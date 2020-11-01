Things were looking fairly promising for the Aggies after they drove 73 yards in just 1:01 and scored on a sensational 37-yard diving reception by Deven Thompkins on the full extension as time expired in the second quarter.
All of a sudden, Utah State, despite getting outplayed the entire first half, only trailed San Diego State 10-7 in a Mountain West football game on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies finally had a much-needed surge of momentum in their home opener, but they quickly frittered it away in the third quarter.
The Aztecs outgained the Aggies 199-6 in the third quarter, with 176 of those yards being racked up on the ground. A talented, physical SDSU team scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and another early in the fourth to coast to a 38-7 drubbing of USU.
"It was complete domination," USU head coach Gary Andersen said. "We battled them in the first half and couldn't do anything in the second half. ... We obviously did not win the physical battle on either side again and that's just the facts, and none of us can hide from that, none of us can can run from that. ... We got dominated physically and that's all of us, not just the kids. Everybody."
SDSU (2-0) absolutely gashed USU (0-2) with its potent rushing attack time after time in the second half. Case in point: The visitors amassed 285 of their whopping 407 rushing yards after the half, and had nine carries of 10 or more yards. It was reminiscent of the last time the Aztecs visited Logan as they rushed for 400 yards in a 40-13 victory on Oct. 28, 2016.
San Diego State, which finished with 570 yards of total offense, was just an dominant defensively in the third and fourth quarters. Andrew Peasley replaced Jason Shelley at quarterback in the fourth quarter and engineered a couple of fairly promising drives for the Aggies, but both ended in SDSU territory ‑‑‑ the second on a interception by Rashad Scott. Jordan Nathan was open on the pass, but Peasley underthrew him.
The Aggies turned the ball over three times in the contest ‑‑‑ Shelley got hit as he was throwing on a first-half interception, and John Gentry fumbled in the fourth quarter ‑‑‑ and only managed 71 total yards in the second half and 215 in the game. USU was without the services of injured tailback Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 89 hard-fought yards in last week's 42-13 loss to Boise State on the road.
"Great question because it's pathetic right now," Andersen said when asked what his team needs to do to be more efficient and productive offensively. "Obviously, Jaylen wasn't available for us today, but ... I don't know how much of a difference Jaylen Warren could have made. (Maybe) a couple of yards here and there. ... I thought actually at times we ran the ball decently well to give us a chance to be able to stay in manageable (second- and third-down situations). ... But in our first two games we haven't had an identity on offense, we haven't had any rhythm on offense."
Utah State didn't fare any better defensively after putting together a gritty performance in the opening half. The Aztecs found paydirt on runs of 6 yards (Greg Bell), 27 yards (Chance Bell), and 73 yards (Jordan Byrd), coupled with a play action pass that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown by a wide open Greg Bell.
Simply put, the Aggies appeared to wear out defensively as the Aztecs enjoyed a huge 37:53 to 22:07 advantage in time of possession.
"You know, it would be easy to say that, but at the end of the day no matter how many snaps we're out there, we've got to still produce," said Aggie safety Shaq Bond, who finished with a game-high 12 tackles, including nine solo stops. "And the offense is going to keep getting better, but at the end of the day we've got to do our job."
The Aztecs took advantage of some good field position to take a 7-0 lead as the marched 52 yards in six plays. The drive culminated with a 15-yard scoring pass from Carson Baker to Kobe Smith with 3:44 remaining in the opening quarter.
SDSU advanced the pigskin relatively deep into USU territory on all five of its possessions in the first half, yet came up empty-handed three times. The Aztecs' first drive ended on a 33-yard blocked field goal by Hale Motu'apuaka, and SDSU kicker Matt Araiza wasn't even close on a 45-yard FG attempt in the second quarter. On their fourth possession of the contest, the Aztecs moved the ball to the Aggie 33 before their fourth-down pass was off the mark.
The visitors finally had poor field position for the first time in the contest late in the second quarter following a booming 50-yard punt by Stephen Kotsanlee and a nice special teams tackle by Xavion Steele. SDSU started at its own 10-yard line, but immediately found success rushing the ball for chunk yardage. The Aztecs got inside the red zone, but the Aggie defense stiffened up and the visitors had to settle for a 28-yard Araiza field goal and a 10-0 lead with 1:10 remaining in the first half.
USU only managed 63 total yards on its first five possessions of the half, yet somehow managed to execute its two-minute offense to perfection. The hosts only needed eight plays and 1:01 to drive 73 yards for a monumental touchdown on the final play of the half. Shelley scrambled out of the pocket and found Thompkins in the east corner of the north end zone.
The Aztecs outgained the Aggies 225-136 in the first half, yet only had a 10-7 lead to show for it. Indeed, USU's defense showed enough grit and made enough plays to keep its team in the game against the seasoned Aztecs, who returned most of their starters from last year's 10-win squad.
Greg Bell, a Nebraska transfer, led SDSU's ground attack with 157 yards on 22 carries, while Chance Bell chipped in with 98 yards on 10 attempts. Baker completed 18 of 27 passes for 163 yards and a pair of TDs.
Shelley ended up throwing for 88 yards on 13 of 21 passing, while Peasley completed 5 of 9 passes for 24 yards. Devonta'e Henry-Cole started in place of Warren and gained 27 yards on 11 carries. The Utah graduate transfer ran the ball with some determination, but it was tough sledding for the Aggies in department. Thompkins hauled in six receptions for 55 yards.
Linebacker Cash Gilliam joined Bond with double-digit tackles for the Aggies as he recorded 11, including two for a loss, and teamed up with Justus Te'i for a sack. Safety Troy Lefeged Jr. returned from his injury and made eight solo tackles for the USU. The senior was the team's leading tackler a year ago.
In addition to Lefeged, the Aggies welcomed back All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver, who also didn't play against the Broncos. USU is still without the services of starting tight end Carson Terrell. True freshman Broc Lane started in Terrell's place against the Aztecs.
NOTES: Safety Jared Reed, a Portland State transfer, made his Aggie debut. ... The Aztecs now lead the all-time series with the Aggies 13-2. ... SDSU's defense hasn't allowed more than one score in 38 straight quarters, which is the longest active streak in the country. ... Nathan was USU's captain Saturday.