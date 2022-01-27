There was no last-second shot late Wednesday night.
The Aggies made sure of that.
Utah State took away any suspense that might occur in the final minute and in the process beat one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies ended a four-game skid with a convincing 75-57 victory over San Diego State in front of 7,312 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“Going back to last game against Boise State we mentioned a lot about those winning plays at the end of the game that we felt like were out there that we could've made,” said USU guard Steven Ashworth, who finished with a team-best 17 points. “The biggest difference was tonight we made those. Crowd was huge for us. The atmosphere was great. … It seemed like eternity, too long since we had won a game. We are on a winning streak now, 1-0.”
The Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MW) had been in every conference game so far this season, but just couldn’t finish. When the final minute rolled around Wednesday, USU had a double-digit advantage and the fans were already letting the Aztecs (11-5, 3-2) know it.
“It feels really good to get off that losing streak, especially like how we were losing, just really close games to really good teams,” said Aggie forward Brandon Horvath, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds. “We were in practice every day saying we’re right there and we just kept pushing, kept working, and it feels really good to beat a really good team. … It feels good to finally get over that hump and we just gotta build off that.”
USU certainly played determined and responded in a big way after having a long scoring drought to end the first half. The Aggies went more than four-and-a-half minutes without scoring to head into the locker room.
What did USU head coach Ryan Odom say?
“We were irritated, I was irritated because we got away from what got us the lead initially,” Odom said. “... We talked to the team to do whatever they needed to coming out of halftime to be ready. It was on the starters.”
The Aggies bucked their current trend and started the second half strong. They scored the first six points to buffer their one-point lead as RJ Eytle-Rock scored twice, and Justin Bean made a rebound bucket. USU would start the second 20 minutes on a 13-2 run that would change the game.
“We have talked about getting off to better starts in the second half,” Ashworth said. “I know that was huge in this game. … We were able to answer when we needed to.”
After the Aztecs scored, Sean Bairstow made two free throws, Eytle-Rock continued his hot start to the second half with a 3-pointer, and Horvath made a layup off a rebound to give the hosts a 45-33 lead with 16:06 to play. San Diego State called a timeout.
“We know they (Aztecs) are a really good halfcourt team, so every opportunity we got to run, we tried to run and get easy buckets,” Horvath said. “... We kept saying we were not going to let this one get away.”
The start to the second half gave the Aggies some breathing room. The Aztecs never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“We were able to win this game, but it’s just one game,” Odom said. “We’ve got to get back to practice and get ready for another good team.”
Bean had another double-double with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds with 10 of them coming in the second half. Bairstow joined Ashworth, Horvath and Bean in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Trevin Dorius and Max Shulga added eight each. Bean and Ashworth had five assists each.
“Obviously, a big-time game for us,” Odom said. “We have so much respect for San Diego State and (head) coach (Brian) Dutcher, his staff and their program in general. We knew it was gonna be a hard-fought game. Our last time out here in the Spectrum we were disappointed in a tough game with Boise (State) and how the guys responded after that in terms of not losing confidence was really important.”
The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley with a game-high 19 points. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Chad Baker-Mazara came off the bench to add a season-high 15 points.
“They (Aggies) put six days of work to good use,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “They move at a pace they had moved at all year. So, they were sensational. We did what you can't do, we let them get out early on the break, build an early lead and to our credit we fought our way back into it. One-point game at halftime … and then we started the second half, and they get off running again. So, I burned a time out and you can't start a half like that on the road. We chipped our way back as close as seven. We had a chance to get back in the game and then they went on another run and then it was over after that because they were running clock.”
Horvath got the scoring started with a layup off a pass from Bean as the Aggies jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game. The Aztecs tied the game up at 10-10 five minutes into the contest.
Bean scored on a nifty pass from Zee Hamoda to spark a 9-3 surge by the hosts. Dorius had a dunk, Ashworth hit his first trey of the game, and Shulga capped the run with a layup on a fastbreak as Bean found him, giving USU a 19-13 lead with 12:44 left in the first half.
San Diego State called a timeout and responded with a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 20-19, at the 10:48 mark. A technical was called on the Aggie bench during that run as someone had pointed up to the replay video board after a play where the Aggies felt the officials got it wrong.
“Our bench pointed at the screen,” Odom said. “It’s a rule that if you start pointing at replays, it’s an automatic technical. We didn’t say a word to them (officials). It is what it is. It’s a lesson learned.”
After four lead changes, Shulga drained a 3-pointer to trigger an 11-2 run. Ashworth hit back-to-back shots from long range to give USU a 32-24 lead with 4:34 left in the first half. Then the Aggies went cold as they did not score the rest of the opening half.
The Aztecs scored seven unanswered to get within 32-31 at the break.
After USU built its double-digit lead to start the second half, SDSU responded with five straight points. Then the Aggies went on a 13-4 run as Bean and Ashworth took turns hitting 3-point shots and picking up assists. Shulga gave USU its largest lead of the game to that point, 58-42, on a 3-pointer with 10:21 to play.
The Aztecs did score nine unanswered to get within seven. They would get no closer as Bairstow scored a pair of buckets.
Each time the visitors would get within seven, the Aggies responded. USU scored the final seven points of the game for its largest lead of the contest.
“We are good and need to consistently play this way on both sides of the ball,” Odom said.
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 70 in the Kenpom rankings, while San Diego State checked in at No. 31. … The Aggies’ 18 point win against the Aztecs is the second largest margin of victory in the series, trailing only the first meeting during the 192-63 season, which was 44. … The 18-point loss was the worst for SDSU since March 9, 2019, in a 28-point loss to Nevada. … USU improved to 10-2 when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 35-21. … The Aggies have made at least 10 3-pointers in eight games this year and are 7-1 in those contests. … USU had four players score in double figures for the 10th time this season and is 8-2 in those games. … Justin Bean moved into fifth place in career rebounds with 892, passing Eric Franson (885). Bean also moved up to 26th on the career scoring list at 1,223, passing Jay Goodman (1,215). ... The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Aztecs 14-9.
GAME BALL
Several worth candidates, but the nod goes to Mr. Double-Double. Justin Bean posted his 13th double-double of the season and 39th of his career with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. The senior also tied his season high with five assists and came up with two steals in 37 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Trevin Dorius added to his overall lead with two slams in the first half. He took an inbound pass from Steven Ashworth for the first dunk at the 13:45 mark. With 10:14 left in the opening half, Dorius took a pass from Brandon Horvath and one-hand slammed it home. Dorius added his third of the game seven minutes into the second half when he threw down a pass from Max Shulga. Horvath got in on the action with a dunk at the 2:50 mark off a pass from Justin Bean. Bean then found Sean Bairstow all alone for a slam in the closing minute.
RJ Eytle Rock took his first two charges of the season in the first half with the first coming less than four minutes into the game and the second with five minutes left before halftime.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 14, Justin Bean 10, Brandon Horvath 10, Sean Bairstow 6, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 19, Steven Ashworth 3, Max Shulga 3, RJ Eytle-Rock 2, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Brandon Horvath 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies travel to Reno to face Nevada on Saturday. The Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3) lost at Colorado State, 77-66, on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.