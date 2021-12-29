It was a downer of a league opener for the Aggies on Wednesday afternoon at Clune Arena.
Utah State struggled mightily to score, and it proved costly in the first Mountain West Conference game of the season. The Aggies had the final shot, but like so many others, it was off the mark. Air Force made enough 3-pointers and remained perfect at home this season with a 49-47 win in front of 1,123 fans.
“I thought we were hungry and had good energy going into the game,” said USU’s Justin Bean, who finished with a game-best 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. “I thought we all had a good attitude coming into the game, but unfortunately we couldn’t put the ball in the hole tonight. ... We just couldn’t make some shots.”
The 47 points were a season low for USU (9-5, 0-1 MW) and the fewest ever against the Falcons (8-4, 1-0). It was little consolation, but the 49 points scored by Air Force were the fewest the Aggie defense has allowed this season.
“That was obviously an overall disappointing performance for us as a group,” USU head coach Ryan Odom. “We did some good things defensively and forced multiple shot-clock violations. I did not have them ready offensively to compete against their defense. We can’t chalk it up to we didn’t shoot it well, we didn’t make shots, we didn’t make free throws or whatever. The bottom line is we were tentative and not playing Utah State basketball on the offensive end. Give Air Force credit for that.”
Utah State could never find its range, even with open looks. The Aggies shot a season-low 32.7 percent from the field for the game and an ice-cold 1 of 19 from 3-point range (5.3 percent). They came into the contest averaging nearly 10 made 3-pointers a game. USU was 12 of 18 from the foul line.
“We have really excelled at that this whole year, shooting the three,” Bean said. “They (Falcons) gave us a lot of open looks and we rushed the first few threes and then maybe it was in our heads a little bit. We need to keep shooting.”
Trailing by two with 3.8 seconds to play, USU had the ball at midcourt. After a timeout, the Falcons guarded the first two options, so the third was where the Aggies had to go. Steven Ashworth got off a deep 3-point attempt for what would have been a game winner, but it did not go down. Brock Miller got the long rebound, but did not get his shot off in time. Even if he had, it was also off target as well.
“We wanted to get the ball to Bean, but they (Falcons) did a nice job of covering him up,” Odom said. “Our second option was Brock (Miller). It ended up being Steven and RJ (Eytle-Rock) with a give and go.”
The Aggies were 0 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half.
Bean was the lone USU player to reach double digits in scoring. Brandon Horvath finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Eytle-Rock added eight points.
Despite being down two starters because of COVID protocols, the Falcons led for most of the second half and ended a three-game losing skid with their fifth straight victory at home. AJ Walker led Air Force with 16 points, while Jake Heidbreder netted 14. In his first start of the season, Nikc Jackson grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds and added nine points.
The Aggies scored first when Rylan Jones found the bottom of the net from the paint. Then it became tough sledding most of the rest of the opening half.
Air Force surged to a 9-4 lead on a trio of 3-pointers. USU started missing everything and even had two free throws not find the bottom of the net.
The Falcons cooled off and went more than eight minutes without scoring. The Aggies could not take full advantage, but did string together eight consecutive points during that timespan to take a 12-9 lead with 9:43 left in the first half.
Then it was USU’s turn to go on a scoring drought. The Aggies went more than seven minutes between field goals, and the Falcons used a 9-1 run to take the lead, 18-13, with 2:40 left in the first half.
“We had eight or nine missed layups in the first 10 to 15 minutes,” Bean said.
Eytle-Rock made the only 3-pointer of the game by the Aggies, Bean sank two free throws, and Horvath drove in for a bucket to tie the game up. It was 22-22 at the break.
Bean gave the visitors their last lead of the game, 24-22, scoring off a pass from Eytle-Rock in the opening minute of the second half.
Air Force proceeded to go on a 9-1 surge as USU went more than five minutes between field goals and missed three free throws. With 14:58 to play, the Falcons held a 31-25 lead.
“There were definitely some breakdowns in the second half,” Odom said. “... When we guarded them effectively, it was good. Offensively, we struggled finding the rim.”
A Bean dunk pulled the Aggies within 46-45 with three minutes left in the game. Neither team could score and a costly turnover in the closing seconds forced USU to play the fouling game.
The Falcons made their first two free throws to make it a three-point game with 8.7 seconds to play and then fouled Ashworth before USU could set up its offense. Ashworth made both foul shots.
On the ensuing possession, the Falcons went to the foul line with 5.1 seconds and split those freebies, giving the Aggies life and a chance to win. But the last shot did not go down.
“Today was just one of those days,” Bean said. “It’s hard to explain why that happens. I have all the confidence in this team to shoot and score. That’s not going to change.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 57 in the Kenpom rankings, while Air Force checked in at No. 289. ... USU won the rebound battle, 38-33, but lost for the first time this season when doing so and are now 9-1 when outrebounding the opponent. … The Aggies had a season-low 11 assists, with Ashworth leading the team with four. … USU is winless this season when less than three players score in double figures. ... The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Falcons 21-7.
GAME BALL
Bean gets the nod as the senior recorded his ninth double-double of the season with a game-best 18 points and 10 rebounds. He was the lone Aggie to shoot better than 50 percent from the field as he was 8 of 13 from the field and made both of his free throw attempts. The forward also had an assist and played 37 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Horvath took a pass from Ashworth nine minutes into the game and two-handed it home for the lone dunk of the first half. Justin Bean threw down two dunks late in the game, when Miller found him twice.
The lone charge taken by the Aggies came from Sean Bairstow with 11:42 to play.
Season dunk count: Bean 10, Trevin Dorius 9, Horvath 8, Bairstow 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Jones 18, Ashworth 2, Max Shulga 2, Horvath 1, Bean 1, Travis Wagstaff 1, Bairstow 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies were supposed to return home for a MW game against San Jose State on Saturday. However, the New Year’s Day game has been postponed because the Spartans have COVID issues. USU will next be in action next Tuesday against Boise State (10-4, 1-0). Tipoff against the Broncos — who beat Fresno State in their MW opener, 65-55 — from the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum will be at 8 p.m.