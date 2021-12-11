After opening the month of December with back-to-back losses for the first time since 2014, the Aggies halted that skid in a big way Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Utah State jumped in front right out of the gates and never looked back against New Orleans, a Southland Conference team. The Aggies played 14 athletes with 12 of them scoring in a 82-50 victory over the Privateers in front of 8,727 fans.
“It was a good game,” USU guard RJ Eytle-Rock said. “It was a game we definitely needed coming off two tough losses we felt like we should’ve won. Coach in the locker room said, ‘How are we going to respond tonight?’ and I felt like we responded the right way, and ended with a good win.”
The 50 points allowed was a season low for USU (7-3), who ended a two-game skid. The game was not as close as the final score as the Aggies led by 46 points with 7:38 minutes to play.
“Great win for us,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “A lot of contributors throughout the game. … For us, it was all about what was the response going to be at the beginning of this game. I thought our starters got us off to an excellent start to the game.”
The Aggies held the Privateers (3-7) to 28.6 percent shooting from the field, which was a season low for an opponent. New Orleans only brought seven players on the trip as others were dealing with health protocols.
“It was fun,” USU’s Trevin Dorius said.“I think that as a team, it’s one of the most fun teams I’ve ever played with, the way that we share and move the ball is really special and unique to our team. …. You’ve got to give New Orleans credit. They came in with seven guys and they played their hearts out. Overall, it was fun. Respect those guys a lot and I’m really happy with the way that it turned out.”
The 14 Aggies that played saw at least three minutes of action. While the team had an enjoyable outing, there was a bit of a downer. With 9:51 left in the game, Sean Bairstow suffered a compound fracture in his left pinky. He exited the arena and left a trail of blood.
“I don’t know anything yet,” Odom said. “I know it broke the skin. … Hopefully, he is okay. I feel bad because he is playing well and we need him.”
Bairstow had just returned from an injury, missing the first six games of the season. He played 18 minutes before getting hurt Saturday.
Eytle-Rock and Justin Bean led the Aggies with 14 points each. It was a season-high for Eytle-Rock, and he matched his career-high with four 3-pointers.
“I’ve been getting in the gym and my coaches have been trying to give me confidence to really just shoot the ball and stay aggressive,” Eytle-Rock said.
Dorius came off the bench to match his career high with 12 points and grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, which was a season high. He had four dunks in the game.
“There is something cool about getting that first dunk,” Dorius said. “Basketball is a game of confidence and when you see that call go in, it really helps. One leads to another.”
USU’s Rylan Jones matched his career best in assists with 11.
“Rylan is a great facilitator,” Eytle-Rock said. “Once he gets in there, he looks outside or for guys cutting. He definitely helps our offense.”
Simeon Kirkland led New Orleans with a double-double as he had 14 points and 14 rebounds. He was the lone Privateer to reach double figures in scoring.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever made an excuse as a program, as a team, as a city or as a university,” New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger said. “Our job is to show up, to be there for our teammates, to be there for our university, to be there for our city and represent the best we can. Now, would I have loved for us not to shoot 28.6 percent for the night? 100 percent. But I don’t know if anybody missed one of these daggone shots on purpose. Through all of the adversity we’ve been through this week, we wanted to come and play as hard as we can and try to figure out ways outside of the box to try to shorten the game.”
Eytle-Rock got the Aggies started with a 3-pointer 15 seconds into the game. After a Privateer bucket, USU scored 12 unanswered points. Steven Ashworth capped the surge with a 3-pointer, giving the hosts a 15-2 lead four minutes into the contest.
“Hitting that first shot definitely helped me get into a rhythm,” Eytle-Rock said. “... It was a great start to the game. The fans were involved and gave us some energy. Everyone was hitting shots from the jump.”
New Orleans got within eight after a 6-0 run, but the Aggies responded with surges of 7-0 and then 6-0 to take a 31-12 lead on a Brandon Horvath dunk with four-and-a-half minutes left in the opening half.
USU finished off the first 20 minutes with a 15-0 run. Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trigger the surge. Zee Hamoda hit a 3-pointer to send the hosts into halftime with a 48-17 lead.
New Orleans used a 6-0 run early in the second half to get within 53-25, but would get no closer.
Three straight dunks – one by Bean and two by Dorius – sparked a 13-0 run. Dorius had six points during the surge, and Norbert Thelissen made a layup off a pass from Jones to give USU its largest lead of the game, 75-29.
The Aggies went deep on their bench, and the Privateers had runs of 7-0 and 9-0 to make the score a little more respectable.
“It was a pretty clean game all around for us,” Odom said. “We knew they were going to be very physical around the rim and they were going to try and get the ball inside on us. I thought Brandon (Horvath) and (Justin) Bean did a nice job of keeping it out of there and when it did get in there, they got their hands on some balls and then we got some help down in there as well. I thought our offense went from there. We were able to get out in transition. Rylan (Jones) made some really good passes ahead. I thought our guys overall were really looking for one another and I think that just continued throughout the game.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 62 in the Kenpom rankings, while New Orleans checked in at No. 298. ... The Aggies outrebounded the Privateers, 40-38, and are now 7-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent. … USU tied its season high for assists for the third time this year with 26 dimes on 31 made field goals. … The Aggies were 7 of 11 from the foul line, with those seven made free throws a season low … USU had a season-high 11 steals and a season-best five blocked shots. Rylan Jones had four steals to lead the team, while Sean Bairstow blocked two shots and tied his career high with five assists. … The Aggie bench outscored the Privateers, 35-2, and are now 5-0 when they outscore the opponents reserves. … Justin Bean moved past Spencer Nelson (800) for eighth in career rebounds as he now has 805. Nelson was an assistant coach at USU and recruited Bean, inviting him to walk on. … Bean also has scored in double figures for 20 straight games, dating back to last season. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Privateers 3-1.
GAME BALL
Trevin Dorius came off the bench and gave the Aggies a big lift. The junior center was perfect from the field, going 6 of 6. His 12 points matched his career high. He also had a team-best nine rebounds, which is a season high. Dorius also blocked a shot and played 11 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Less than four minutes into the contest, Justin Bean had the first dunk, throwing down a long pass from Rylan Jones. Jones then found Trevin Dorius for a slam midway through the opening half. Jones continued to share the wealth, finding Brandon Horvath for a dunk with four-and-a-half minutes left in the first half.
It became a dunkfest in the second half. During a two-minute span there were four dunks as Dorius had three of them, taking passes from Bean and Brock Miller and then slamming home a rebound. Bean had the other dunk off a pass from Sean Bairstow.
Jones also took the only charge of the first 20 minutes, standing his ground with 4:47 left in the first half. He took another charge in the early going of the second half. Travis Wagstaff took a charge late in the game to join the season count.
Season dunk count: Dorius 9, Bean 7, Horvath 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Bairstow 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Jones 15, Max Shulga 1, Horvath 1, Bean 1, Steven Ashworth 1, Wagstaff 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies travel to Ogden for a game with in-state rival Weber State on Wednesday. The Wildcats (9-1) won their first eight games to start the season. They beat ME Fort Kent on Saturday, 82-36. Tipoff at the Dee Events Center is set for7 p.m