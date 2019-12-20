For the third straight game, the Aggies will be playing on a neutral court in a different state.
The Utah State men’s basketball team takes on Florida Saturday at the BB&T Center, which sits on the outskirts of the Everglades in Sunrise, Florida. It is home to the NHL Florida Panthers.
The Aggies (11-2) and Gators (7-3) tangle in the second game of the Orange Bowl Classic. Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. No. 21 Florida State takes on South Florida in the first game of the day.
Utah State played South Florida on Wednesday in Houston. The Aggies won in overtime, 76-74, when Justin Bean scored at the buzzer off a rebound. Last Saturday USU lost to BYU in Vivint Smart Home Arena, 68-64.
“We were able to get two stops and two scores to get to overtime,” USU head coach Craig Smith said of Wednesday’s game. “... On the last possession (in overtime), Abel (Porter) could have tried to get to the rim or settle in for a wide open three. Abel makes those big shots all the time in practice, and that shot was down and it looked good when it left his hand.”
But it didn’t drop. The ball rimmed out.
“Fortunately for us, our guys never quit on the play,” Smith said. “Brock Miller came flying in, and they (Bulls) did a good job of boxing him out, but Brock was able to get two fingers on the ball and push the ball. Diogo (Brito) was crashing and it deflected off his hands, and Bean was Johnny on the spot.
“... It’s the old adage, the harder you work the luckier you get. Bean had enough poise to not rush it. He put up a great shot and finished the play.”
Florida has won five of its last six games, coming off a 83-51 win against Providence on Tuesday as part o the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, N.Y. That was a season high for points for the Gators.
“Florida is going to be an exciting challenge for the Aggies,” Smith said. “They (Gators) were preseason top 5, for sure top 10 by everybody and top 5 by most people. They are very young, so it has taken them some time. They had a couple of tough losses early, but are clearly playing their best basketball.”
Florida has losses against Florida State, UConn and Butler. The Gators did win a tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, with wins over Saint Joseph’s, Miami and Xavier.
“They (Gators) are very, very good and have a bunch of five-star (athletes),” Smith said. “They have athleticism at all five positions. They are excellent defensively. ... Offensively, they put a lot of pressure on you. They run a lot of sets. It’s going to be a big challenge for us to stay in front of the ball and guard the ball. We have to finish possessions by rebounding.”
USU has outrebounded all but one opponent this season. The Aggies have a rebound advantage of +11.4, which ranks No. 3 in the nation.
USU forward Justin Bean lead the nation with 151 total rebounds. His average of 11.6 boards a game ranks fifth in the country, as does his 4.31 offensive rebounds an outing.
Florida has a rebound advantage of +2.6. The Gators top boarder is 6-foot-10 forward Kerry Blackshear, Jr., with 7.9 rebounds a game. He is a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech and also averages 12.7 points a game, but has been in foul trouble in half of the Gators games this season.
There are three Florida players who average double figures in scoring. Joining Blackshear is forward Keyontae Johnson (13.2) and guard Andrew Nembhard (10.0). Johnson had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Gators last outing. Florida shot 51 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range against Providence.
Johnson, Blackshear and Nembhard have started all 10 games this season for Florida. Seven Gators have played in every game this season.
“Nembhard is their point guard and one of the best decision makers I’ve seen,” Smith said. “As a team they average a little more than 10 assists a game and he (Nembhard) has 5.4 of them. He puts a lot of pressure on you.
“Noah Locke is a very consistent shooter for them. Scottie Lewis was a top 10 recruit and is very athletic. ... It is going to be an unbelievable battle between Keyontae Johnson and Justin Bean. Blackshear is a very difficult matchup. He is a bigger Yoeli Childs.”
The Aggies have four players averaging double digits in the scoring department. Sam Merrill leads the way with 17.4 ppg, followed by Bean (14.0), Alphonso Anderson (12.2) and Neemias Queta (11.7). Diogo Brito (9.7) and Brock Miller (9.5) are close to double figures.
Queta played a season-high 29 minutes on Wednesday in just his third game back from injury. He had 18 points and eight rebounds against South Florida and started for the first time this season.
“The big keys for Florida is finding a way to stay in front of them defensively,” Smith said. “Offensively, they are going to make it very difficult with their length and athleticism. We are going to have to really move the ball and share the ball and take care of the ball. If we do that, we will have a chance at the end.”