When their deficit reached double digits during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 college football season, it was lights out for the Aggies.
So when Utah State trailed Washington State 23-11 midway through the fourth quarter in the season opener for both teams, the chances of a comeback were extremely slim for the hosts. But, to their credit, the Aggies were undaunted and found paydirt twice in less than six minutes of game time en route to a thrilling 26-23 triumph over the Cougars in a game that ended early Sunday morning in Pullman, Washington.
It was USU’s first road victory over an opponent from a Power 5 Conference in 50 years and the program’s first double digit comeback in the fourth quarter since its famous 35-31 win at Hawaii in 2011.
“It was a big win,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “Fun night. A long trip home, but man even a trip getting home at 4:30 in the morning’s fun after a big win. I’m excited for the guys, excited for the fan base.”
It was a gutsy performance by the Aggies, who managed to prevail despite a couple of missed opportunities in the red zone and despite losing the turnover battle, 2-0. Both USU quarterbacks, Logan Bonner and Andrew Peasley, were each responsible for a costly turnover, but the Cougars only managed to turn those takeaways into three points.
The Aggies refused to wilt when they made a potential game-defining mistake and, quite frankly were the better team. USU finished with more rushing yards, (226 to 172), more passing yards (219 to 211), more total yards (441 to 368) and more first downs (25-20) than WSU, and the visitors even won the time of possession battle, 30:21 to 29:39.
In addition to being balanced on offense, the Aggies were rock solid at all three levels defensively and came through with more sacks (2.0 to 0) and tackles for loss (8.0 to 4.0) than the Cougars. Both defenses broke up four passes.
Senior defensive end Jaylin Bannerman sparkled off the bench for the Aggies as he contributed with 2.5 tackles for loss, including one sack. USU’s other sack was by Miami transfer and fellow DE Patrick Joyner, and it resulted in a second quarter safety.
“I feel like coach (Ephraim) Banda and this new team, new coaches, I felt like we just had a different mentality going into this game,” said USU safety Dominic Tatum, who matched linebacker Justin Rice with a team-high seven tackles, and broke up a pass in the end zone. “We felt we were the underdogs and we just wanted to make big plays and be fast, physical and tackle (well).”
Meanwhile, the Aggies moved the ball capably throughout the evening, but their drives stalled once they reached the red zone or even crossed midfield in the opening half. USU only managed to score three offensive points on 186 total yards during the first two quarters.
The Aggies were much more efficient offensively in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. USU’s first march to paydirt in the final quarter covered 70 yards on 15 plays, and the second was a 10-play, 78-yard drive.
The game-winning touchdown likely wouldn’t have happened had USU’s defense not forced the Cougars to go three and out on their final possession of the game.
USU’s big men up front dominated the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter. Aggie running backs Calvin Tyler Jr., John Gentry and Elelyon Noa all came through with clutch rushes in the fourth and all three athletes carried the ball at least 10 times in the contest. Tyler Jr. led the way with 84 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, plus he also caught a big swing pass from Bonner to convert a fourth down on the game-winning drive — one play after slipping on what would have been an easy third-down conversion.
“I was really pleased with the O-line,” Anderson said. “We didn’t give up a sack. It got scary back there a couple of times, but we didn’t give up a sack and rushed for over 200 (yards) against a Pac-12 opponent. Those all are good numbers. We used a lot of different running backs, like we talked about by committee. I thought Calvin had a really good game, but you saw key plays from a lot of different guys, and that’s probably going to be the formula moving forward.”
Bonner took USU’s first offensive snaps of the 2021 campaign. The Arkansas State transfer then proceeded to rotate every other series with Peasley for the majority of the game.
However, Anderson did leave Bonner in for the final two possessions, and the decision ultimately paid off. After all, No. 1 completed his final 11 passes. The last-second completion was a 7-yard slant to Deven Thompkins for a touchdown with :13 remaining in the contest. Bonner then found Derek Wright for the ensuing two-point conversion pass.
Anderson has yet to make a decision on who the starting quarterback will be moving forward, and said both aforementioned signal callers will likely play in USU’s home opener this Friday evening against North Dakota.
Bonner ended up completing 17 of 24 passes for 143 yards. Thompkins, who snared a lovely 45-yard bomb from Peasley in the first quarter, finished with 94 yards on eight catches and was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday. Wright and Justin McGriff — who came through with a huge 11-yard reception on third-and-nine on the game-winning drive — each contributed with a career-high-tying four catches.
BOND UPDATE
USU star safety Shaq Bond left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. Fortunately for the Aggies, it does not appear to be a serious injury.
“He’s questionable for (this) week, there’s no doubt,” Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “He took a shot on the knee (and) did not return and play. He did feel better yesterday. We’ll be anxious to see kind of how he responds. I think the knee is structural going to be fine, the question is how quickly can he get back to full mobility and really being able to run on it and cut on it like you want.”
TERRELL UPDATE
Starting tight end Carson Terrell did not play against Washington State, due to “medical reasons,” Anderson said, but “he should be fine this week.”
“He was cleared to play physically, but we held him just to be really smart and safe moving forward,” Anderson said.
COLES HONORED
Utah State kicker Connor Coles was selected as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring 10 points against the Cougars. The senior was successful on all three of his field goal attempts — from 23, 39 and 28 yards out — plus his only PAT. Coles has yet to miss any of his six field goals as an Aggie.
Coles highlighted another solid performance on special teams by the Aggies, who got a clutch punt from Stephen Kotsanlee that was downed at the 1-yard line by Zahodri Jackson. That big play led to Joyner’s sack for a safety.
“We played sound, solid ball in the special teams phase,” Anderson said. “(We) didn’t get the big, explosive play we wanted, but we got solid play and that’s a great first step for us. I do think we can by dynamic in that area. We weren’t necessarily Saturday night, but we were efficient and effective, and that puts you in a position to win.”
BIG MOMENT FOR TYLER JR.
USU’s first-string tailback spent his first four seasons at Oregon State, where he never experienced success against Pac-12 rival Washington State. The Beavers went 0-4 against the Cougars during Tyler’s time in Corvallis.
Needless to say, Saturday’s result was sweet revenge for the Beaumont, Texas, native.
“My last game on that field (at OSU) ... was a horrible feeling for me because we were supposed to go bowling that year, and we lost the game with a minute left on a fourth-and-one (play) we didn’t convert, and they went down the field and scored,” Tyler Jr. said. “... So it felt great when we got the dub. Man, I was emotional. I don’t know if anybody saw it, but I was emotional after the game. ... It was just a blessing to get that dub.”