ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was not the ending to the regular season the Aggies wanted.
Far from it, in fact.
Utah State let another double-digit lead in the second half get away Saturday evening at Dreamstyle Arena in The Pit. Give the host Lobos credit. New Mexico played strong down the stretch on its Senior Night to notch a Mountain West men’s basketball victory, 66-64, in front of 11,215 fans.
“We had a lot of opportunities to make plays throughout the game,” said Aggie guard Sam Merrill, who had 18 points. “We missed four or five layups in the first half, like wide-open layups. We made some defensive mistakes as well. We had a lot of opportunities to close it out, just couldn’t do it. Credit to them for making some plays. We left a lot out there.”
Trailing by four with less than 90 seconds to play, the Lobos (18-13, 7-11 MW) scored seven straight points over a span of 68 seconds to take a 66-63 lead with 22 ticks left on the clock.
The Aggies (23-8, 12-6) got a look, but a 3-point shot by Diogo Brito did not go down. Neemias Queta grabbed a rebound and was fouled in a wild scramble. With 1.3 seconds to play, Queta made the front end of a one-and-one and intentionally missed the second one, but didn’t draw iron, so the Lobos got the ball. Lobo Makuach Maluach missed the front end of a one-and-one with 0.6 seconds to play, and Justin Bean grabbed the rebound and heaved a shot that ricocheted off the backboard.
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Aggies, who entered the day with the longest streak. It also snapped a three-game winning streak against New Mexico.
“Congrats to New Mexico,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought they played very, very well, certainly answered the bell when we went up on them by 14. We need to finish that game off, but give them credit because they made a lot of plays and we didn’t. … When we made mistakes, they made us pay.”
The win snapped a five-game losing skid by the Lobos, who had dropped 10 of their last 12.
While New Mexico finished the game on 7-0 run, it used a 8-0 burst to tie the game and part of that was helped with a flagrant foul on last year’s Aggie hero at New Mexico, Abel Porter. After turning the ball over, Porter hustled back and fouled Vance Jackson hard as both players went tumbling to the court. Porter, who took a long time to get up and had to be helped off the court to a chorus of boos, was eventually ejected from the game with a flagrant two foul.
Jackson hit both free throws, and the Lobos scored on the ensuing possession. Another turnover gave the hosts the ball again, and they scored to make it 57-57 with 3:35 to play.
“Abel is an unbelievable kid and I know how it looked,” Smith said. “I thought he was trying to make a play on the ball, but obviously it was ruled the other way. It certainly was a big play in the game, and it started with a turnover.”
Still the Aggies managed to build a 63-59 lead with 1:58 to play when Brito made a free throw and then drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Merrill.
“I felt we had control in a tight game, and we were playing from in front,” Smith said.
But it wasn’t enough.
Queta joined Merrill in double figures with 18 points and pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds.
Jackson led the Lobos with 17 points. Corey Manigault netted 16 points, while Maluach and Zane Martin had 10 points each. JaQuan Lyle had a game-best 10 assists.
USU had 17 turnovers, which New Mexico turned into 23 points.
“We had some silly turnovers … and we just can’t have them late in a game like that,” Merrill said. “I missed a lot of wide open shots. We have lots of things to look back on these next couple of days. Hopefully, we can improve because we are probably going to play these guys again on Thursday.”
The Lobos jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the early going. The Aggies responded with a 6-0 run to surge in front, 8-7. That was a sign of things to come for the first half.
There were eight lead changes over the first 20 minutes, and the game was tied twice.
USU used a 8-2 surge to build its largest lead in the opening half, 25-20. Sean Bairstow drove in for two to start the spurt. Queta capped it with a layup off a Bairstow pass with 7:18 left in the first half.
The Lobos scored eight unanswered points to get back in front just before the break. The Aggies went more than three minutes without scoring.
New Mexico took a 33-32 lead into the break.
USU scored the first four points of the second half and then Merrill hit a pair of 3-pointers as the visitors got in front 42-38 with 15:19 left in the contest. The second trey by Merrill was the beginning of a 13-0 run. Merrill hit another to end the run and give the Aggies a 52-38 lead with 11:45 to play.
After going more than four minutes without scoring, the Lobos hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers. Three different New Mexico players stroked triples as the hosts clawed back to within 52-47 midway through the second half.
“They (Lobos) deserve some credit for hitting three straight threes,” Merrill said.
After neither team could score for three minutes, the Lobos used a 8-0 run to tie the game at 57-57. And it was back and forth until the fateful last New Mexico run.
“Our mindset was good, but obviously not good enough if you are missing layups and having silly turnovers,” Merrill said. “We just weren’t quite ready for the crowd. They got into us, and we weren’t good enough.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 37 in the NET rankings, while the Lobos were at No. 158. … Coming into the game these were two of the highest scoring teams in the MW. New Mexico was averaging 77.2, which ranks second in the league, while USU was right behind at 77.1. … The Utah State indoor track team was at the game after competing in the Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque the past three days. They cheered loud throughout the game, but were drowned out at the end. … USU is 1-5 on the season when having just two players score in double figures. … The Aggies are now 22-3 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 37-27. … New Mexico was just the 13th USU opponent to shoot better than 40 percent from the field as the Lobos made 44.8 percent of their shots. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 22nd straight time this year, 28th time this season and 105th time in his career. The career double-figure scoring games ties Greg Grant (105) for second. … Diogo Brito played in his 117th game to move into a tie with Eric Franson, Dan Conway and Gilbert Pete for 12th on the career list at USU. The senior also had a team-best seven assists. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Lobos, 26-12.
ANOTHER BAIRSTOW
Lobo fans had some found memories when they heard the last name of Bairstow Saturday night. But this Bairstow was playing on the opposing team.
Freshman Sean Bairstow was playing in The Pit for the first time, but has been here before. His older brother, Cameron Bairstow, was a star for the Lobos and drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2014.
The younger Bairstow checked into the game at the 12:56 mark of the first half, scored four points and had an assist during a 8-2 run.
The Aggie Bairstow played six minutes in the first half and did not see any action in the second half. He finished with four points, a rebound and an assist.
GAME BALL
Queta gets the nod. The sophomore center recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Queta was 8 of 12 from the field and 2 of 3 from the foul line. Queta, who played 34 minutes, also had an assist and blocked a shot.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There was a missed dunk attempt, but that was it over the first 20 minutes for USU.
The first Aggie dunk came at the 14:16 mark of the second half when Queta threw down a pass from Brito. Two minutes later, Queta picked up another with a tip-in dunk.
Season count: Queta 22, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 9, Justin Bean 8, Brito 7, Sean Bairstow 4, Roche Grootfaam 3, Brock Miller 2.
UP NEXT
It’s on to the Mountain West Tournament for the Aggies. They get a first-round bye and will play on Thursday in Las Vegas. Their opponent will be the winner of seventh- and 10th-seed game, which pits New Mexico against San Jose State. USU is the second seed and its game on Thursday will be at 7 p.m.