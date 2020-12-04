When the Cougars visit the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Saturday night, it will not be a typical game against the Aggies.
There will not be 10,000 rabid fans cheering on Utah State. A mere 1,628 are being allowed in because of COVID-19, and the game is a sellout.
The Aggies will also be without their head coach. Craig Smith tested positive for the virus earlier this week and will miss the game. Assistant men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will be in charge Saturday and next week.
“The bottom line is I will not be there for the next two games,” Smith said during a Zoom press conference Friday. “We have a fantastic staff. ... The program is always led by the players. It shouldn’t change just because I’m not there. ... Our guys are in great hands with the staff we have in place, and we move full steam ahead.”
USU (1-2) will take on its most frequently played opponent during strange times. Tipoff between the Aggies and Cougars (4-1) is set for 7 p.m.
Smith has no symptoms, but has tested positive twice. After the first test came back positive, he took another to make sure.
“I feel fantastic, I feel great,” Smith said. “I feel very fortunate, knock on wood, to feel good. I feel dynamite. I have high energy. ... It was a bit of a shocker to test positive. I’ve been in self quarantine for a month. Haven’t gone out, haven’t been around friends, haven’t even driven through a drive through. I’ve essentially been living in my basement away from my family.
“... It’s a difficult time for everybody. So many people have been affected in so many ways. I hope everyone stays safe out there.”
No one else on the team or staff is positive right now. Smith will watch the game from his basement.
While this has been a game fans get excited about, Smith pointed out USU has not won a game in the series for some time. In fact, the last time the Agges beat BYU was in 2011, when Stew Morrill was the head coach.
“From the day I got hired people have brought up the rivalry,” Smith said. “I’ve said it’s hard to be a rivalry if one part of the rivalry isn’t doing their part. Honestly, we haven’t been keeping our end of the rivalry going, losing eight straight. We’ve got to find a way to come out and play great basketball against a very good team. Hopefully, we will find a way to win the game.”
In last year’s meeting at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USU was close in a 68-64 setback. In 2018, the Aggies fell at BYU, 95-80.
“Both teams have a lot of new guys, so it will be different than it has been the last two years,” Smith said. “It will have a different feel, but I know our guys are excited to compete. We’re excited for our home opener. ... I really think this team is going to get better and better every game out. They are super excited to be playing at home and playing BYU.”
It’s been a week since USU has played a game. The Aggies began with a bang, playing three games in three days in South Dakota.
“It feels like a long time since we played a game,” Smith said. “We got better but there was a lot of ugliness in there. We’re excited to play BYU and obviously they have gotten off to a great start.”
Progress was made, but like the coach said another challenge awaits with the Cougars, who are big, quick and can get hot from 3-point range. BYU put up a lot of shots from distance — 46 percent of its field goal attempts come from beyond the arc. The Cougars have made 56 3-pointers, an average of 11.2 a game.
“They (Cougars) are an excellent 3-point shooting team, that stands out,” Smith said. “They also play with pace. They let it fly. ... It feels like everyone shoots it well against us right now from three. ... We’ve got to do a better job. Teams have gotten them in a lot of different ways. At then end of the day, we’ve got to get into the ball and be in better position. Transition defense is one of the hardest things to teach. We also need to take better shots.”
Guard Alex Barcello has made 16 treys and leads BYU in scoring with 18.4 points a a game. Guard Trevin Knell has come off the bench to make 10 shots from beyond the arc and averages 8.4 points. Guards Brandon Averette and Connor Harding have each made nine 3-pointers on the season. Averette averages 10.2 ppg.
“We need to have more urgency in what we do,” Smith said. “... We need to make sure we have more urgency in transition defense. We need to know what we are doing as a team.”
BYU has also got a big man of note. Senior Matt Harmes transferred from Purdue. The 7-foot-3 center missed the first two games with a bum ankle, but has been steadily seeing more time and started the last two games. He is averaging 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, and has blocked seven shots in three games.
The Aggies will counter with their own 7-footer. Neemias Queta has been very consistent to start the 2020-21 season. The junior leads the team in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 rpg), while also blocking eight shots and averaging 2.0 assists an outing.
“It’s going to be a great battle,” said Smith of the big men matchup. “Harms is a legitimate 7-3 and runs well. He is very skilled and provides rim protection. ... I feel Queta has played very well for us. He has to be a force for us on both ends of the floor. He has showed up every night with great energy. That is going to be a heck of a battle between two very good players.”
Queta is joined in double-figure scoring by three other teammates in guards Marco Anthony (12.7) and Rollie Worster (12.0) and forward Justin Bean (11.0). Brock Miller is adding 7.3 points a game and has made five 3-pointers.
“Our returners need to play like veterans,” Smith said. “... We settled in better in our last game against Northern Iowa. We need to keep improving. ... We have a lot of new guys trying to find their place and their role.”