Both teams will be excited to play Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
It’s not very often a visiting team is happy to be playing on the homecourt of the Aggies. While the Cowboys may not be overjoyed at the place they are playing, they are more thrilled about just playing.
Utah State welcomes Wyoming to Cache Valley for a Mountain West Conference men’s basketball game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We need to make sure we are enthused, energetic and ready to defend,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said Friday after the team practiced in the Estes Complex. “We can’t allow Wyoming to run their stuff.”
Wyoming (11-2, 0-0) will be playing its first league game of the season. The Cowboys have had four MW games postponed either because of their own health protocols or opposing teams. They have not played a game since Christmas Day against South Florida in a tournament held in Honolulu. It will be exactly three weeks since the Cowboys played a game.
“If you look at Boise, it (time off) didn’t affect them too bad,” Odom said. “It goes both ways. It can be helpful from a rest standpoint. Guys can be enthused and ready to get out there, but it can also be that your timing is off. We can’t worry about that.”
While the Aggies (10-6, 1-2) have had two games postponed, they have been able to play, just not at home. USU last played a game in the Spectrum on Dec. 21, against Portland State.
“We’re excited to get back in the Spectrum with our fans,” Odom said. “We know what it means to our guys. It has been a minute, since before Christmas.”
The Aggies have won six straight against the Cowboys. However, this Wyoming team had been on a tear before being put on a pause.
The Cowboys rely heavily on their starting five. Four players have started all 13 games, while Hunter Maldonado has started 12, missing one contest. Forward Ike Graham is among the conference scoring leaders with 19.5 points a game. He also grabs 8.4 rebounds an outing.
“They are a really good basketball team and off to a great start this season,” Odom said. “They have two phenomenal players in Ike and Maldonado. Ike is much improved and a weapon down and around the basket. He is the best guy we have played so far at sealing around the basket and getting position to score.”
Maldonado is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 boards and a team-best 5.9 assists a game. The 6-foot-7 guard can be a handful.
“Maldonado is kind of a throw-back player,” Odom said. “He does a really good job of dribbling in and attacking, but at the same time he thrives and loves to throw the assist. He finds Ike in tight spaces.”
Joining Graham and Maldonado in double-figure scoring is Xavier DuSell (11.5) and Drake Jeffries (10.0). The other starter, Jeremiah Oden is netting 8.9 a game. Only DuSell does not average at least five rebounds a contest.
“Then they (Cowboys) have great shooters in 53 (DuSell) and 0 (Jeffries),” Odom said. “They can knock it in from deep and space the court really well.”
Off the bench, Brendan Wenzel and Hunter Thompson have played in every game. The 6-10 Thompson can be a challenge as he has gotten hot from beyond the arc before.
“No. 10 (Thompson) has made over 100 threes in his career,” Odom said.
While the Cowboys have dealt with health protocols, they may have a limited bench Saturday night.
The Aggies will once again be playing without Brock Miller. The senior is most likely going to rest his back for the rest of this month. Sean Bairstow has stepped in the past two games and is averaging 17.5 points in his two starts and 9.4 for the season.
“Sean has been huge,” Odom said. “You can see his confidence grow. He is a good player and always known he is a good player.”
Justin Bean continues to pace the Aggies in scoring (19.6) and rebounding (10.2) He is among the conference leaders in both categories. Brandon Horvath is the only other Aggie to average double digits at 13.1 ppg.
USU’s 3-point shooting has cooled since league competition began. The Aggies shot 39.1 percent (128 of 327) from behind the 3-point line during non-conference play and averaged 9.8 treys per contest. Over the three conference games, USU is shooting 17.0 percent (9 of 53) and averaging 3.0 3-point buckets per game.
“We’ve shot less, not as many in games,” Odom said of the 3-point woes. “Part of that is how other teams are playing us. We need to make sure we are shot ready. We can’t get discouraged. You are not going to shoot lights out the entire season. ... There is not only way you can win. You have to have balance of inside and out. We certainly want to be able to knock down threes. We are confident in our shooters.”