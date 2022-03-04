It was a second half worth remembering for the Aggies late Friday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
The Utah State men’s basketball team shook off a slow start, had the lead by halftime and blew the game open in the second half at San Jose State. The Aggies ended the regular season on a good note with a 75-52 Mountain West Conference victory against the Spartans.
“A great win for us,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I thought the stop we got at the end of the first half was important. One of the biggest keys for us was coming out of halftime, our guys going on a quick four-stop run. That gave us a cushion and led to a great second half for us.”
The win ended a three-game road losing streak for the Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MW) and guaranteed USU of a winning season. It was the eighth straight win against SJSU (8-22, 1-17), and the 29th in the last 30 meetings.
“It was a good team win for us,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who recorded his 19th double-double of the season with game highs in points (18) and rebounds (11). “We shared the ball a lot better in the second half. Defense was good all night. ... We were the physical team and got a lot of offensive rebounds (13). That helped us a lot. Proud of the team.”
The Aggies played without Brock Miller and Steven Ashworth. Miller stayed home to be his wife and brand new son that was born on Wednesday. Ashworth was with the team, but has a hip-pointer and rested Friday.
“Steven was amazing on the bench,” Odom said. “Our focus today was four minutes at a time, because that’s how you get leads. What Steven was doing was keeping the score each four minutes and calling out the score. He was really engaged and present throughout because he believes in this team.”
Bean agreed.
“We want to get Steven Ashworth back out there as quick as we can,” Bean said. “But his voice tonight and throughout the season has been monumental for us. Having him was huge, even though he didn’t play.”
Up six points with less than 13 minutes to play, USU went on a 17-6 surge that put the game away. Bean had three treys during that stretch and tipped in a missed shot by a teammate to record 11 points during a span of just over five minutes. Brandon Horvath capped the surge with a driving layup to give the Aggies a 58-41 lead.
“Coaches told us before that we have to be confident and know the ball is going in the hole when we shoot it,” Bean said. “I thought the quality of our shots was really good.”
While Bean heated up from long range, so did the rest of the Aggies. USU matched a season-high mark of 50 percent from beyond the arc, making 11 of 22 3-point attempts. Max Shulga came off the bench and drilled all three of his long range shots.
“Max was awesome, incredible tonight,” Odom said of Shulga, who is from Kyiv, Ukraine and has been dealing with anxiety of his family being there. “With Steven out, he was going to have more of a role. His defense was excellent and then he got going offensively in the second half. ... With all that Max is going through right now, our entire team and community is behind him. For him to be able to play is an amazing thing.”
USU finished the game by scoring the final seven points for its largest lead of the game. The Aggies outscored the Spartans, 47-26, in the second half.
Bean was joined in double-figure scoring by Brandon Horvath (16), Sean Bairstow (13) and Shulga (11) off the bench. Horvath grabbed eight rebounds, while Rylan Jones finished with eight points, six rebound and a game-high five assists.
“It was a really balanced scoring attack,” Bean said. “The best way to get everyone involved is to run in transition. I thought that was a huge key to the game. We ran hard once we got the rebound. Everyone contributed.”
The Spartans were led by Trey Anderson with 12 points, while Shon Anderson and MJ Amey, Jr., came of the bench to add 11 points each. Omari Moore came into the game as SJSU’s leading scorer at 13.3 points a game, but finished with six points and fouled out with 7:13 left to play.
It was an ugly start for the Aggies as they missed their first six shots to start the game and had four turnovers three minutes into the game. The Spartans couldn’t take full advantage, only building a 7-2 lead five minutes into the contest.
“It was a slow start,” Bean said. “... We made some adjustments and started making smarter plays.”
Horvath helped spark a 9-0 run by USU. He hit a 3-pointer and made a jumper. Bean took a pass from Shulga and scored a layup to give the visitors an 11-7 lead with 11:55 left in the opening half.
Another Horvath trey gave the Aggies their largest lead of the first half, 16-10, midway through the first half.
Then USU went back to turning the ball over. The Aggies went nearly four minutes without scoring and had four turnovers as the Spartans reeled off nine unanswered points to take a 19-16 lead with 6:37 left in the first half.
Shulga, Jones and RJ Eytle-Rock each hit 3-pointers as USU retook the lead. There were three lead changes and three ties over the first 20 minutes. The Aggies took a 28-26 lead into the break, despite 10 turnovers.
“Coach told us we needed to be hungry tonight,” Bean said. “... We did a good job of sticking together, and that’s probably what I’m most proud of.”
Jones took his third charge of the game early in the second half, and the Aggies scored the first seven points of half No. 2. Jones drilled a 3-pointer to give USU a 35-26 lead and prompt a SJSU timeout.
The Spartans got within six, but then the Aggies went on the game-deciding run.
“Now we get to get ready for the Mountain West Tournament,” Odom said. “... We’ve got to go all in on game one and that be our primary focus. One game and one opponent at a time.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 56 in the Kenpom rankings, while San Jose State checked in at No. 286. … The Aggies used their 10th different starting lineup of the season with Rylan Jones, RJ Eytle-Rock, Sean Bairstow, Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath. … In all 17 wins this season, USU has scored at least 70 points. … With 18 assists Friday night, the Aggies have now recorded at least 15 assists in 23 games this season. … USU won the battle of the boards, 42-24, and is 16-4 on the year when outrebounding an opponent. ... In games decided by 20 or more points, the Aggies are 7-0 this season. … With his 19th double-double on the season, Justin Bean is tied with Mike Santos for second in a season. It also gives Bean 45 for his career, which ties Greg Grant for second in a career, as well as ties Nevada’s Jordan Caroline for second in MW career double-doubles. Bean also moved into a tie with Marvin Roberts (55) for most career games with at least 10 rebounds. Bean now has 305 rebounds this season and becomes just the third Aggie to have two seasons of at least 300 rebounds, joining Roberts and Cornell Green. He also moved past Dan Conway (1,398) and into 17th place on the career scoring list as Bean now has 1,405 points. ... Brandon Horvath reached double figures in scoring for the 12th straight game. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Spartans, 68-22, the sixth most-played opponent for USU.
GAME BALL
With his 45th career double-double, Justin Bean gets the ball. The senior scored a game-best 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 of 5 from long range, and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. He had 15 of his points in the second half. Bean also had three assists and played 38 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks in the first half by the Aggies. Justin Bean threw down the first Aggie dunk seven minutes into the second half off a pass from Sean Bairstow. In the closing minutes, Brandon Horvath grabbed a rebound and slammed it home.
Rylan Jones added to his team lead in the charge department, taking two in the first half, both within a minute of each other. Jones took his third of the game early in the second half.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 24, Justin Bean 20, Trevin Dorius 16, Sean Bairstow 10, Szymon Zapala 4, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 26, Steven Ashworth 6, Max Shulga 4, Brandon Horvath 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Sean Bairstow 3, Justin Bean 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will now prepare for the Mountain West Conference Tournament. They will be the seventh seed and play 10th-seeded Air Force (11-17, 4-13) next Wednesday in Las Vegas. The game is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. in the Thomas and Mack.