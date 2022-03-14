While it’s not the Big Dance, there are still many interesting and intriguing matchups in the first round of the NIT.
One of those first-round men’s basketball games will be taking place at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Tuesday night. Utah State, who is seeded fourth in its bracket, will be hosting Oregon from the Pac-12. The Aggies (18-15) and Ducks (19-14) will tip off at 7 o’clock, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
First-year USU head coach joked Monday about the game being blacked out in Cache Valley as he encouraged fans to show up at the Spectrum. As of Monday evening, there were more than a thousand tickets for sale. Tickets are $15, and students get in free with an ID, thanks to a “generous donation.”
“We feel extremely fortunate and blessed to play one more game here in the Spectrum,” Odom said. “I know our fans are excited about it. ... We’ve appreciative of the students getting in for free. It’s a tremendous gift.”
Both teams would obviously like to be playing later in the week. Oregon reached the Sweet Sixteen a year ago, while USU has earned trips to the NCAA Tournament three straight seasons — 2020 was canceled because of COVID.
“We are playing a team that has advanced in the NCAA Tournament and has expectations of doing that every single year,” Odom said. “We want to be there one day. We are working to get there.”
The Aggies had a solid non-conference part of the season, suffered some injuries and illness and it showed during the start of league play. USU did have some good wins in Mountain West Conference action, but suffered through two losing streaks. Going to Las Vegas last week for the conference tournament, the Aggies knew they had to win to go dancing.
USU lost to then No. 23 Colorado State, 53-51, in the quarterfinals of the MW tournament. The Rams hit a game-winning shot with 1.8 seconds to play.
“We’ve had some tough, close losses, certainly the last game against Colorado State,” Odom said. “You are going to have some of those. Given all that has happened to this team, there has never been anyone give up.”
Oregon has stumbled down the stretch. The Ducks will come to Logan having lost six of their last eight games. However, one of those victories came against then No. 12 UCLA, 68-63.
In fact, Oregon has three wins against Top 25 opponents this season. The Ducks swept UCLA, who was ranked No. 3 and No. 12 at the time of the victories, and then No. 5 USC.
The Ducks leading scorer, guard Will Richardson has missed the last three games. His status for Tuesday is unknown. He averages 14.1 points a game.
Oregon has three other starters that are averaging double figures in guards Jacob Young (12.1) and De’Vion Harmon (10.5) and forward Quincy Guerrier (10.3). Center N’Faly Dante is the top rebounder at 6.1 boards an outing.
“We don’t know about Richardson, but he is a dynamite guard,” Odom said. “Young was tremendous at Texas and Rutgers before transferring to Oregon. He is similar to (San Diego State’s Matt) Bradley, but more of a point guard. No. 13 (Guerrier) is a transfer from Syracuse and can really shoot it. ... They have a bevy of bigs that really impact the game at the rim.”
Dante is 6-foot-11, while two 7-foot freshmen come off the bench in Isaac Johnson and Nate Bittle. Franck Kepnang is 6-11 and leads the team in blocked shots with 1.2 a game.
Odom said the Ducks are the fastest team the Aggies have faced this year.
“They get turnovers and stops, and their bigs are gone,” Odom said. “We really have to do a good job in transition defense. We have to get our defense set.”
It was a quick turnaround for both teams as they did not find out they would be playing until Sunday evening. However, the Aggies have the luxury of playing at home. The Ducks had to fly east.
“The NIT is a big tournament, a big deal,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity. ... I’m excited to see all the fans again. I didn’t know I would get to see them again. I gave away a couple of pairs of shoes at the last (home) game. I’m out of shoes and have none to giveaway, so hopefully no one asks.”
Bean continues to lead the Aggies, putting up 17.7 points and grabbing 9.8 rebounds a game. Bean is the only player in the country this season with more than 575 points, 315 rebounds and 50 steals. Brandon Horvath is the only other USU player averaging double figures in scoring at 13.8. Sean Bairstow is close at 9.4.
“I was shocked to see we (Aggies) have never won a home game in the NIT,” Bean said. “It’s on our minds, but we are going to take it one game at a time. There is a championship, a trophy at the end of this. We will get after it and have fun. We want to give this home crowd something to cheer about tomorrow night.”
Four USU seniors — Bean, Horvath, Brock Miller and RJ Eytle-Rock — will be trying to have a better last game at home. On Senior Night, Colorado State rained on the party, winning 66-55.
“I’m excited to see the Spectrum 10,000 deep,” Bean said. “I think it’s pretty cool to get to play at home again. ... It’s crazy to be back home. We get a chance to rewrite the past. We are excited and humbled by the opportunity. We are going to get after it and play for each other.”
There are also some more incentives for USU. The Aggies currently have a 9-6 home record this season and have won at least 10 games inside the Spectrum in each of its last 28 years, dating back to 1992-93 season. USU last hosted a Power-5 opponent during the 2013-14 season when it posted an 87-68 win against Mississippi State. The last Pac-12 opponent to play in Logan was USC during that same season as USU notched a 78-65 win against the Trojans.
“We feel very fortunate to play in this tournament,” Odom said. “It’s zero and zero for everybody at this point. ... We hope we play well tomorrow. The guys are loose and excited for the opportunity to play again.
“The field is really, really strong. We are playing a great opponent in Oregon, who has had a similar season in a lot of ways to us. They have had some great wins and hard losses.”
The USU-Oregon winner will get to play the winner of top-seeded Texas A&M-Alcorn State in the next round. BYU also made the NIT field as a two seed and will host Long Beach State.
Tickets for USU’s first round NIT game against Oregon are on sale at www.utahstateaggies.com for $15 a seat.