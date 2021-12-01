When Utah State and Saint Mary’s get together on the hardwood, there have been some real battles. Thursday night should be no different.
The Aggies (6-1) host the Gaels (7-1) in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. It’s a Black Out at the Spectrum as USU will wear black uniforms and fans are encouraged to wear black.
“It’s really exciting to get an opportunity to compete against them,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Wednesday. “They (Gaels) are expected to do great things this season. It’s going to be a good test.”
Since dropping their season opener, the Aggies have won six straight. They have seemed to improve with each game. Thursday night will be a true test.
“It’s going to be a fun atmosphere for both teams to compete in,” Odom said. “I know our guys are looking forward to it.”
Saint Mary’s comes to Logan having bounced back from a 61-55 loss to Wisconsin in Las Vegas. The Gaels beat UC Riverside on Monday, 67-50. Before the setback against the Badgers, Saint Mary’s won six in a row to start the season, including victories against Notre Dame (62-59) and Oregon (62-50).
“They are like a Top 25 team,” Odom said. “It’s potentially a game against an NCAA Tournament team. It will be a hard fought and tough game. ... They were right there with Wisconsin.
“... They (Gaels) are a tough team. (Head) Coach (Randy) Bennett has done a great job there over the years. He has a veteran team coming back this season. There are multiple guys that can get 20 on you.”
There are four Saint Mary’s players averaging double figures in the scoring department. The USU coach pointed out that trying to focus on one is not really an option.
Forward Dan Fotu has come off the bench in all eight games this year and leads the Gaels in scoring with 14.5 points a game. Guards Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson net 10.9 and 10.4 ppg, respectively. Center Matthias Tass is averaging 10.6 ppg.
“They are a well-balanced team,” Odom said. “Fotu is a load off the bench. He can score on the block or beyond the arc. Their two guards really make them go. ... They are one of the top 15 teams in the country in scoring, getting field goals when they push it in transition.”
Forward Kyle Bowen has been the top rebounder for Saint Mary’s, grabbing 7.1 boards an outing. Kuhse averages 3.8 assists a game. Johnson comes up with 2.0 steals a game.
Odom compared Kuhse to USU starting guard Rylan Jones, except the Gael is a few inches taller. Trying to slow Kuhse down on penetrating the Aggie defense will be a priority.
USU comes into the contest averaging 20.6 assists a game. The Aggies have had back-to-back games with 26 assists. Opponents have only averaged 6.5 dimes a game against the Gaels.
“Defensively, they are the top team in the country for not allowing assists,” Odom said. “That’s something we’ve been pretty good at so far. Something may have to give there, or maybe it will be the middle of the road, who knows how that will play out.”
Moving the ball will be a priority for the Aggies, like it is every game. The USU starters have proven so far this season each can dribble, pass and shoot, which has led to so many assists.
“Spacing is going to be key against a team like this because they can bottle you up,” Odom said. “They are really good at guarding the basketball. ... They don’t give up a ton of threes. We can’t get seduced by hard shots in the lane. We also can’t get seduced by guarded threes either. We need to continue to work to find the right shots for ourselves.”
Saint Mary’s also has size with a 7-foot-4 player from Pleasant Grove in Matt Van Komen and two 6-10 players. Van Komen has not played this season.
The Aggies are a tenth of a point from having four players averaging double figures as well. Justin Bean leads USU with 22.6 ppg, to rank fifth nationally. He is joined by Brandon Horvath (14.0) and Brock Miller (10.7). Jones is just shy at 9.9.
Bean averages a double-double as he is pulling down 12.9 boards a game, which ranks third in the country. Jones dishes out 5.7 assists a game. Bean leads the team with 1.6 steals a game.
USU has been getting more production from the bench of late, but minutes may be at a premium Thursday.
“We will see how the game shakes out, but I am excited about how the bench is trending,” Odom said.
In the last meeting with Saint Mary’s in 2019 in Moraga, California, Bean had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 81-73 loss. Miller has played against the Gaels twice, scoring eight points in each meeting. USU beat Saint Mary’s in 2018 in Las Vegas, 80-63.