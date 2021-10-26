Will a packed Dee Glen Smith Spectrum greet the Aggies Wednesday night when they open the 2021-22 men’s basketball season?
Highly unlikely. But attendance should top any game from a year ago as restrictions for limited fans have been lifted for the upcoming season and should 10,270 fans decide to attend, there will be seats for them.
Utah State welcomes NAIA Montana Western to town for an exhibition game. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“We are really looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of fans,” first-year Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said Tuesday after practice. “This will be the first time since COVID started where we have the ability to have a packed house.”
It will be the first time for fans to get a glimpse of this team before the regular season starts on Nov. 9. And it could be an entertaining game as the Bulldogs (2-0) opened their season last weekend and scored more than 100 points in both of their victories.
“Montana Western is off to a good start,” Odom said. “They won handily in both of their games and are a well coached team. They have some veterans that have played important basketball. They can shoot it and stretch you out. … They can put you in some difficult positions, so our guys are going to have to be ready.”
USU does have more size than Montana Western, and Odom said the Aggies will need to take advantage of that.
This will be the third time these two teams have faced each other with USU having won the previous two meetings. The Aggies have won 19 of their last 20 exhibition games.
While USU will go into the game wanting to win, the main focus will be on getting better as a team and seeing how a group of players come together when the bright lights come on. The Aggies are made of two returning starters, seven letterwinners from a year ago and 10 new faces.
“I’m not concerned about who we are playing; it’s more about how we are playing,” Odom said. “... Our standard is to compete to win on every possession regardless of what the score is, who we are playing or whether we are playing ourselves in practice. We want to be the more competitive team. I think our guys understand that.”
There are a number of new players, but some are not new to collegiate basketball. In fact, a trio of new Aggies have played at the Division I level and actually done quite well.
Forward Brandon Horvath and guard RJ Eytle-Rock followed Odom to USU from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), where the coach had been for five years before moving west. Horvath and Eytle-Rock were the top two scorers for the Retrievers last season.
“They (Horvath and Eytle-Rock) are veterans,” Odom said. “... Brandon can advance the ball up the court for us, he’s skilled. He can play the four and the five. He is really versatile.
“RJ has run the gamut of roles for me. He has started at point guard, is a very safe player and reliable defender. He grew into being the leading scorer for me at UMBC. … He really is an unselfish player.”
Then you have Rylan Jones, who had started the previous two seasons at the University of Utah. Jones grew up in Logan, before moving to Salt Lake CIty when he was a sophomore in high school.
“I would say that Rylan is in the same category as them (Horvath and Eytle-Rock),” Odom said. “He hasn’t played for me, but has played in some big-time games at a high level.”
Anchoring the Aggies will be returning starters Justin Bean and Brock Miller. Bean averaged 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds a game a game as a junior and averaged a double-double as a sophomore with 11.9 points and 10.5 boards an outing. Miller, who has started the previous three years, averaged 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds a game last season.
“We have really good leadership with Brock and Bean,” Odom said. “They have been through the wars of the Mountain West and early non-conference battles that help prepare you for the conference. We certainly are going to lean heavily on their leadership this season.
“... Make no mistake, Brock and Bean have worn this uniform, have won championships in this uniform and have represented Utah State the right way. They are the leaders of our team. Brandon and RJ certainly understand that even though they are connected to me. How we have meshed those two is important.”
Guards Steven Ashworth, Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga return, as do big men Trevin Dorius and Szymon Zapala. Dorius has missed a lot of time with an injury, but is back practicing now. His absence allowed Zapala to get some valuable time on the court and the 6-foot-11 center from Poland has drawn praise from the new head coach, as has Ashworth. Bairstow will miss the exhibition game with a wrist injury and will be limited for the next three weeks.
“I think we are pretty deep,” Odom said. “... We have a good mix of veterans and young guys. … I do like our depth. I think it is one of the strengths of our team.”