aggies (12-15) began the day with a 7-3 victory against Maine as they built a 7-0 lead through five innings. The Black Bears (2-19) tried to make it interesting with three runs in the top of the sixth, but Mia Reynolds came on to pitch and stop the rally.
Claire Raley scored three runs and had two RBIs with a triple for USU. Mazie Macfarlane had two RBIs and smacked a double. The Aggies had five hits, but made them count.
Following the win, the Aggies finished their game from Friday against Idaho State that was called because of darkness through five innings. The Bengals had a 8-5 lead when the game was postponed and went on to win 12-6.
Lexi Orozco and Zaia Castruita each had three hits in the game for USU. The Aggies had 11 base knocks for the game.
Then ISU and USU squared off again to end the classic. The Bengals (16-14) picked up four runs in the fifth and went on to win 6-2.
Castruita had two of the Aggies five hits, including a double. Bri Lerma also had a double for the hosts.
USU is back in action Tuesday, hosting Utah Valley (10-9) at 3 p.m.