After nearly a week off, the Aggies are back at it Wednesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Utah State men’s basketball team welcomes San Diego State to town for a game that is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. The Mountain West Conference contest will be televised on FS1.
“Our guys are excited to get back here in the Spectrum,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Tuesday evening. “... It was good to get some time off and good to get in the practice gym. We got our legs back, which is good because we have some quick turnarounds coming up. This is no doubt an important stretch for us.”
Utah State (10-9, 1-5 MW) will be trying to end a four-game losing streak against one of the best teams in the league. The Aztecs (11-4, 3-1) were on a pause because of health protocols, but are quickly making up games. They played last Saturday and Monday at home before heading to Cache Valley.
“As much as I’m happy with the victory, as a coach you are always coaching,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said Monday night after the Aztecs beat UNLV, 80-55. “We got to find ways to get better and we’re going to have to get better in a hurry to go into Logan and play a great Utah State team on Wednesday.”
These two teams have had some classic games the last few years. The Aggies have won three of the last four and five of the last eight meetings.
USU will be without two starters as guards Rylan Jones (concussion) and Brock Miller (back) are out. Miller has missed six of the last seven games. This will be the second straight game Jones will be out.
“It’s good to see more Aggies back at practice,” Odom said. “We were a little depleted there. Rylan is feeling better, so that is a positive.”
Sean Bairstow has been filling in for Miller and comes into the game averaging 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game. He has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.
Steven Ashworth will make his fifth start. He is averaging 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists an outing.
While RJ Eytle-Rock is back from health protocols, Max Shulga is slated to start. Eytle-Rock came off the bench to score 14 points last Thursday in the Aggies’ 62-59 loss to Boise State. Shulga will make his third start.
Justin Bean continues to lead the Aggies, averaging a double-double with 18.8 points and 10.0 rebounds a game. He has been limited a bit of late, but is expected to make his 20th start of the season, as is fellow forward Brandon Horvath, who is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game.
Bean and Horvath are the only two Aggies to start every game this season. Trevin Dorius and Ashworth have played in every game.
While USU averages 75.0 points a game as a team, SDSU is scoring 64.7. However, the Aztecs lead about every defensive category in the MW, giving up just 56.3 points a game. The Aggies have allowed 69.1.
“They are athletic and well coached,” Odom said of the Aztecs. “They have bigger bodies 1-5 and use them. They don’t give up anything easy. You have to earn it. They contest every shot. … If you hold the ball against them, it’s going to be a long night.”
Transfer Matt Bradley has been the leading scorer for the Aztecs all season as he averages 15.9 ppg. He scored 27 points on Monday.
“Bradley is a dynamic scorer,” Odom said. “... He can certainly make threes. You’ve got to bother him (Bradley). Boise State did an excellent job, and he still scored. He is a good passer too.”
Guards Lamont Butler and Trey Pulliam can get hot. They average 9.8 and 9.6 ppg, respectively. Nathan Mensah is the leading rebounder at 7.7 boards, and he averages 2.3 blocks a game.
“They have some experience with guys that have played here before,” Odom said. “Playing here won’t be anything new to them. … Butler is a key player for them. As he and Bradley get going, they are both really tough to guard.”
The Aztecs pride themselves on defense. They also hit the boards on both ends of the court. SDSU has size, especially off the bench.
“They are a great defensive team, top three in the country,” Odom said of the Aztecs. “They are a very physical team. They will pressure you and force steals and errant passes. They really feed off that. They are a ferocious rebounding team. They defend the rim really well. … It’s going to be a hard game, but it always is when you play San Diego State.”