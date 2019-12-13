While fans will argue over what constitutes a rivalry, Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith knows in order to help the Aggies have a good argument, they need to win Saturday.
Utah State takes on BYU as part of the final Beehive Classic at Vivint Smart Home Arena. After three years of the classic, there is no plans to continue in the future. Tipoff Saturday for the Aggies (10-1) and Cougars (8-4) is set for 6 p.m. Utah and Weber State tangle at 2 p.m.
“I’m just a basketball fan and as a coach at Utah State, I think it is great when the state schools play,” Smith said. “... It’s something the fans want to see. I think it is really important. I love that the Beehive has brought these four schools together and I think it would be cool to add two more schools to that. Hopefully, we can come together and come up with something. I think it’s cool to play home and home and on each other’s campuses.”
BYU has won the last seven meetings with USU, including a 95-80 victory in Provo last year. The Cougars got hot from 3-point range with 11 treys, and forward Yoeli Childs went to work inside and out with a game-high 31 points.
“BYU is an excellent basketball team and playing really, really well right now,” Smith said. “Obviously getting Yoeli Childs back really changes their team in a positive way. ... Everybody talks about a rivalry and we want to make it a rivalry, but we’ve got to do our part to make it a rivalry. It’s a great game for the state of Utah and for both fan bases. We are excited about the opportunity.”
The Cougars come into this game having won four of their last five. The lone setback came at Utah in overtime. The Utes rallied for force the extra five minutes and won, 102-95. Over that timespan BYU has made at least 10 3-pointers in each game, which is a school record.
“They shoot the three extremely well, but especially since Childs has been back,” Smith said. “They are knocking them down at a high clip. They put the pressure on you. It’s rare that they don’t have five on the floor that can shoot the three and they are all good passers and decision makers. We have our hands full.”
In their last two contests, the Cougars have rolled over Mountain West Conference teams. They blasted UNLV in a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena a week ago, 83-50, and then thumped Nevada in Provo, 75-42, earlier this week.
The Aggies have won three straight since suffering their lone loss of the season at Saint Mary’s. They still are not 100 percent healthy, but the coach is not making excuses.
“I feel like we got our legs back a little bit,” Smith said. “This is one of those games you prepare the best you can and throw it all out there.”
Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta sat out the last game, but are expected to play Saturday. Merrill has been sick and nursing a sore ankle. Queta missed the first nine games of the season after injuring his knee late in the summer. He played 10 minutes against Fresno State a week ago. His minute-restriction for this game had not been decided yet Friday after practice.
“It’s a day-by-day thing,” Smith said of Queta. “He has practiced this week, so that’s been good. ... Hopefully, he will be a go and continue to get better and back to where he was.”
Merrill leads USU in scoring with 17.7 points a game. He has four teammates that average double figures as well in Justin Bean (14.7), Alphonso Anderson (12.1), Diogo Brito (11.3) and Brock Miller (10.5). Bean continues to average a double-double as he pulls down 12.0 rebounds a game. Merrill and Abel Porter are the top assist guys with averages of 4.0 and 3.8 per game, respectively.
Childs missed the first nine games due to a suspension, but has been on tear since joining the team. The senior averages a double-double with 18.7 points and 11.3 rebounds an outing.
“Yoeli Childs gives them a low-post presence, plus he can shoot it from three,” Smith said. “He puts a lot of pressure on you. And he is a good passer. ... He is a legitimate NBA prospect. The others are getting easier looks because he is back in there.”
Three other Cougars average double figures in scoring in Jake Toolson (15.3), TJ Haws (12.4) and Alex Barcello (10.8). Four other BYU players average 6.8 points or more a game.
Toolson was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season when he played for Utah Valley. He followed coach Mark Pope to BYU as a graduate transfer. Pope is in his first year at the helm of the Cougars.
“The addition of Jake Toolson, who has scored over 1,000 points, who was offered by Kansas and Duke and you name it, has been a great addition,” Smith said. “He is comfortable with their system with coach Pope.”
The Cougars are heavy on experience. Five of the main eight players are seniors. Four athletes have started all 12 games. Dalton Nixon, a senior, gave way to Childs when he returned.
“They play eight guys 19 minutes or more,” Smith said. “They are an experienced group, a veteran group. They have great chemistry. ... They are good and put a lot of pressure on you. They are good, but we are going to come out and compete our tails off and let the chips fall where they may.”
The Aggies have held opponents to 37.8 percent shooting for the season and 60.3 points a game. Defense will be key against BYU, who is shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and averaging 77.5 points an outing.
“With the exception of one game, we’ve been very good on the defensive end,” Smith said. “That’s kind of been our calling card this year. We are still a work in progress on the offensive end. Defense always travels with you. We have shown in spurts that we can be a good offensive team. We are in a bit of a funk right now, but that tends to come and go.”