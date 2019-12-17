Getting his team to respond after an emotional loss is not a big concern.
The Aggies have always responded well after a setback since Craig Smith took over the program prior to the 2018-19 season. Sure, falling to BYU by a narrow margin is not easy, but the Utah State head coach feels his team will be back giving their all Wednesday night.
However, the next opponent is not one to take lightly. It should be another challenge when the Aggies take on South Florida in Houston.
“We’ve got to bounce back quick and go on the road to play South Florida,” Smith said. “... We can’t let one loss become two and three. We’ve got to learn from it and move forward and concentrate on getting better.”
The neutral site contest will be at the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. The USU-South Florida tilt is in the middle of a trio of college games Wednesday evening in The Battleground 2K19 event. UTSA faces Oregon State, while Baylor takes on Tennessee-Martin.
“There are three really good games going on, and we are excited to be a part of the event,” Smith said. “... We recruit a lot in Texas and someone close to our program is running this event, and they were advertising for a team to play and we were having a heck of a time getting games. It just worked out with us to find a neutral opponent.”
The Aggies (10-2) suffered a 68-64 setback last Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. It was the first of three games to be played at neutral sites as USU will wrap up the week on Saturday against Florida in another neutral court game in the Sunshine State.
“It’s two neutral court events against two very quality opponents,” Smith said. “Scheduling is a tough thing, but we are happy to be a part of both events. ... These are good games for us and are going to help us prepare for Mountain West Conference play.”
The Bulls (6-4) fly to Houston after using a big second half at home to beat Drexel, 81-61, on Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. South Florida turned a two-point game at halftime into a double-digit win. The Bulls also have a 69-55 win over Wofford, which just upset No. 17 North Carolina on Sunday.
South Florida went 24-14 last season and won the CBI Championship. The starting five from that team returned, but AAC Freshman of the Year Alexis Yetna suffered a season-ending injury in practice before the current season even began. It has taken some time for the Bulls to adjust since losing the 6-foot-8 forward.
“They are led by (Laquincy) Rideau and (David) Collins, who are returning all-AAC players,” Smith said. “They have experience, they have depth and will be one of the most athletic teams we play all year. They are one of the best teams in the country at creating turnovers.”
In half of the Bulls’ games, they have created at least 20 turnovers. In South Florida’s win on Sunday, Drexel had 19 turnovers. Opponents average 17.8 turnovers against South Florida.
“That (turnovers) will be a big key to the game,” Smith said. “They pressure and deny. They are physical on the ball and funnel guys to their rim protector (7-foot forward Michael Durr). A big key for us will be handling the ball and not turning it over. They raid it and come to the ball strong all the time.”
Those turnovers turn into points on offense. The Bulls are also a good offensive rebounding team, grabbing more than 38 percent of their missed shots. They also get to the foul line a lot, but have made just 59 percent from the free throw line as a team.
Collins and Rideau lead the Bulls in scoring with 15.3 and 13.3 points a game, respectively. Durr is the top rebounder at 6.2 an outing.
The Aggies continue to have five players averaging double figures in scoring. Sam Merrill leads the way with 17.1 ppg, followed by Justin Bean (14.2), Alphonso Anderson (12.3), Diogo Brito (10.5) and Brock Miller (10.0). Bean leads the team in rebounding with 11.8 a contest.
“Utah State is really good and they don’t beat themselves,” South Florida head coach Brian Gregory said. “They’re huge. It’s really hard to score around the basket against them. Offensively, they can play over the top of you, and Merrill is just such a dynamic scorer for them. We scheduled this game with the idea that we’d be playing a top 25 team at a neutral site, and I know they lost a tough one on Saturday, but at the end of the year they are gonna be there ranked in the top 25.”
Neemias Queta more than doubled his minutes from his first game back from a knee injury. He had 11 points and nine rebounds against BYU, and is now averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. The coach said his 7-foot center practiced well the day before the BYU game.
“There are days at practice he looks really good and days he looks maybe not so good,” Smith said. “I thought especially in the second half of the BYU game he looked way more comfortable. You have the physical and mental aspect. He’s adjusting in a very good way. Nothing ever totally surprises us with Neemie, but I thought he looked a lot better Saturday against BYU than the previous game against Fresno State. Not that he was bad against Fresno.”
And Queta responded well after playing 23 minutes on Saturday. He practiced well on Monday before the team left for Texas. Queta will still be limited on how many minutes he plays as he works his way back to being in game shape.
After finishing finals last week, the Aggies will be gone most of this week, then celebrate Christmas and play at home on Dec. 28.
“Maybe getting away will be good for us,” Smith said. “More than anything, we are looking forward to getting back out there and competing against two quality opponents that if we take care of business will really help us in the long term.”