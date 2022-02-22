A four-game losing streak is done.
Similar to a prior four-game skid this season in Mountain West Conference action, the Aggies ended it with a big home win. This time it was at the expense of New Mexico.
The Aggie men’s basketball team came out hot, cooled off a bit, but never relented on defense. USU rolled to a 81-56 victory late Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in front of 7,102 fans.
“We had a really good mentality,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who had game bests in points (21) and rebounds (10). “I thought we were locked in despite the loss at Boise last game. That really showed tonight. I thought we didn’t have a lot of mental lapses, and we were composed.”
The only suspense left was whether Brock Miller would hit a 3-pointer. The answer is yes.
At the 14:11 mark of the second half, Brandon Horvath passed up a shot in the paint and found a wide-open Miller in the corner by the Aggie bench. Miller drilled the trey to the delight of the crowd, who chanted “Mr. Clean.”
“Obviously, tonight having Brock back was huge,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... I thought he did really well. He just provides an intensity, a leadership that is so important for any team. He means a ton to us, and I think you saw the reaction of all of his teammates and coaches, how excited everybody was just to see him get back in there, regardless of whether he made a shot or didn’t, that didn’t really matter. Just his presence was so important.”
Miller had missed 15 games – 14 straight – with back problems, but returned Tuesday to the delight of the home crowd. The senior played 12 minutes Tuesday, scoring three points on 1 of 3 shooting and grabbed a rebound.
“It was unbelievable and I’m really humbled with the opportunity I’ve been given to play,” Miller said. “When it’s taken away a little bit from bad health, you realize how great it is to be out there. Shout out to the HURD and all the fans. … Brandon (Horvath) made a really great pass for a wide-open three. It felt great to be back on the floor.”
The win was the fifth straight for USU (16-13, 7-9 MW) against New Mexico (11-17, 3-11). The Lobos left Logan with a three-game losing streak.
The Aggies led for 38:34 minutes of the game and by double digits for more than 35 of those minutes.
“First and foremost, it’s great to get a win for our guys,” Odom said. “We had a tough stretch. Losing four in a row is really hard for our guys.”
Joining Bean in double-digit scoring was Horvath (19), Sean Bairstow (12) and Steven Ashworth (10). Eleven different Aggies scored. Ashworth had a game-best six assists.
New Mexico was led by Jamal Mashburn, Jr., with 13 points. KJ Jenkins came off the bench to add 12, and Jay Allen-Tovar chipped in 10, to go along with a team-best six boards.
“Just a week ago today, we beat the number one team in the league, and we’ve allowed fatigue, mentally and physically, to just sap our spirit and zap our enthusiasm and we’re just not ourselves right now at all,” Lobo head coach Richard Pitino said. “Now are we a great team when we are ourselves? No, we’re a building team. But we have to get back home and establish some type of identity. We were playing hard there even before the Wyoming game and even against Colorado State, we competed. The last two games, we did not compete at all. … Just telling it how it is.”
Missing from the New Mexico scoring leaders was Jaelen House, who was held to a measly two points – 15 below his average. House was 1 of 8 from the field.
“He (House) didn’t play the last 10 minutes, but he is not easy to guard,” Odom said. “The shot he made was tough with our guy having a hand in his face. We were hoping to put them in situations that were hard.”
The Aggies won the first meeting, 90-87, in overtime after trailing by 15 at halftime. They did not want to go that route the second time around.
The Lobos scored first, but then it was all Aggies. Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run. Horvath also drilled a trey, Bean hit a jumper and then Bean and Horvath had dunks as New Mexico called a timeout.
Despite cold and windy conditions outside, USU was red hot to start the game, hitting its first eight shots of the game, including going 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. The Aggies built a 20-7 lead at the 14:41 mark of the opening half.
Miller checked in to a loud ovation and played four minutes as the Aggies kept adding to their advantage.
An 8-0 surge gave the hosts a 38-16 lead and during the run the students broke out the “Up by 20” chant.
The Lobos did score the final five points of the half, as USU took a 38-21 lead into the break. The Aggies shot 53.3 percent from the field, while New Mexico shot 30 percent.
USU started the second half with a bang, going on a 7-1 run to take a 45-22 lead. RJ Eytle-Rock converted a three-point play to highlight the surge.
The largest lead of the game came at the 3:57 mark when Trevin Dorius sank two foul shots to cap a 8-0 run and five USU a 76-47 lead. The free throws also were the “ice cream” shots as the crowd chanted “We want ice cream.” When the Aggies reach 75 points, fans can get a free frozen custard at Culver’s.
“I looked up and saw 20 points with more than 14 minutes to play and thought, wow, we are on pace to score 100,” Bean said. “We didn’t do that, but we got ice cream.”
The mood hasn’t changed a lot, even with the losses as Odom pointed out. But after a win, the Aggies seemed to have extra skip to their step.
“I thought we did a good job getting back to our brand of basketball and sharing the ball,” Bean said. “We had 23 assists, 11 turnovers, so that’s pretty solid. Had good games from everybody. Definitely have to give Brock (Miller) a shoutout for that 3-pointer. That was probably the loudest this arena has gotten all year, so that was exciting for him to get his groove back and get back out there.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 52 in the Kenpom rankings, while New Mexico checked in at No. 152. … Ryan Odom joins Tim Duryea and Dutch Belnap for the most wins for a first-year head coach at 16 and counting, which ties for fifth. … The Aggies finished with 23 assists and are now 12-0 on the season when recording at least 20 dimes in a game. … USU won the rebound battle, 42-34 and are now 15-4 on the season when outrebounding an opponent. … The Aggies are 12-2 on the season when four or more players reach double figures in scoring. … Brock Miller played in his 115th career game at USU, which ties him with Greg Grant for 18th for most career games. … With his 17th double-double of the season, Justin Bean is now tied with Wayne Estes and Ed Gregg for the fifth most in a season. Bean also moved past Preston Medlin (1,368) in career scoring and into 18th place as he now has 1,377 career points. … Szymon Zapala came off the bench and tied his career high in rebounds with six. … Zee Hamoda also came off the bench and grabbed a career-best four boards. … Sophomore Travis Wagstaff scored his first career points, sinking two free throws. … All 14 players that dressed saw at least two minutes of action with 11 of them scoring. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Lobos, 31-12.
GAME BALL
Justin Bean gets it again. The senior was like the Energizer Bunny Tuesday night, finishing with a game-best 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also made his only free throw attempt. Bean grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season. The forward also dished out five assists, came up with two steals and blocked a shot in 32 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Aggies recorded four slams in the first 20 minutes. Justin Bean got things started with a steal and coast-to-coast drive for a dunk three minutes into the contest. On the following Aggie possession, Brandon Horvath took a pass from Steven Ashworth and threw it down. Nine minutes into the game, Szymon Zapala was on the receiving end of a pass from Rylan Jones for a dunk. Sean Bairstow drove down the lane and threw down a one-handed slam at the 8:15 mark. There were no dunks in the second half.
There were no charges drawn in the first or second half.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 22, Justin Bean 18, Trevin Dorius 16, Sean Bairstow 10, Szymon Zapala 4, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 23, Steven Ashworth 5, Max Shulga 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Sean Bairstow 3, Brandon Horvath 3, Justin Bean 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for their final regular season game in the Spectrum. They host Colorado State on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Rams (21-4, 11-4) host Wyoming on Wednesday night. Colorado State won the first meeting this season in Fort Collins, 77-72.